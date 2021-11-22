 Skip to content
(Metro)   Care home residents injected with salt water instead of Covid vaccine. Survivors will be given an extra dessert   (metro.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
H2O + NaCl??  Golly, that's poison.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Desert will be the same as every other night.
Stewed prunes.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: H2O + NaCl??  Golly, that's poison.


No, but it's unethical to the point that the nurse who did this should never have a license again.

This wasn't some placebo in a drug trial.  These people believed they were getting vaccinated against a potentially fatal disease.

The person who knowingly injected them with an inert substance committed fraud, and breached medical ethics.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: H2O + NaCl??  Golly, that's poison.


It definitely is if you inhale too much of it.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how you make sure they stay juicy when baking.

is this not the Food forum?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: H2O + NaCl??  Golly, that's poison.


It's medical saline solution, but you have to love the journalistic integrity of the Metro which makes it sound like someone was getting pails of water from the ocean.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A carefully mixed dihydrogen monoxide and sodium chloride solution.

It's practically murder.


If anyone dies from COVID.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some 11 residents at Millbrae Care Home, in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, were mistakenly given a saline solution used to dilute the Pfizer vaccine once removed from freezers, according to the The Sunday Mail.
Trudi Marshall, Health and Social Care North Lanarkshire nurse director, told Metro.co.uk: 'None of the residents who received the vaccine diluent came to any harm and they were re-vaccinated on the same day.
'The residents, their relatives and the care home staff were informed and we offered our sincere apologies for the error.'

So they got two pokes instead of one.   I was thinking Nurse Ratchet was selling the vaccines on Craigslist and pocketing the money because people would rather pay for a vaccine from someone on Craigslist than go to CVS/Walgreens and have someone in scrubs jab you.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: edmo: H2O + NaCl??  Golly, that's poison.

It's medical saline solution, but you have to love the journalistic integrity of the Metro which makes it sound like someone was getting pails of water from the ocean.


It's not that complicated.  "Medical saline" can mean a number of things.

I know I'm being technical, but what we refer to as "NS" or "normal saline" is 0.9% buffered solution.  It's sterilized by UV radiation in most cases.

Then there's 1/2NS, 1/2NS-DW, etc.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Someone accidentally injected the dilute solution... that they get in the actual shot anyway... The horror is that they got two shots because someone passed out a vial that hadn't been mixed with vaccine yet.

This is serious.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A carefully mixed dihydrogen monoxide and sodium chloride solution.

It's practically murder.


If anyone dies from COVID.


Well, no.

"None of the residents who received the vaccine diluent came to any harm and they were re-vaccinated on the same day."
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But I was emphatically assured that greed as an economic principle would eliminate greed!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If they're on Fark then I'm guessing they're salty about it.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good jorb, Derek!
Fark user imageView Full Size

                                   Oop​sies.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: edmo: H2O + NaCl??  Golly, that's poison.

No, but it's unethical to the point that the nurse who did this should never have a license again.

This wasn't some placebo in a drug trial.  These people believed they were getting vaccinated against a potentially fatal disease.

The person who knowingly injected them with an inert substance committed fraud, and breached medical ethics.


Good lord it sounds like a mistake not some grandiose plan.
 
aeroperf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"the correct doses were administered on December 16. "
I do believe this is last year's story.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: H2O + NaCl??  Golly, that's poison.


So you're saying they won't get Covid. I fail to see the problem.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"they were re-vaccinated on the same day."

You can't be re-vaccinated if you weren't vaccinated the first time. My question is why it took this long to even get there in the first place. I got my second 8 months ago.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: edmo: H2O + NaCl??  Golly, that's poison.

No, but it's unethical to the point that the nurse who did this should never have a license again.

This wasn't some placebo in a drug trial.  These people believed they were getting vaccinated against a potentially fatal disease.

The person who knowingly injected them with an inert substance committed fraud, and breached medical ethics.


Wow...
 
Loren
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: edmo: H2O + NaCl??  Golly, that's poison.

No, but it's unethical to the point that the nurse who did this should never have a license again.

This wasn't some placebo in a drug trial.  These people believed they were getting vaccinated against a potentially fatal disease.

The person who knowingly injected them with an inert substance committed fraud, and breached medical ethics.


It was discovered the same day--I don't think this is fraud, just stupidity.  Pfizer is mixed with saline before injection--it sounds like someone simply forgot the step of adding the Pfizer and injected just the saline.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aeroperf: "the correct doses were administered on December 16. "
I do believe this is last year's story.


I think that's British time.  Since they dropped out of the EU they use a different calendar.  I got the formula here.   Let's see, drang the 2.   Put the 9 over the weird symbol and unless I forgot to tarry the flint, it happens tomorrow at roth o'clock sharp.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheReject: "they were re-vaccinated on the same day."

You can't be re-vaccinated if you weren't vaccinated the first time. My question is why it took this long to even get there in the first place. I got my second 8 months ago.


These will be 3td shot boosters.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hanlon's razor: don't attribute to malice that which can be explained by stupidity.

That said, care staff are either poorly trained or there is a lack of communication.  I would not expect this to be a one off type of thing.  Article seems to back this.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's attempted murder!

Don't you know what happens when you expose Sodium to water? And the human body's 70% water!

Sodium in Water Explosion | Chemical Reaction
Youtube B3422Zk5tj4


/this is how Anti-Vax 'science' 'works'...
 
zbtop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So...this appears to be a a nonevent nothingburger story. Minor mixup happened, everyone got vaccinated the same day, the mistake was caught, why all the outrage?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It happened to 6 people in April 2021 in Ontario, a clinic in Japan in May 2021.

In both cases, participants were found and vaccinated with the correct solution.
 
p51d007
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So what you are saying, is the batch of salt water that LOOKED like the vax, which is suppose to
go to politicians, the "rich" and celebs, went to the home care residents instead?
(the conspiracy theory types will come to that conclusion anyway).
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: That's attempted murder!

Don't you know what happens when you expose Sodium to water? And the human body's 70% water!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/B3422Zk5​tj4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

/this is how Anti-Vax 'science' 'works'...



When I was in HS, someone broke into the physics/chemistry lab and put a bit in one of the urinals....
Needless to say, it had to be replaced.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trik: Desert will be the same as every other night.
Stewed prunes.


Oh, sweetie. Your momma lied to you. There are no stewed prunes in the desert.

Sleep well, and dream of sugarplums.
 
