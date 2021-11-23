 Skip to content
 
(People Magazine)   With Thanksgiving this Thursday, here is your yearly reminder about which holiday foods are unsafe for your pets. Welcome to your It's the Day Before Thanksgiving edition of Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Vi is grateful for sofas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: Vi is grateful for sofas.
[Fark user image 425x566]
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Miss Lady Lulu patiently waiting for DIL to take her on a walk
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Well, I just got off the phone with my PacificSource rep. Called to ask about pharmacy coverage since I noticed only two of them in my town were listed as "Preferred" (Safeway & Walmart) and the the the other three, including Walgreens are not. Since Walgreens is not in network for my prescription coverage plan, it looks like I'll need to switch after January 1st when my new plan goes into affect.

Not too upset, though, because they're barely a block from each other. And maybe I'll get lucky and Safeway's pharmacy site will be a bit more user friendly because Walgreens is certainly not.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Well, I just got off the phone with my PacificSource rep. Called to ask about pharmacy coverage since I noticed only two of them in my town were listed as "Preferred" (Safeway & Walmart) and the the the other three, including Walgreens are not. Since Walgreens is not in network for my prescription coverage plan, it looks like I'll need to switch after January 1st when my new plan goes into affect.

Not too upset, though, because they're barely a block from each other. And maybe I'll get lucky and Safeway's pharmacy site will be a bit more user friendly because Walgreens is certainly not.


Insurance companies are a pain
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Well, I just got off the phone with my PacificSource rep. Called to ask about pharmacy coverage since I noticed only two of them in my town were listed as "Preferred" (Safeway & Walmart) and the the the other three, including Walgreens are not. Since Walgreens is not in network for my prescription coverage plan, it looks like I'll need to switch after January 1st when my new plan goes into affect.

Not too upset, though, because they're barely a block from each other. And maybe I'll get lucky and Safeway's pharmacy site will be a bit more user friendly because Walgreens is certainly not.

Insurance companies are a pain


True, but my new PacificSource Dual Care plan covers stuff my current one doesn't. As of January 1, 2022 I'll be covered for eye care, which I'm not now. Eye exam is free and they'll pay $250 for frames and lenses. Obviously my lenses will probably cost more than that and I'll have to pay some of it out-of-pocket, but hey, I can finally get new glasses and my son plans to loan me some money to pay the out-of-pocket. There are two offices in Cottage Grove that take my new insurance too, one of them being an ophthalmologist.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Well, I just got off the phone with my PacificSource rep. Called to ask about pharmacy coverage since I noticed only two of them in my town were listed as "Preferred" (Safeway & Walmart) and the the the other three, including Walgreens are not. Since Walgreens is not in network for my prescription coverage plan, it looks like I'll need to switch after January 1st when my new plan goes into affect.

Not too upset, though, because they're barely a block from each other. And maybe I'll get lucky and Safeway's pharmacy site will be a bit more user friendly because Walgreens is certainly not.

Insurance companies are a pain

True, but my new PacificSource Dual Care plan covers stuff my current one doesn't. As of January 1, 2022 I'll be covered for eye care, which I'm not now. Eye exam is free and they'll pay $250 for frames and lenses. Obviously my lenses will probably cost more than that and I'll have to pay some of it out-of-pocket, but hey, I can finally get new glasses and my son plans to loan me some money to pay the out-of-pocket. There are two offices in Cottage Grove that take my new insurance too, one of them being an ophthalmologist.


Awesome, I haven't checked how good my new vision care is, but I am covered under my wife's vision care as well. I have to go to the ophthalmologist to get a diabetes check up so I got that happening in a few days
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Well we finally had a real appliance repair man come. It looks like he fixed the dishwasher. Never ever use appliance hospital, they suck. This guy was good.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Well we finally had a real appliance repair man come. It looks like he fixed the dishwasher. Never ever use appliance hospital, they suck. This guy was good.


Yay!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Last night before work we had a cuddle.

Sometimes, for the last shift of the set, I'm like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image 425x318]
Last night before work we had a cuddle.

Sometimes, for the last shift of the set, I'm like
[Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
My mother has a dog with serious abandonment issues. This is how he spends every meal:

Fark user imageView Full Size


He doesn't beg, whine, or try to steal food. He just needs to be part of the action.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
