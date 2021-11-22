 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Climate change has turned The Great Salt Lake into The Great Salt   (yahoo.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It was always going to go away
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was out that way.  Took some time off to see the salt flats, the illusion of the curvature of the earth, and to swim in water that wouldn't let me sink.  Well I sank.  I went out as far as I could because it's not deep and tried to experience the salty buoyancy, but I sank each time.

It turns out you have to be fat for that to work.

So, I was rejected by a natural wonder, but it kinda complimented me at the same time.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, that's gonna happen.

In re this:

cretinbob: It was always going to go away


Not this soon.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's what happens when you don't masturbate. You pay the price
 
Wobambo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Azz: Well that's what happens when you don't masturbate. You pay the price


I mean, it worked for the ancient Egyptians with the Nile River.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Climate change? And here I was all this time blaming the Mormons.
Should've listened to Del Gue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sink! Sink, you fool!
Hey, why won't she sink?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
has turned the Great Salt Lake into the Great Salt Lick.

A l'il help for ya there...

/I'm sure that's what you submitted
//Fark just borked it
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

433: I went out as far as I could because it's not deep and tried to experience the salty buoyancy, but I sank each time.


Now go try swimming in Lake Tahoe.

You'll notice the difference.
 
