(Forbes)   Newest Covid cure is literally bullshiat   (forbes.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I want every liberal to tell them not to eat cow shiat, as loudly and publicly as possible. This is starting to get good.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I want every liberal to tell them not to eat cow shiat, as loudly and publicly as possible. This is starting to get good.


Yeah, and they need to be sure not to eat ground glass and drink motor oil, too. They grind up the covid and grease its way out of your system.

There's a reason why doctors and governments don't want you to know about these cheap, effective cures to a virus we all know doesn't exist. Study it out, people.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When someone looks you in the eye and says "I will NOT let you put that poison vaccine full of god-knows-what into my body! I've done my research and will take the REAL cure" before shoving a hunk of cow shiat into their mouth, it's officially time to abandon any hope of saving that person from themselves.

How long before there's an official Trump grift on this? "Don't eat shiat from LIBERAL cows -- for just $79 a pound you can get YOUR protection from the same cows that provide the milk that's used to make the ice cream at Mar-a-Lago!"
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I want every liberal to tell them not to eat cow shiat, as loudly and publicly as possible. This is starting to get good.


We can post that in the comments for Fox News stories and similar venues. We'll be the new GQP trendsetters.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Won't work
The "dr" is brown, the plague rays only listen to white grifters
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA is written by a 6th grader.

There are better ways to write about the South Asian cultural history of cows than some fake Twitter account.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Lambskincoat: I want every liberal to tell them not to eat cow shiat, as loudly and publicly as possible. This is starting to get good.

Yeah, and they need to be sure not to eat ground glass and drink motor oil, too. They grind up the covid and grease its way out of your system.

There's a reason why doctors and governments don't want you to know about these cheap, effective cures to a virus we all know doesn't exist. Study it out, people.


I've got a few gallons of old oil for them not to drink if they're interested.
 
baorao
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
but that is how you get the intestinal parasite that makes the ivermectin so effective.

do I have to explain everything?
 
neongoats
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey at least the horse-paste-butt-huffer crowd will be safe from worms after they chow down on plate full of shiat
 
X-Geek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Talk about "eat shiat and die"...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
New miracle cure liberal doctors don't want you to know about!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
India: Look, a street! Let's poop in it.
Also India: Look, a river filled with poop! Let's bathe in it.
And still also India: Look, poop! Let's eat it.

WTF is the deal with you and poop, India?
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nah, go ahead.  Let them eat shiat!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hopefully this will go viral on social media. Dumb Trumper Christians will try anything.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

baka-san: Won't work
The "dr" is brown, the plague rays only listen to white grifters


Dr. Demon Semen and her followers disagree.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bullshiat, it makes the grass grow green.
Cowshiat, it does the same damned thing.
Bullshiat, or is it cowshiat?
Both will grow grass the greenest you've seen.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dear Red Hats,

Please do not mix Bleach and Ammonia. It would make us very sad if you did.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: India: Look, a street! Let's poop in it.
Also India: Look, a river filled with poop! Let's bathe in it.
And still also India: Look, poop! Let's eat it.

WTF is the deal with you and poop, India?


Squeeze a few billion people into a country the size of Texas and see how long before poop becomes a big issue.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This has to be an elaborate troll.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
5 people, 4 of them developmentally disabled, were killed in a head on crash with a semi near me yesterday, and the derpers Weenerss were to ask if the driver recently got "the jab", as they know of "people"  who passed out while driving after getting "the jab".

/ eat cow shiate and die you m'fers... each and every one of you..
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bruce Lee came back from the dead to tell us all not to eat shiat and die. Dude really cares.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
For some reason, this cracked me up:

...that gives new meaning to the word mukbang.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

neongoats: Prank Call of Cthulhu: India: Look, a street! Let's poop in it.
Also India: Look, a river filled with poop! Let's bathe in it.
And still also India: Look, poop! Let's eat it.

WTF is the deal with you and poop, India?

Squeeze a few billion people into a country the size of Texas and see how long before poop becomes a big issue.


An issue? Yes. A street attraction, bath bomb, or side dish? No.
 
chewd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Please people, do not rub broken glass in your eyes, it does not prevent covid.

LOL
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: 5 people, 4 of them developmentally disabled, were killed in a head on crash with a semi near me yesterday, and the derpers Weenerss were to ask if the driver recently got "the jab", as they know of "people"  who passed out while driving after getting "the jab".

/ eat cow shiate and die you m'fers... each and every one of you..


lol wth.. the derps 1 'st comments were to ask..

/thanks Fark
 
Pert
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

neongoats: Prank Call of Cthulhu: India: Look, a street! Let's poop in it.
Also India: Look, a river filled with poop! Let's bathe in it.
And still also India: Look, poop! Let's eat it.

WTF is the deal with you and poop, India?

Squeeze a few billion people into a country the size of Texas and see how long before poop becomes a big issue.


1.4 billion people, not several billion, and:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: This has to be an elaborate troll.


No, this is actually months-old news, sadly. Here's an article from 2020 regarding yet another fool who thinks that cow dung & urine is a COVID-19 "cure."

"Consuming cow urine and cow dung will stop the effect of infectious coronavirus. A person who chants Om Namah Shivay and applies cow dung on body, will be saved. A special yagna ritual will soon be performed to kill coronavirus," said Chakrapani.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No no, please...let them. It'll give an all-new meaning to the phrase, "eat shiat and die".
 
Fritzelled
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The morons are goi g to start eating cow shiat now. This is awesome.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I want every liberal to tell them not to eat cow shiat, as loudly and publicly as possible. This is starting to get good.


