(Fark)   Winter has arrived for many of us - what's going on with your gardens, indoor or otherwise? Harvesting anything interesting for Thanksgiving? Tell us all about it in your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday November 23, 2021   (fark.com) divider line
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Well, we just got our first big dump of snow, so nothing doing outside here, that's for damn sure.  I cleared and sterilized all my hydroponics this week and have installed the new grow lights for the potted stuff, just waiting for my 24-pod Aerogarden unit to arrive!

How's everyone else getting on?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Done for the year. The garlic's been planted, the compost spread out and lots of leaf mulch collected.

This was the veggie plot a week ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Just bought my first aerogarden the other day. Starting simple, just the three pod one, but I have to decide what I'm growing in there. It came with [basil, dill, and parsley] and we also got the salad greens pods (six varieties of lettuce), so I'm trying to decide what to prioritize.

Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm thinking maybe the Marvel of four seasons and the basil in the first run? But which should be my third plant?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I'll just go take a picture. Granted it's just the one quadrant that actually has stuff over wintering.

Fark user imageView Full Size

From left to right I have daikon radish, kale, a mystery green, collards and cabbage.

The mystery green is getting fed the chickens though as it's actually just about done and has lost some of it's tastiness. It is also bolting...


Anyone want a daikon radish?

Fark user imageView Full Size


And finally I have a very sad yet immortal basil in the greenhouse. I have not watered or tended this thing for months. It has new flowers!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Outdoors, making some progress on the greenhouse, finally starting to get the windows fully prepped and secured.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Love using old found materials, but damn are they a pain in the ass to renew.

Indoors, took a photoshoot of a whole slew of weird tropical begonias and got them listed to hopefully fill the flower-fund before spring. Also, my sundew is finally flowering, but the damn flowers only open for about 30 minutes and I haven't been able to catch one in full regalia yet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Lemme go check... YUP missed another one.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Consarnit! I mean, I get it, the plant self-pollinates by the curling action of the petals as it wilts, scraping and depositing the pollen as they dry.

But still. I wanna see it!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Putting leaves and branches through the chipper shredder. Piles of mulch which will cook over the winter. It'll be full of worms and balmy inside when it's 10° in January.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Just trying to keep a fern alive. Pulled it from my patio where it was ignored sometimes but stayed healthy. Not doing so well indoors.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
my overwintering sweet potatoes are doing great, along with my other vegetables.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nothing really at this point.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It was -25⁰F last night. Nothing grows.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Late spring here. Have finally committed to a new automated watering system (to combat the mother-in-law who pretends to water in the middle of the day). Have planted my first sweet potato slip; didn't realise they can take months until they are ready to plant out, so not sure if they will produce or I have missed the season.
 
