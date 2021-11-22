 Skip to content
 
(Stat News)   Data is coming in: Pfizer vaccine was 100% effective against covid in children 12-15 from 1 week after 2nd dose through 4 months; 2228 kids, 30 infections, all in placebo arm   (statnews.com) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So what you are saying is scientists intentionally infected 30 children. You damn dirty libs. Is nothing too low for you!!!
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nothing is 100% effective.

They just didn't have a large enough N to catch an outlier.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GWSuperfan: Nothing is 100% effective.

They just didn't have a large enough N to catch an outlier.


"95% confidence interval [CI, 87.5, 100.0]" according to their press release.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
For all the stupid derp about these vaccines, they're just amazing.  One of the most exciting things about the mRNA vaccines is that it's possible to make vaccines against a whole range of viruses, not just specific ones.  So you could get a vaccine against coronaviruses in general, which would cover COVID and a lot of other SARS-type diseases, plus many strains of the flu and even the common cold.

But, hey, just keep on eating that horse dewormer, MAGAts.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: For all the stupid derp about these vaccines, they're just amazing.  One of the most exciting things about the mRNA vaccines is that it's possible to make vaccines against a whole range of viruses, not just specific ones.  So you could get a vaccine against coronaviruses in general, which would cover COVID and a lot of other SARS-type diseases, plus many strains of the flu and even the common cold.


Whar "still no cure for cancer" headline?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The vaccine made one child swallow a penny and another eat chaulk, the horrors....
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Whar "still no cure for cancer" headline?


Which one?  We have a few now.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Data is coming

Fark is not your Star Trek: TNG erotica site, Subby

/or is it?
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Data is coming

Fark is not your Star Trek: TNG erotica site, Subby

/or is it?


To be fair, he is fully functional, and anatomically correct.
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I want a placebo arm.
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrparks: I want a placebo arm.


Headline and TFA were confusing until I figured out they're calling unvaccinated kids "placebo arms".

Then they go on to say efficacy was consistent across demographics, but how it could not be if efficacy is 100%?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Data is coming

Fark is not your Star Trek: TNG erotica site, Subby

/or is it?


Sexy Data Tango (Live)
Youtube eQNMsIGxXVo

Subby here. I wasn't thinking that way but it is now that I am.

/night creeeeeew!
//beer me, you glorious bastards!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thank you Subby, but I'll do my own research.

let's see.  google search bar.  "data is coming in" "children 12-15" "multiple injections."  Ha, subby things he's so smart.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mrparks: I want a placebo arm.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrparks: I want a placebo arm.


I want a placebo FIST

/for my anal fisting 3D simulator
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Azz: mrparks: I want a placebo arm.

I want a placebo FIST

/for my anal fisting 3D simulator


Krieger, is that you? Still working on Fisto Roboto?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I just want to get to Saturday when I'm 6 months out from my last shot. I'm staring past you, turkey and stuffing...god, I love stuffing. My last vax was 5/27. Come on FDA approved booster
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But we still don't know all the effects! We can't rush into these things.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But I need to know what the strength of each of those kids' magnetic fields.
And the size of their testicles.
That microchip should be able to track those statistics.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

erik-k: Azz: mrparks: I want a placebo arm.

I want a placebo FIST

/for my anal fisting 3D simulator

Krieger, is that you? Still working on Fisto Roboto?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
