 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Polly want body armor   (wtae.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Morgan King, United States, Pennsylvania woman, Pennsylvania, victim of a road rage, English-language films, state police  
•       •       •

135 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2021 at 1:41 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Suspect is Black.

Looks like Cracker had a Polly.

I AM SORRY FOR THIS POST.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


tacticool for parrots
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why do they mention the parrot?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The video in TFA has an impressive sprawling heading already
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Could have been worse
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Happy days counting down to the busiest travel days of the year!
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.