(Yahoo)   We secretly put fentanyl in these folks weed, let's see what happens   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Naloxone, Connecticut officials, drug overdoses, Drug overdose, State health officials, United States, powerful opioid fentanyl, State officials  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you don't buy black market weed.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They should sue their dealer in tort.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
WHY? I don't get it. There's zero upside to this. I mean the fentanyl isn't free, so you're losing money by doing this, and you risk literally killing your clientele. Are you trying to get them addicted to a substance they're already willingly handing money to you to use? Do you think they won't realize there's something seriously farking wrong?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm not a drug person, but isn't there a price difference between weed and fentanyl? Like, a rather sizable difference?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can imagine a multi-drug purchase, say 20lb of bud, and an ounce of fentanyl, all bound up together in a few bags. The fentanyl leaks in shipping, people sell the bud, not knowing or not carrying about the cross contamination.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
whywecanthavenicethings.jpg
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah...sure.

It's like "Oh no, someone put Wagyu beef in Walmart ground beef"
Sure...that happens.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lost a friends daughter this way. Watched her grow up and then one day she's brain dead in the hospital. People, do not buy weed from anywhere but a dispensary or grow your own.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: WHY? I don't get it. There's zero upside to this. I mean the fentanyl isn't free, so you're losing money by doing this, and you risk literally killing your clientele. Are you trying to get them addicted to a substance they're already willingly handing money to you to use? Do you think they won't realize there's something seriously farking wrong?


That's the part I don't get either.
 
spleef420
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They thought it was cocaine or the coke was cut with fentanyl when they topped off the bowl for a primo.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
sweet fark i'm happy I live in a civilized state.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Made its way to Brattleboro VT too, read an article earlier today on it.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have two rules:
1.Don't fark with my whacking (internet porn)
2. Don't fark with my weed.

Now I'm pissed.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe illegal fentanyl is cheaper than weed, so dealers make fake versions, like fentanyl laced basil or clove or some such, and try to sell smokeable flower/leaves that gives a high
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Lost a friends daughter this way. Watched her grow up and then one day she's brain dead in the hospital. People, do not buy weed from anywhere but a dispensary or grow your own.


I'm so sorry about Becky.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: scottydoesntknow: WHY? I don't get it. There's zero upside to this. I mean the fentanyl isn't free, so you're losing money by doing this, and you risk literally killing your clientele. Are you trying to get them addicted to a substance they're already willingly handing money to you to use? Do you think they won't realize there's something seriously farking wrong?

That's the part I don't get either.


It's a variation of the LSD "Panic" from the 60's and 70's.
Like people where handing out 8 bucks worth of LSD on 'stickers' to kids at halloween.
Sure...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a conspiracy by the cops to make people scared of weed.  So that the cops get more funding and they get to kill black people.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: ...People, do not buy weed from anywhere but a dispensary or grow your own.


The disparity in your suggestion would have to be ignored.

Some states don't have dispensaries...so no 'good weed' available. If you aren't a bona fide hobbyist, intent on growing the best weed possible...which may still not meet the same level as a dispensary...you are stuck with dirt weed.

I think what you mean to say is "LEGALIZE IT FEDERALLY ALREADY!" So we can buy a consistent product from a trusted source.

:)

/Sorry about your friend
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You should always buy your product from a licensed dispensary.

I really don't understand the allure of buying any of the black market crap.

It's always much lower quality and you have no idea what's in it.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

spleef420: They thought it was cocaine or the coke was cut with fentanyl when they topped off the bowl for a primo.


It was on the pot itself.  rtfa?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: cowsaregoodeating: Lost a friends daughter this way. Watched her grow up and then one day she's brain dead in the hospital. People, do not buy weed from anywhere but a dispensary or grow your own.

I'm so sorry about Becky.


Her name was Ashlyn. She was 19.
 
chewd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: WHY? I don't get it. There's zero upside to this. I mean the fentanyl isn't free, so you're losing money by doing this, and you risk literally killing your clientele. Are you trying to get them addicted to a substance they're already willingly handing money to you to use? Do you think they won't realize there's something seriously farking wrong?


Only thing i can think is somewhere in the supply chain one competitor is trying to eliminate another by poisoning their supply.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: You should always buy your product from a licensed dispensary.

I really don't understand the allure of buying any of the black market crap.

It's always much lower quality and you have no idea what's in it.


This is not my experience with the black market nor do all of us have dispensaries at our...dispense. That's easy to forget when you're in one of the cool states.

:)
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: WHY? I don't get it. There's zero upside to this. I mean the fentanyl isn't free, so you're losing money by doing this, and you risk literally killing your clientele. Are you trying to get them addicted to a substance they're already willingly handing money to you to use? Do you think they won't realize there's something seriously farking wrong?


Probably didn't happen. This reads like one of those scary claims they make about Halloween candy every year.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chewd: scottydoesntknow: WHY? I don't get it. There's zero upside to this. I mean the fentanyl isn't free, so you're losing money by doing this, and you risk literally killing your clientele. Are you trying to get them addicted to a substance they're already willingly handing money to you to use? Do you think they won't realize there's something seriously farking wrong?

