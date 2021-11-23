 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pix11)   Daughter of Malcolm X found dead in NYC home   (pix11.com) divider line
25
    More: News, Malcolm X, daughter of Malcolm X, late Khalil Islam, Manhattan judge, end of Malcolm X, national prominence, Malikah Shabazz, Brooklyn home Monday  
•       •       •

968 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials said they do not suspect criminality.

Well, that was one way to phrase that.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And another one bites the dust...
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarrySouth: And another one bites the dust...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The conspiracies should be good on this one. That said, RIP.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: The conspiracies should be good on this one. That said, RIP.


Wasn't it big news just the other day that the 2 dudes who sat in prison for Malcom X's murder were both exonerated?  One released, the other already dead.

It's hard to imagine that this is some incredible coincidence.

Also...  I really do not know much about the story.  If those 2 dudes didn't kill him, do they have ANY idea who actually did?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Malcolm Why?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mad TV: Malcolm X in the Middle (Parody)
Youtube 1UFE6vRBdTw
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dudes - this was an old woman.
Way past normal dying age.
She just died, is all.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
56 years old.  Natural causes is a possibility.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: TheJoe03: The conspiracies should be good on this one. That said, RIP.

Wasn't it big news just the other day that the 2 dudes who sat in prison for Malcom X's murder were both exonerated?  One released, the other already dead.

It's hard to imagine that this is some incredible coincidence.

Also...  I really do not know much about the story.  If those 2 dudes didn't kill him, do they have ANY idea who actually did?


The idea that was postulated at the time and was even restated in the article is that Malcolm X started preaching racial unity, and for some reason that made Black people mad.  Not the white people who were already in the business of killing Black people who were preaching racial unity, of course.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: TheJoe03: The conspiracies should be good on this one. That said, RIP.

Wasn't it big news just the other day that the 2 dudes who sat in prison for Malcom X's murder were both exonerated?  One released, the other already dead.

It's hard to imagine that this is some incredible coincidence.

Also...  I really do not know much about the story.  If those 2 dudes didn't kill him, do they have ANY idea who actually did?


Exactly, the timing is going to spur conspiracies. I don't know if they have any idea who did kill him but I've never had a problem thinking it WAS the Nation of Islam (they haven't been shy about their continued disdain for Malcolm X) but of course people have long thought the CIA or FBI was involved. They openly killed Black Panthers back in the day so it's not too far fetched. Then again, this all might be coincidence.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lifeless: durbnpoisn: TheJoe03: The conspiracies should be good on this one. That said, RIP.

Wasn't it big news just the other day that the 2 dudes who sat in prison for Malcom X's murder were both exonerated?  One released, the other already dead.

It's hard to imagine that this is some incredible coincidence.

Also...  I really do not know much about the story.  If those 2 dudes didn't kill him, do they have ANY idea who actually did?

The idea that was postulated at the time and was even restated in the article is that Malcolm X started preaching racial unity, and for some reason that made Black people mad.  Not the white people who were already in the business of killing Black people who were preaching racial unity, of course.


It's more that Malcolm went against Elijah Muhammad for his hypocrisy and infidelities, and he was also becoming a much more popular figure than him as well. Farrakhan to this day speaks I'll of Malcolm X, they truly think Elijah Muhammad is a prophet.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jso2897: Dudes - this was an old woman.
Way past normal dying age.
She just died, is all.


56 is upper middle age, not senior or elderly
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Main tab? This thread is going to be a disaster.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No cause of death? We need to know vaccination status so we understand whether we should has a sad or do dancing casket.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: 56 years old.  Natural causes is a possibility.


Most likely. Of course, the conspiracy nuts are gonna latch on to last week's exonerations.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jso2897: Dudes - this was an old woman.
Way past normal dying age.
She just died, is all.


56 is not past "normal dying age".
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, when the leading photo is of her father and her name is not mentioned in the headline, what makes her worthy of a headline and not a normal spot in the obits? Slow news day?
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: It's hard to imagine that this is some incredible coincidence.


The creed of every conspiracy theorist.

And no, it's not hard to imagine it's just a coincidence.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: TheJoe03: The conspiracies should be good on this one. That said, RIP.

Wasn't it big news just the other day that the 2 dudes who sat in prison for Malcom X's murder were both exonerated?  One released, the other already dead.

It's hard to imagine that this is some incredible coincidence.

Also...  I really do not know much about the story.  If those 2 dudes didn't kill him, do they have ANY idea who actually did?


Manning Marable's book does a pretty good job of handling it.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: jso2897: Dudes - this was an old woman.
Way past normal dying age.
She just died, is all.

56 is not past "normal dying age".


suppose that depends on which century you're in...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jso2897: Dudes - this was an old woman.
Way past normal dying age.
She just died, is all.


Wow, She was 56....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: jso2897: Dudes - this was an old woman.
Way past normal dying age.
She just died, is all.

56 is not past "normal dying age".


I read the article before consuming caffeine. My bad - apologies.
 
LesterB
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jso2897: Dudes - this was an old woman.
Way past normal dying age.
She just died, is all.


As someone three years older than this lady, can I just say Fark you.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.