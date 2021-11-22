 Skip to content
 
(Fox 47 Lansing)   Customer asks Taco Bell cashier about an old trailer in the parking lot, leading to the most heart-tugging story not involving $2 bills   (fox47news.com) divider line
35
    More: Spiffy, English-language films, Fast food, Dave Schmitt, Miss Margie, lunch visits, Margie Wolfe, Jessica Ford, hardest part  
35 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Forget pining for the fjords. This will be about pining for the fnorby.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or fnorgby. Whatever.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This shouldn't be an exception, the richest, 'most powerful', country in the world should be able to figure out a way to make all of its citizens comfortable through hardships like a farkin' pandemic.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It sounds like this guy is hoarding all the good deeds! The rest of us obviously need to pick up the slack.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: This shouldn't be an exception, the richest, 'most powerful', country in the world should be able to figure out a way to make all of its citizens comfortable through hardships like a farkin' pandemic.


Yeah....there was a 'heart warming' story on the news tonight about the community pitching in to cover medical bills and help with parental home care for a young cancer patient.

I mean WTF...the real story is that the richest country on earth reduces it's citizens to begging on the street when they get sick
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Dave is still working hard to help Margie, who is currently walking to work because her truck needs new breaks."

*twitch*
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...her truck needs new "breaks".  Stupid truck, get to work.
 
zeronewbury [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OK So Amuse Me: It sounds like this guy is hoarding all the good deeds! The rest of us obviously need to pick up the slack.


Yeah. I smunnied that
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

zeronewbury: OK So Amuse Me: It sounds like this guy is hoarding all the good deeds! The rest of us obviously need to pick up the slack.

Yeah. I smunnied that


Thanks! I returned the smunny! :D
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: "Dave is still working hard to help Margie, who is currently walking to work because her truck needs new breaks."

*twitch*


Maybe the truck is an up-and-coming rock and roll musician and just needs to get his tire in the door.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dave is still working hard to help Margie, who is currently walking to work because her truck needs new breaks.

*Le sigh*
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"This nice man is helping this Taco Bell employee, so feel good about that and don't ask why Taco Bell isn't paying its employees a living wage!"

/damn have I become cynical
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: This shouldn't be an exception, the richest, 'most powerful', country in the world should be able to figure out a way to make all of its citizens comfortable through hardships like a farkin' pandemic.


It even sounds like she got kicked out during the federal eviction moratorium, which means kicking her out was illegal, too. Someone should help her sue the old landlord. It didn't expire until August but she got kicked out in February.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...farking dust...dammit...
 
Salmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looks like there are two Daves in that last photo
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I had messaged her and said, 'I have a bed. Could you use a bed?'

...and there it is. He wanted to get her in his bed all along.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bah humbug!
I counting on a deathbed donation to a medical Gofundme to get me into heaven.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What a heartwarming story about an employer paying their employees dirt.
"But its a job for high school kids"
So why are they hiring adults and paying them high school kid pay?
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And yet you're the same people who were "outraged" that ScarJo got "ripped off" by Disney.

/le sigh
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Dave is still working hard to help Margie, who is currently walking to work because her truck needs new breaks.

*Le sigh*


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: What a heartwarming story about an employer paying their employees dirt.
"But its a job for high school kids"
So why are they hiring adults and paying them high school kid pay?


I dunno, but if Taco Bell raises their prices, I'm going to stop going there when I'm drunk.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: ...her truck needs new "breaks".  Stupid truck, get to work.


ecmoRandomNumbers: Dave is still working hard to help Margie, who is currently walking to work because her truck needs new breaks.

*Le sigh*


Richard Freckle: ...her truck needs new "breaks".  Stupid truck, get to work.


I see that the need for a brake for a copywriter has been well covered.  Good job, all.
 
pdieten
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Begoggle: What a heartwarming story about an employer paying their employees dirt.
"But its a job for high school kids"
So why are they hiring adults and paying them high school kid pay?


Who do you think works the lunch shift on school days?
 
queen biatch of the universe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Begoggle: What a heartwarming story about an employer paying their employees dirt.
"But its a job for high school kids"
So why are they hiring adults and paying them high school kid pay?


Also why are theses places open during school hours and after midnight. It's almost like they do depend on adults to remain open.

Yeah I know retirees can fill in the gap but how many people in their 60's want to deal with food service unless they are also desperate.  Which means they won't be able to get by on a high schooler's wage either.
 
chipaku
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Forget pining for the fjords. This will be about pining for the fnorby.


Too obscure?? I can't be the only one who gets this one.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Finally, something more depressing than Taco Bell.
 
guinsu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

optikeye: BumpInTheNight: This shouldn't be an exception, the richest, 'most powerful', country in the world should be able to figure out a way to make all of its citizens comfortable through hardships like a farkin' pandemic.

Yeah....there was a 'heart warming' story on the news tonight about the community pitching in to cover medical bills and help with parental home care for a young cancer patient.

I mean WTF...the real story is that the richest country on earth reduces it's citizens to begging on the street when they get sick


<Homer Simpson pointing finger.gif>
The richest country in the history of Earth.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrparks: Finally, something more depressing than Taco Bell.


Like what?  Del Taco?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'll buy this lady her own franchise if she can bring back the Mexican Pizza.

/ it's not Mexican
// it's not pizza
/// it's still good
 
Inaditch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As others have said, this isn't a feel-good story. This is yet another illustration of the nightmare dystopian hellhole that is the United States of America.
 
cravak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: This shouldn't be an exception, the richest, 'most powerful', country in the world should be able to figure out a way to make all of its citizens comfortable through hardships like a farkin' pandemic.


Yeah I thought that was funny. I'm a citizen too. Birthdays in a few days who's going to make my life more comfortable NO ONE!   And sometimes you have to live with it and accept that. Lost all my toes on my right foot. If I knew a good way to do it, I would have by now my life is a living H and i have to admit it and be so D grateful when death finally comes for me.  There is no good life there is no getting better, it's just me pain misery and suffering. Good for this guy and woman though.   But submitters full of hooey.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I'll buy this lady her own franchise if she can bring back the Mexican Pizza.

/ it's not Mexican
// it's not pizza
/// it's still good


Add the chili cheese burrito, and I will donate to the GoFundMe for a franchise.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

optikeye: BumpInTheNight: This shouldn't be an exception, the richest, 'most powerful', country in the world should be able to figure out a way to make all of its citizens comfortable through hardships like a farkin' pandemic.

Yeah....there was a 'heart warming' story on the news tonight about the community pitching in to cover medical bills and help with parental home care for a young cancer patient.

I mean WTF...the real story is that the richest country on earth reduces it's citizens to begging on the street when they get sick


There's a subreddit called r/UpliftingNews and half the stories are like "Child raises money selling lemonade for his dad's dialysis."
 
