(Zillow)   I'd buy that for a dollar   (zillow.com)
35
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading is hard
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Reading is hard


No harder than Wilkes-Barre.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close to Costco and Lowe's
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1.50 and a Kind bar, that's my final offer
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: cretinbob: Reading is hard

No harder than Wilkes-Barre.


Wilkes-Barre has an interesting downtown
 
zeronewbury [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: $1.50 and a Kind bar, that's my final offer



Oh, a libulardominicanboy

Or something
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just outside Walnut Creek? yeah, that spot's going for $350k minimum, the shack will be bulldozed, new build, and sold for minimum $650.000.
 
sefert [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pff.  And the kids nowadays complain that housing is unafforable.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good deal, those recycling bins are worth 20 bucks each easy!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Prices be dropping in walnut creek. What with Nordstrom's getting raided and all.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
https://www.auction.com/details/2212-​j​efferson-way-antioch-ca-94509-2980632-​o_1371

Current bid is $425,000, estimated resale value on auction site is $567,000
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How much for just the Holy Hand Grenade?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Scrap the house, keep the tree, put up a tent
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Throw in a car with shiatty gas mileage, like a 6000 Sux, subby, and we have a deal!
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
$1? I really can't afford.... wait a minute

Fark user imageView Full Size

YES!
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
From google street view:
Fark user imageView Full Size

America! Fark yeah!
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is a Google Maps Street View available now - dated April 2019

Fark user imageView Full Size


Been in disarray for some time now.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

akya: From google street view:
[Fark user image 850x478]
America! Fark yeah!


....just 20 seconds
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The list price is not indicative of seller's final reserve amount. This property is part of an online bidding event; please visit Auction.com to place bids. Inspections of this property and contact with occupants are strictly prohibited. Property is sold "as is" and no for sale sign allowed."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well I'll just take the rest of the tour...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's on the Bay Area. Come back tomorrow, and the bidding will be up to six figures - and still might not meet the reserve.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They got unburied bodies in that place or sompthin'? An infestation of scorpions?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
$3.50, final offer.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Driver: This is a Google Maps Street View available now - dated April 2019


I like how the blue recycling bin is almost in the same place. Gives you an indication that someone is actually alive inside which is always a good thing
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dudes. There is $451000 owning on it. You pay a $1, and you take on $451k in debt.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I love the tree out front but I have far too many ghosts in that part of the world.

/maybe AirBnB a treefort in the front yard?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Dudes. There is $451000 owning on it. You pay a $1, and you take on $451k in debt.


You've killed the prospects of owning my dream home.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The list price is not indicative of seller's final reserve amount. This property is part of an online bidding event; please visit Auction.com to place bids.

This crap is why everyone stopped bothering with eBay.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A dollar? Well, now we know why zillow is losing money.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This was a bummer, I'll.habe to try to submit.somw.stranve Zillow, I run across weird mountain properties all the time dicking around in fantasy shop land.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Submit some strange Zillow, etc. CO has a weird mash of money and crazy.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: They got unburied bodies in that place or sompthin'? An infestation of scorpions?


built on an old indian burial ground.

they just moved the headstones
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Dudes. There is $451000 owning on it. You pay a $1, and you take on $451k in debt.


Nah.  You don't pay the $1, you reach out to the lien holder and offer them 25c on the dollar, or whatever fraction makes actual financial sense for the property.

Then screw the owner, have the lien holder force the sale.  You pick it up for $1 to the owner and then pay whatever you promised to the other party.

They'll do it, because they're not going to get a better offer and some monies is better than no monies.
 
eikni
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: $3.50, final offer.


You're a Lochness Monster.
 