No. Tell them that, yeah, it appears to work.

Then we watch them eat shiat and die.
 
neongoats
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pert: neongoats: Prank Call of Cthulhu: India: Look, a street! Let's poop in it.
Also India: Look, a river filled with poop! Let's bathe in it.
And still also India: Look, poop! Let's eat it.

WTF is the deal with you and poop, India?

Squeeze a few billion people into a country the size of Texas and see how long before poop becomes a big issue.

1.4 billion people, not several billion, and:

[Fark user image 425x489]


1.4 billion people make a lot of poop.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: jiggitysmith: This has to be an elaborate troll.

No, this is actually months-old news, sadly. Here's an article from 2020 regarding yet another fool who thinks that cow dung & urine is a COVID-19 "cure."

"Consuming cow urine and cow dung will stop the effect of infectious coronavirus. A person who chants Om Namah Shivay and applies cow dung on body, will be saved. A special yagna ritual will soon be performed to kill coronavirus," said Chakrapani.


We had a local election two weeks back where one of the republican candidates (funded by a lot of local restaurant money) who lost was literally publicly advocating people drink their own urine as a covid cure.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baka-san: Won't work
The "dr" is brown, the plague rays only listen to white grifters


img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ok, everyone, do NOT, I mean, do NOT pee your face to prevent Covid-19 infection.
I read somewhere online that it works, but that's crazy. Don't try it.
There are all these articles out there telling you to pee in your face, but really that's a bad idea and you definitely should not do that.
Vaccines are safe, get vaccinated. 
Do not pee in your face.
Don't even think about it.
Seriously.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image image 201x250]


I have to agree.  If you get bit by a viper, your chances of dying from Covid decrease drama.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
...tically.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pert: neongoats: Prank Call of Cthulhu: India: Look, a street! Let's poop in it.
Also India: Look, a river filled with poop! Let's bathe in it.
And still also India: Look, poop! Let's eat it.

WTF is the deal with you and poop, India?

Squeeze a few billion people into a country the size of Texas and see how long before poop becomes a big issue.

1.4 billion people, not several billion, and:

[Fark user image 425x489]


The CIA World Factbook is good for that kind of thing too:  https://www.cia.gov/the-world-f​actbook​/field/area-comparative

India
slightly more than one-third the size of the US
Fark user imageView Full Size



Some of these are silly:
Korea, South
slightly smaller than Pennsylvania; slightly larger than Indiana
 
Pert
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

neongoats: Pert: neongoats: Prank Call of Cthulhu: India: Look, a street! Let's poop in it.
Also India: Look, a river filled with poop! Let's bathe in it.
And still also India: Look, poop! Let's eat it.

WTF is the deal with you and poop, India?

Squeeze a few billion people into a country the size of Texas and see how long before poop becomes a big issue.

1.4 billion people, not several billion, and:

[Fark user image 425x489]

1.4 billion people make a lot of poop.


So do I, what's your point?
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why in the farking hell are we giving this literally sh*teater his 15 minutes?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
WTH is wrong with people, Jesus Farking Christ. Hell, I almost did one time & it just killed the mood, and that was 1 fine ass. Didnt take much to revive the mood. IYKWIM
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Harry Freakstorm's "This Time It'll Work Covid Cure".   Dried Cow Patty DeLux.   The DeLux is de part that DE livers DE  CURE!

Authentic, Made in the U S A Delux Cow Party.  Dried and flung dung at your door for a small price to pay for your health and freedoms.  Do Not Accept Chinese Cow Dung!  It will not cure an American!  Only Harry Freakstorm's Authentic Made in the U S A from U S A cows will cure you of Covid and provide restorative qualities.

Order now!  There's only so much cow poop available.  Vegan so your daughter can be cured too!  You tried Harry's Covid Cures before and you're still alive.  Once more won't hurt matter.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pert: neongoats: Prank Call of Cthulhu: India: Look, a street! Let's poop in it.
Also India: Look, a river filled with poop! Let's bathe in it.
And still also India: Look, poop! Let's eat it.

WTF is the deal with you and poop, India?

Squeeze a few billion people into a country the size of Texas and see how long before poop becomes a big issue.

1.4 billion people, not several billion, and:

[Fark user image 425x489]


Man, the Mercator projection really farks with ou sense of size. I remember being shocked at how huge Africa really is.
visualcapitalist.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: WTH is wrong with people, Jesus Farking Christ. Hell, I almost did one time & it just killed the mood, and that was 1 fine ass. Didnt take much to revive the mood. IYKWIM


You mean you were farking a farm animal?
 
kobrakai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

xanadian: Talk about "eat shiat and die"...


I've been telling the MAGAts that for a couple years now. Glad they're finally doing it.
 
jimjays
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA, with a marvelous understatement: "This group generally does not follow the health safety guidelines."
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey Magats, DON'T EAT shiat AND DIE!

/hehehe
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Pert: neongoats: Prank Call of Cthulhu: India: Look, a street! Let's poop in it.
Also India: Look, a river filled with poop! Let's bathe in it.
And still also India: Look, poop! Let's eat it.

WTF is the deal with you and poop, India?

Squeeze a few billion people into a country the size of Texas and see how long before poop becomes a big issue.

1.4 billion people, not several billion, and:

[Fark user image 425x489]

Man, the Mercator projection really farks with ou sense of size. I remember being shocked at how huge Africa really is.[visualcapitalist.com image 850x795]


Yup, we're pretty girthy.
 
