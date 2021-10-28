 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   How much does it cost to do nothing? When you're the FBI, it'll cost you $130 million   (npr.org) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good for nothing pigs.
I see they are hard at work on the Jan 6th attack, too.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They would have cared if he had cannabis plants instead of guns and ammo. Excellent priorities in our law enforcement system.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet the cop who sat outside and let him do it got his job back with back pay...
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
American police are evil, fascist cowards, wholly undeserving of any modicum of respect, admiration, prosperity, or authority.

Anyone bothered by "Defund The Police" is an immoral twat, because defunding them is quite literally one of the kindest and gentlest routes people are suggesting. They deserve far worse.

Oh, and f*ck the American fetishization of guns.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess these lyrics need to be updated.
Billy Preston - Nothing From Nothing (1974)
Youtube 8HqyEHqEYho
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What was the point of all of the "see something/say something" ads?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not their money.

"Well, guy and, I guess gals, as head of the FBI, I got some bad news.  Cause of this $130 million dollar lawsuit, there's gonna be some cuts.   Those cool badge holder?   Better make the ones you got last.   The coffee in the break room will be Folgers from now until 2029.  Yep.  I'm not happy either.

If you field guys rent a car, it has to be econo.   No upgrades.  That includes you and your 6 foot 5 inch 300 pound frame Kowalski.  Pack it in to that Kia Rio.

Glocks will only be half loaded.  Gotta make ammo last.  Learn to aim, I guess.   New computers will be shared.

Until we can pay this 130 mil, this is the normal.  Now, I have to go turn the thermostats down to 65 in all our offices.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: What was the point of all of the "see something/say something" ads?


Notice how they've suddenly disappeared?
 
paranand
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Opacity: TheGreatGazoo: What was the point of all of the "see something/say something" ads?

Notice how they've suddenly disappeared?


I haven't seen any, so I couldn't say...
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Too busy on the Russia hoax to possibly do anything about this. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: And yet the cop who sat outside and let him do it got his job back with back pay...


Nah, he immediately retired and is charged with some child endangerment stuff.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That $130 million could have been budgeted for equipment used to attack a peaceful crowd so you can walk to a church you've never been to.
Your negligence is hurting your malice!
 
synithium
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Interesting precedent being set for the FBI that doesn't apply to other areas of law enforcement....
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Too busy on the Russia hoax to possibly do anything about this. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


I gave you a funny vote because only clowns think that Russia isn't trying to fark with us at any opportunity. And clowns are funny. Keep honking that nose, Pogo.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would have been very interested to see this play out in court. Does anyone know if there have been similar cases to this? I know people have sued agencies like the EPA for negligence, but a law enforcement agency? Seems like it would be very tough.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Enough of this holding the entire agency responsible and then walking away.  An actual person or persons made the decision to do nothing and whoever that was needs to be named and then held personally accountable.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

paranand: Opacity: TheGreatGazoo: What was the point of all of the "see something/say something" ads?

Notice how they've suddenly disappeared?

I haven't seen any, so I couldn't say...


A quick reminder
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's Always Sunny - Shit Sandwich
Youtube 3_L1xgZw55k
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Last time it was $88 million for letting Dylan Roof buy a gun: https://www.washingtonpost.com/n​ationa​l-security/fbi-dylann-roof-charleston-​lawsuit/2021/10/28/87c37102-37fd-11ec-​91dc-551d44733e2d_story.html
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: American police are evil, fascist cowards, wholly undeserving of any modicum of respect, admiration, prosperity, or authority.

Anyone bothered by "Defund The Police" is an immoral twat, because defunding them is quite literally one of the kindest and gentlest routes people are suggesting. They deserve far worse.

Oh, and f*ck the American fetishization of guns.


There's a browser extension that adds "Would you like fries with that?" to the end of each of your posts. Highly recommend.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Didnt those dummies get a bunch of tips about 9/11 too?

Its almost like they dont want to be involved in anything they cant take all the credit for. If those idiots cant lock up the 1/6 rednecks who did their crimes on TV then maybe we should just disband the whole operation and send them home.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Persnickety: Enough of this holding the entire agency responsible and then walking away.  An actual person or persons made the decision to do nothing and whoever that was needs to be named and then held personally accountable.


The way the Government Services system works, they'd still be scheduling meetings to see who was supposed to be guarding Lincoln at Ford Theater.  "As soon as we get to the bottom of this, responsible person will be looking at possibly getting a stern letter and maybe a reprimand added to their official record."
 
