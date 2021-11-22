 Skip to content
(NBC New York) Video Suddenly, dump truck   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    More: Video, NBC, NJ House Partially Collapses, WNBC, GE Building, NBC Universal, Dump Truck Crash, Personal Information, Rockefeller Center  
brilett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Effin GoPuff.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dump trucks have insane amounts of torque. An older sysadmin I used to work with drove one for five years and I asked him why they always caught on fire. He said it was because in the old days a rear brake acould lock up and the truck had so much torque you couldn't tell anything was wrong from the cab. So you'd drive around until the wheel assembly heated up enough to ignite whatever was in the truck bed, like mulch or something else.
 
vrax
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wow, that was a hell of a hit.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One way to get a new house.
 
