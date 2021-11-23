 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   While Florida man takes a break to prepares for the upcoming holiday, Maine Man steps in to fill the void   (msn.com) divider line
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Uncle eddie!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it take him only 15 minutes?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The paper reports Robinson was sentenced 10 years in prison but could serve only four if he meets conditions of his probation.

He will meet some 01/06 insurrectionists for a couple of weeks.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, four years and one week from now she needs to watch out.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One imagines Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain having a word with this person.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's his precinct?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He also took geckos belonging to the victim's daughter

This way of trying to save a few bucks on your car insurance is just despicable.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What happened to the urn and geckos?
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mmm... geckos dipped in urn ashes.

Like Fun Dip, but for mentalcases.
 
BigChad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
