(Comic Book)   "Stockton Batman" apprehends double-murderer. Post to the right how you always felt the Snyderverse needed more of a Saroyan/Steinbeck Feel   (comicbook.com) divider line
    Murica, San Joaquin County, California, Crime, Murder, Methamphetamine  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stockton...what a lovely town.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Been through there many times, to and from Los Angeles. Made a few stops to relieve the bladder, and grab some snacks.

Nice place to be from, IMHO.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I tried to read tfa, it hurt.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stockton needs all the help it can get.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We know now. Give him an AR-15 and a prime self-defense lawyer and he can do whatever he wants outside of law.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's not the Joker, that's just a Juggalo dying of a fentanyl overdose.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's all good until he ends up dead for not minding his own farkin business. Wannabe farkin cop, like we need more of those, just ask the Ahmaud Arbery's parents!
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"A vigilante calling himself both "Bruce Wayne" and the "Stockton Batman" claims that he's captured a double murder suspect in Lodi, California."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If he were a *real* batman then the bowler would never hit the stump.

....

what???
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Great. Just what we don't need. More would be vigilantes AWing about
 
Birnone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Alfred- "If you fight crime and you're killed in some dark alley, then what?"
Batman- "I'll be all around in the dark - I'll be everywhere. Wherever you can look - wherever there's a fight, so hungry people can eat, I'll be there. Wherever there's a cop beatin' up a guy, I'll be there, not helping the cop tho. I'll be in the way guys yell with a gravelly voice when they're mad. I'll be in the way kids laugh when they're hungry and they know supper's ready, and when the people are eatin' the stuff they raise and livin' in the houses they build - I'll be there, too."
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Been through there many times, to and from Los Angeles. Made a few stops to relieve the bladder, and grab some snacks.

Nice place to be from, IMHO.


I've never heard anyone say that before.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
See?! Everybody badmouths Stockton because of the crime and violence and gangs and poverty and drugs and blah, blah, blah. But does anybody sing the praises of Stockton's civic-minded whackadoodles? No! Stockton's Happy House funny farmers are out there day and dark knight, tirelessly and selflessly working to make Stockton someplace special. Show some respect.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So he saw a homeless guy covered in blood and called the police... that is like the least Batman thing I can imagine.

Why do I get the feeling this guy routinely harasses teenagers getting drunk in the park?
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
