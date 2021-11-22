 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Big, tough, strong football player dismissed COVID because he was just too manly. After being resuscitated, learning to talk and walk again, he hopes others listen to his warning that COVID is real   (al.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2021 at 9:04 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At the same time, Justin Moon, 36,and his wife Mel, have used their story to encourage friends to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
They estimate about 250 have so far have heeded the message.

I'd like to know upon what data they're placing this estimate.
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The people who should hear won't listen
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If he didn't listen to others until he went through it what makes him think anyone will listen to him until they go through it?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: At the same time, Justin Moon, 36,and his wife Mel, have used their story to encourage friends to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
They estimate about 250 have so far have heeded the message.

I'd like to know upon what data they're placing this estimate.


Cute emoji responses on social media?

/needle, smiley, eggplant, thumbs up
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA
"It's a complete miracle that God saved me"

The doctors and nurses saved you, asshole. The vaccine researchers and clinical trial volunteers could've helped you even more if you weren't such an idiot.

But at least he seems to have maybe learned a little something. Which is nice I guess.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: At the same time, Justin Moon, 36,and his wife Mel, have used their story to encourage friends to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
They estimate about 250 have so far have heeded the message.

I'd like to know upon what data they're placing this estimate.


Obviously, it was Mr. Snuffleupagus that told them. You hear all sorts of shiat if you're an invisible Woolly Mammoth.

/ I know, I know...anyone at all can see Mr. Snuffleupagus these days
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At the same time, Justin Moon, 36, and his wife Mel, have used their story to encourage friends to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

I hope my obituary pretends like I'm still 21.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He didn't die and no other metrics are being considered.

It's kind of like when hawks tout decreasing body counts in war while simultaneously ignoring Johnny Got His Gun.
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And after all that: "It's a complete miracle that God saved me."

At some point, hospitals just need to put up a sign: you want the medical science cure, or god to save you?
 
DittoToo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

anuran: The people who should hear won't listen


He wouldn't have.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Narrator: And of course they didn't.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He would have been perfectly fine had he taken the ivermectin.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boo_Guy: If he didn't listen to others until he went through it what makes him think anyone will listen to him until they go through it?


TBI?

Coupled with narcissism.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"There's only one other step beyond where I was at, and that's cremation or going in your box."

That should be a simple choice for most but personally I'd prefer to see pics of her first.
What?
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"It's a complete miracle that God saved me."
"Uh, actually it was Pazuzu."
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.