(Twitter)   Attention seniors, why waste your golden years spending time with the grandkids and traveling the country when you can have a truly exciting, rewarding experience working at Burger King   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this some sort of viral marketing for some sort of "Assisted suicide for seniors" program?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No farking way! Not on MY retirement.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was listening to an older couple talking about how companies were bringing back retirees at part time hours with full benefits to fill positions they couldn't find anyone for. I wondered why only retirees were eligible for these jobs?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wouldn't qualify to work at the Booger King in my neighborhood. I'm not totally bilingual.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I was listening to an older couple talking about how companies were bringing back retirees at part time hours with full benefits to fill positions they couldn't find anyone for. I wondered why only retirees were eligible for these jobs?


You answered your own question.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Nadie_AZ: I was listening to an older couple talking about how companies were bringing back retirees at part time hours with full benefits to fill positions they couldn't find anyone for. I wondered why only retirees were eligible for these jobs?

You answered your own question.


The job openings were for full time. Why not post for part time?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lorelle: I wouldn't qualify to work at the Booger King in my neighborhood. I'm not totally bilingual.


You don't speak French!?! How rude!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No Gods, No Kings.
 
AeAe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
See how happy they are in that picture!!
 
Dafatone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's part of their "enslave the elderly" program.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That same exact photo of "retirees" is on the entrance to the public tennis center near my house in an ad for a 55+ tennis group.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bad idea, I know how this goes.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Or... How about the seniors go to the "going home centers" and take in an Imax show with some really good drugs.  Do it for the earth.  Use less resources and feed the youth who are able to actually contribute.

2022 is right around the corner.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, that's certainly a much more enticing offer than paying your employees a living wage. Work 'em when they're teens, work 'em raw when they're adults, then keep working 'em when they're seniors. Only the grave is an escape.

Man this country is a goddamned mess.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
* eligibility requirements must be met

I have a feeling testicles are involved.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I am not sure if i should make a joke about Quietus or about the last generation willing to subserviently lick boots till death for a wage.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mugato: * eligibility requirements must be met

I have a feeling testicles are involved.


What kind of Burger King are you going to?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Lorelle: I wouldn't qualify to work at the Booger King in my neighborhood. I'm not totally bilingual.

You don't speak French!?! How rude!


Je peux jurer un peu en français, si ça peut aider.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Quietly sobbing between taking orders is a retirement plan, right?
 
Riche
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Few things are more depressing than an elderly person taking my money at the drive through.

You shouldn't be here lady! You should be taking a nap, or playing bridge with friends, or knitting a sweater, or taking rips off a bong while watching Wheel of Fortune!

I'm sure they're only there because they're desperate for the money. And that's messed up.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Nadie_AZ: I was listening to an older couple talking about how companies were bringing back retirees at part time hours with full benefits to fill positions they couldn't find anyone for. I wondered why only retirees were eligible for these jobs?

You answered your own question.

The job openings were for full time. Why not post for part time?


Because retirees don't want to work full time but they have all experience.  You are better off getting one of your retirees back versus hiring someone new.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There was a trend around 2000 where finance guys in the UK would semi-retire, move to the US and take minimal skill jobs like grocery bagging just to have something to do.  I guess that was their answer to engineers burning out around 40 and becoming judo instructors.
 
The Cab Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I was listening to an older couple talking about how companies were bringing back retirees at part time hours with full benefits to fill positions they couldn't find anyone for. I wondered why only retirees were eligible for these jobs?


Old people go to work with bladder cancer. Young people call off because they haz a sad!
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I dunno.  Baby boomers are responsible for a lot of this, seems only fair they join millennials who have to work at minimum wage just to survive.
 
covfefe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can't the Internet stop complaining a little? You want a burger. You could make your own but you don't want to. So you go to a fast food store. They can't find the usual serfs to make your burger. So they find some different ones.

Everyone is getting what they want, based on evident demand, and it's all voluntary. Who the hell asked the Internet to get upset on the behalf of the real world? I remember when your whining was supposed to stand for more than hearing yourself whine. What a letdown.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Bad idea, I know how this goes.

[frinkiac.com image 640x480]


Lol I've managed 20-30somethings with masters degrees that asked similar questions after months on the job
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I used to work at a large winery, and some of my coworkers were semi-retired.  They probably did it just for the 50% wine discount.