Only thing i can think is somewhere in the supply chain one competitor is trying to eliminate another by poisoning their supply.


Or ... there was a fentanyl leak somewhere along the way.

/I know someone else already mentioned it
 
Number 216
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm willing to be with his irrational hatred of weed, farks favorite cannabaveat, the Alex Jones/Kayleigh McEnany/Melissa Carone of Pot Propaganda is the one lacing weed with fentanyl is responsible for this
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: WHY? I don't get it. There's zero upside to this. I mean the fentanyl isn't free, so you're losing money by doing this, and you risk literally killing your clientele. Are you trying to get them addicted to a substance they're already willingly handing money to you to use? Do you think they won't realize there's something seriously farking wrong?


Their weed is probably "the best, seriously", so they can charge more for it, because, "seriously man, no other weed does it for me.".

That's the upside.

If it works for them.
 
TopoGigo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So we're just believing this shiat then? OK.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But the fentanyl weed comes with a free frogurt!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kbronsito: But the fentanyl weed comes with a free frogurt!


The frogurt is also cursed.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kbronsito: But the fentanyl weed comes with a free frogurt!



IT's worse....it's in the pet food too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: You should always buy your product from a licensed dispensary.

I really don't understand the allure of buying any of the black market crap.

It's always much lower quality and you have no idea what's in it.


USA could just kinda ignore weed, and it would regulate itself like in Denmark and the Netherlands.

/by ignoring, I mean, just target the smugglers and mobsters. Despite it being widely and publically in both nations, bringing it into the country, or distributing it in large quantities is forbidden.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hoblit: cowsaregoodeating: ...People, do not buy weed from anywhere but a dispensary or grow your own.

The disparity in your suggestion would have to be ignored.

Some states don't have dispensaries...so no 'good weed' available. If you aren't a bona fide hobbyist, intent on growing the best weed possible...which may still not meet the same level as a dispensary...you are stuck with dirt weed.

I think what you mean to say is "LEGALIZE IT FEDERALLY ALREADY!" So we can buy a consistent product from a trusted source.

:)

/Sorry about your friend


Thanks, yeah I know most places don't have a way to have a legal marijuana source. I should have said if you have the opportunity to buy at a dispensary or grow your won than please do. The whole mentality of people who do drugs deserve what they get is uttered by people who have lost all empathy and it should be legalized. I see the effect of young loved ones lost to drugs every day. It's like the sun set and just never rose again.
 
EbolaNYC
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: It's a conspiracy by the cops to make people scared of weed.  So that the cops get more funding and they get to kill black people.


At this point I wouldn't doubt it.

This is such a strange thing to do it makes me wonder if it's not a setup.

Weed is pretty easy to get but you're going to add a step where you have to process it and add more drugs to it?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cops aren't trying to scare people. It's the pot dispensaries.

They want people to buy their overpriced shiat.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know a kid whose dealer laced the weed, didn't tell him and it killed the kid.  Fark anyone who does this.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Hoblit: cowsaregoodeating: ...People, do not buy weed from anywhere but a dispensary or grow your own.

The disparity in your suggestion would have to be ignored.

Some states don't have dispensaries...so no 'good weed' available. If you aren't a bona fide hobbyist, intent on growing the best weed possible...which may still not meet the same level as a dispensary...you are stuck with dirt weed.

I think what you mean to say is "LEGALIZE IT FEDERALLY ALREADY!" So we can buy a consistent product from a trusted source.

:)

/Sorry about your friend

Thanks, yeah I know most places don't have a way to have a legal marijuana source. I should have said if you have the opportunity to buy at a dispensary or grow your won than please do. The whole mentality of people who do drugs deserve what they get is uttered by people who have lost all empathy and it should be legalized. I see the effect of young loved ones lost to drugs every day. It's like the sun set and just never rose again.


I love the weed stores, they are so surreal.  Armed (but very friendly!) guards in the parking lot, carnival of humanity clientele, and hot spacey weed chicks behind the counters. Now if only weed worked for me it would be perfect.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

scottydoesntknow: WHY? I don't get it. There's zero upside to this. I mean the fentanyl isn't free, so you're losing money by doing this, and you risk literally killing your clientele. Are you trying to get them addicted to a substance they're already willingly handing money to you to use? Do you think they won't realize there's something seriously farking wrong?


Did anyone stop to think that perhaps that is the ONLY reason this is being done?

Fentanyl is not cheap, but the lethal dose is miniscule; and inhaling it is that much more dangerous, so contaminating a batch of weed means you're getting a lot of death for your buck; it also means that by the time the stuff gets passed around the source of the contaminant is impossible to track.

Junkies are looking for ODs and at least know what to tell the 911 operator before they abandon their twitching buddy on the street corner; but someone who buys some weed for a party isn't, and won't know what's happening when someone suddenly turns blue.

We're going to learn this is the 21st century black-market version of the Tylenol murders.
 
