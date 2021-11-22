 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Satisfied Walmart customer arrested
29
    Dumbass, Pornography, Alexander Pearce  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Walmart self-love story with a happy ending. Merry Christmas! And bring a mop to aisle 46...
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Even after Covid is over and aliens come down and cure humanity of all diseases known and unknown, I will still wear a mask in Walmart.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i'm...with the...salvation army

c.tenor.comView Full Size


/it's just a yank bro!
 
special20
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beezeltown: A Walmart self-love story with a happy ending. Merry Christmas! And bring a mop to aisle 46...


"I hearby decree that all aisles in Walmart be numbered 45. MAGA!"
 
jclaggett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Probably should consider some proxy software for those demo units, yeah?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jclaggett: Probably should consider some proxy software for those demo units, yeah?


There is no filter for Rule 34
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What do you expect from a retailer whose logo is a puckered anus?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

28 years old?! I've seen healthier people twice that age. Don't pop the pot, kids.
 
spongeboob
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's a hard 28
 
spongeboob
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 265x331]
28 years old?! I've seen healthier people twice that age. Don't pop the pot, kids.


Tiny fist shaking at you commenced
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I always thought it creepy that Walmart has "fulfillment centers". That could be seriously misconstrued
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Another happy ending. Nice work guys.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 265x331]
28 years old?! I've seen healthier people twice that age. Don't pop the pot, kids.


Behold the ravages of marijuana and onanism!
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope they checked his receipt.
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So they're claiming there was a functioning laptop on display at Walmart?  I call shenanigans!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I hope they checked his receipt.


What do you think he came in with
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't remember why they stopped doing the weekly roundup here. Does anyone happen to remember?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

beezeltown: A Walmart self-love story with a happy ending. Merry Christmas! And bring a mop to aisle 46...


Eww..That's the toy aisle...
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: 28 years old?! I've seen healthier people twice that age. Don't pop the pot, kids.


He reminds me of an actor or someone I knew and just can't place it. The love child of John McEnroe and a yam on quaaludes?
 
hammettman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

spongeboob: That's a hard 28


Are we still doing phrasing?
 
genner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Finding happiness at a Walmart has always been illegal.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strapp3r
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

spongeboob: That's a hard 28


for nearly 46 seconds
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait, dont tell me, The music video he was watching was Sticky Fingers
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's Walmart, you would think he wouldn't need a video, the normal clientele should've been enough to get him off

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


runt-of-the-web.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


peopleofwalmart.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jclaggett: Probably should consider some proxy software for those demo units, yeah?


Yeah, I'm surprised to learn you can stroll into a Wal-Mart and just start surfing porn. I would seriously consider routing demo units through a firewall with a whitelist of, say, the 100 top non-adult websites (Facebook, Google, Fark, etc.)
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnny_vegas: It's Walmart, you would think he wouldn't need a video, the normal clientele should've been enough to get him off

[i.pinimg.com image 564x665]

[runt-of-the-web.com image 600x795]

[i.pinimg.com image 620x794]

[peopleofwalmart.com image 600x741]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 233x216]


You are not a good person.
 