/Sort of kidding.
//But they enjoyed it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For seniors who are physically ineligible to work at one of our participating locations, we're happy to announce an alternative program in conjunction with IMAX!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 750x1006]


Aw shiat...now it's *on*.
Ronald McDonald vs The Burger King. Epic Rap Battles of History
Youtube _AjRR6c--Ak
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Every time I see a senior working at a fast food joint, I just hope they're doing it because they're bored and not because they need the money.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I used to work at a large winery, and some of my coworkers were semi-retired.  They probably did it just for the 50% wine discount.

/Sort of kidding.
//But they enjoyed it.


When I retire there is a large tree farm that I am going to go work at part time.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
After retiring I'd work at like Panera for the meal discounts alone. I don't make great sandwiches.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But it comes with a free paper crown!
 
freakay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thosw: Every time I see a senior working at a fast food joint, I just hope they're doing it because they're bored and not because they need the money.


Back in college town USA there was a dominos delivery guy who was semi retired. I hated ordering because if he delivered I felt like I should give him a $40 tip because hey it's grandpa. If joe college came, screw him he gets a dollar.

I wanted to ask him but never had the heart.
 
hammettman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In the drive-thru, it's always rewarding to thank elderly food service workers for voting for Ronald Reagan.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

covfefe: Can't the Internet stop complaining a little? You want a burger. You could make your own but you don't want to. So you go to a fast food store. They can't find the usual serfs to make your burger. So they find some different ones.

Everyone is getting what they want, based on evident demand, and it's all voluntary. Who the hell asked the Internet to get upset on the behalf of the real world? I remember when your whining was supposed to stand for more than hearing yourself whine. What a letdown.


For that logic to work you have to ignore a WHOLE lot of coercion and structural inequality.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I could absolutely see myself returning to the service industry when retired for a part time gig, depending on the tax situation.

Jobs suck a lot less when they are voluntary.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Bad idea, I know how this goes.

[frinkiac.com image 640x480]


You bastard, beat me to it. Anyways this was the pic I found. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Cab Guy: Nadie_AZ: I was listening to an older couple talking about how companies were bringing back retirees at part time hours with full benefits to fill positions they couldn't find anyone for. I wondered why only retirees were eligible for these jobs?

Old people go to work with bladder cancer. Young people call off because they haz a sad!


Then old people should have voted for healthcare when they had the chance and should have raised their kids better.
 
covfefe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: covfefe: Can't the Internet stop complaining a little? You want a burger. You could make your own but you don't want to. So you go to a fast food store. They can't find the usual serfs to make your burger. So they find some different ones.

Everyone is getting what they want, based on evident demand, and it's all voluntary. Who the hell asked the Internet to get upset on the behalf of the real world? I remember when your whining was supposed to stand for more than hearing yourself whine. What a letdown.

For that logic to work you have to ignore a WHOLE lot of coercion and structural inequality.


There's always some passive bullshiat reason why someone wishes their whining is important that they have to come up with to make it sound better to themselves.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Burger King?!  What's the matter?  Long John Silver's wasn't hiring?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: steklo: [Fark user image image 750x1006]

Aw shiat...now it's *on*.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_AjRR6c-​-Ak?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Wow. The clown from "It" is a pussy compared to that nightmare fuel. Wendy's cute though.
 
rwellor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Multiple things are possible. No doubt many of these olds are in financial straits, because corporate capitalism sucks balls. Some others might just be looking for something to do.

I am about to turn 62, am retired from CALPERS, but work as a department supervisor at at a home-store. Keeps me busy, helps me figure out how to rehab my recalcitrant house, and I get the discount on all items, including radical discounts on returned items.

I no longer wear my onion belt, or yell at clouds..

But, yeah... shiatty world in which many seniors HAVE to work just to get their shiatty benefits and work until the Forever Box engulfs them...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can't get over how many Burger Kings there are in Europe.  They love it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The_Sponge: I used to work at a large winery, and some of my coworkers were semi-retired.  They probably did it just for the 50% wine discount.

/Sort of kidding.
//But they enjoyed it.

When I retire there is a large tree farm that I am going to go work at part time.


I like it.

/I will probably work part time at a cigar shop.
//Every tobacco store needs a friendly old man.
 
