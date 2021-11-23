 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announces plans to protect freshwater map turtles, which have become threatened due to people's refusal to fold them correctly   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What about box turtles? We don't store them properly?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Turtle trifecta in play!
 
Creoena
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's 7:30am and there's already a turtle trifecta in play.  This means something.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hope the cooters are still okay.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Creoena: It's 7:30am and there's already a turtle trifecta in play.  This means something.


Some kind of nefarious turtle-based conspiracy, I'm sure.

/the turtle moves
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTA: The "threatened due to similarity" status would make it illegal to take the turtles out of the wild...

This should be true whether they're threatened or not. There's no turtle hunting season.
 
Lifeless
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: FTA: The "threatened due to similarity" status would make it illegal to take the turtles out of the wild...

This should be true whether they're threatened or not. There's no turtle hunting season.


In Louisiana, you only need a fishing license to catch turtles.
 
