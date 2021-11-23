 Skip to content
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So now "to uber" means calling in an order for something and picking it up in person an hour later.

Nice to know I've been ubering all my life.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


These new marketing algorithms really GET me. . .
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
GoPuff laughs, claims they did it before it was cool, forgets what they were talking about.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
October 2019, I went to SF for a wedding. Using my out-of-state driver's license, I ordered a bunch of weed from a website, which was hand-delivered to me at my hotel; no different from ordering delivery wings (complete with nondescript brown paper bag).

Assuming that was all legal, is TFA just a few years behind the times? Or is this one of those "Apple copies a feature someone else has had for a decade, so we have to pretend it's groundbreaking and novel" things?

// or is this like The Olds calling everything a Nintendo, and now delivery services are all Ubers?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well that's good news.  Large corporations are starting to finish building and begin mobilizing their cannabis grow/distribution infrastructure so pretty soon the govt will be allowed to legalize federally.
 
Spego
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Most of the dispensaries around the Detroit area already offer delivery, although I don't know if there is an additional charge for the service.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: October 2019, I went to SF for a wedding. Using my out-of-state driver's license, I ordered a bunch of weed from a website, which was hand-delivered to me at my hotel; no different from ordering delivery wings (complete with nondescript brown paper bag).

Assuming that was all legal, is TFA just a few years behind the times? Or is this one of those "Apple copies a feature someone else has had for a decade, so we have to pretend it's groundbreaking and novel" things?

// or is this like The Olds calling everything a Nintendo, and now delivery services are all Ubers?


Have you tried using the Google?
 
Headso
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Well that's good news.  Large corporations are starting to finish building and begin mobilizing their cannabis grow/distribution infrastructure so pretty soon the govt will be allowed to legalize federally.


A the state level the laws were all seemingly written to keep middle class entrepreneurs from participating in that new and lucrative market at all so it was only the rich in each state that could, now they are going to get boxed out by even richer people at the national level so who cares, fark em.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Headso: Teddy Brosevelt: Well that's good news.  Large corporations are starting to finish building and begin mobilizing their cannabis grow/distribution infrastructure so pretty soon the govt will be allowed to legalize federally.

A the state level the laws were all seemingly written to keep middle class entrepreneurs from participating in that new and lucrative market at all so it was only the rich in each state that could, now they are going to get boxed out by even richer people at the national level so who cares, fark em.


That's the name of the game with the patchwork of legal states but still a federal ban.  Rich locals start cannabis business with 5 year plan of "get bought out by Philip Morris/Budweiser/Amazon/whoever for a massive profit when they start hoovering up local turnkey cannabis businesses".  Big Weed already exists.  And it's about to get even more megacorporate.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Have you tried using the Google?


Is that one the Intartubes?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


see this?  Its the legal amount of weed you can carry on a domestic flight in Canada.

The USA has a lot to learn....I swear if it weren't for the cold, and snow, I would move to Canada.

Sour grapes, I live in GA where it's still and will always be illegal.

damn it.
 
