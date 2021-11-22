 Skip to content
 
(WAFF Huntsville)   Because, of course   (waff.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And because he's a man of god, he will now be given a lighter sentence because of all the good in the community he does.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: And because he's a man of god, he will now be given a lighter sentence because of all the good in the community he does.


If there's anything those weak-minded f*ckers love, it's a good conversion story.  Doesn;t matter if it's true, as long as you spin a good tale.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Flake was convicted of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

This isn't good. We certainly don't want people to associate priests with pedophiles.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like more "cancel culture".
Or what they tried to push in the 80's as "political correctness".
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Sexual Misconduct with a Minor" certainly leaves aside a whole lot of details. Regardless, there was a victim, and twenty years have passed without any closure for them. That's gotta mess with you.
 
scalpod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's all about redemption.

Redemption and reinvention.
 
