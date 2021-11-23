 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Mosaic belonging to Caligula used as coffee table for 50 years. I'm guessing that's not dried creamer   (theguardian.com) divider line
God--
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I get it but so many Jewish people have not been allowed to reclaim art stolen by the nazi's even though it's clearly theirs. Why is it so easy for the museum to get it back? At least the guy is trying to have a replica made...
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So Bob Guccione owned it?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So the guy finds the missing piece of artwork, and then sends the cops after the owner to steal it from her.

Then after feeing bad about what he did, thinks he should send her a picture of what he took as a condolence prize for her.

That's like a burger breaking into someone's house, stealing their stuff, then sending them pictures of what they took to remind them of both what they lost, but also of the violation that occurred.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: So the guy finds the missing piece of artwork, and then sends the cops after the owner to steal it from her.

Then after feeing bad about what he did, thinks he should send her a picture of what he took as a condolence prize for her.

That's like a burger breaking into someone's house, stealing their stuff, then sending them pictures of what they took to remind them of both what they lost, but also of the violation that occurred.


I know it's just a typo, but have too...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

God--: I get it but so many Jewish people have not been allowed to reclaim art stolen by the nazi's even though it's clearly theirs. Why is it so easy for the museum to get it back? At least the guy is trying to have a replica made...


The Italian government prosecuted the case and has deeper pockets than most plaintiffs to recover the art.
A very large horde of fine art, some of it suspected to be stolen, resides in a massive climate controlled complex near the Geneva airport in Switzerland.  The art there is protected by Swiss secrecy laws.  So the plaintiff would need to know the art is there, name the owner, and ask the court to return it.  Most plaintiffs don't know either and if memory serves you can't sue the warehouse without knowing these details.
 
nigeman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The ships depicted also didn't survive the 2nd world war

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nemi_​s​hips

But fascinating all the same
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hendawg: Claude Ballse: So the guy finds the missing piece of artwork, and then sends the cops after the owner to steal it from her.

Then after feeing bad about what he did, thinks he should send her a picture of what he took as a condolence prize for her.

That's like a burger breaking into someone's house, stealing their stuff, then sending them pictures of what they took to remind them of both what they lost, but also of the violation that occurred.

I know it's just a typo, but have too...
[Fark user image image 425x299]


I ducking hate autocorrect.
 
August11
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I felt very sorry for her,"

Don't.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

God--: I get it but so many Jewish people have not been allowed to reclaim art stolen by the nazi's even though it's clearly theirs. Why is it so easy for the museum to get it back? At least the guy is trying to have a replica made...


It belonged to Caligula. Would you want to keep it??
 
Hendawg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Hendawg: Claude Ballse: So the guy finds the missing piece of artwork, and then sends the cops after the owner to steal it from her.

Then after feeing bad about what he did, thinks he should send her a picture of what he took as a condolence prize for her.

That's like a burger breaking into someone's house, stealing their stuff, then sending them pictures of what they took to remind them of both what they lost, but also of the violation that occurred.

I know it's just a typo, but have too...
[Fark user image image 425x299]

I ducking hate autocorrect.


I'm telling you.  I once sent a text to a now ex that I couldn't wait to get home to fark her puppy.  She was all sorts of into it.  I never went home again
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: God--: I get it but so many Jewish people have not been allowed to reclaim art stolen by the nazi's even though it's clearly theirs. Why is it so easy for the museum to get it back? At least the guy is trying to have a replica made...

It belonged to Caligula. Would you want to keep it??


Wipe it off, first.
 
