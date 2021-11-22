 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   The most attractive eye colors according to dating apps include blue, green, and not-brown   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of text to avoid saying racism.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She can literally see right through you.
paintbynumberscanvas.comView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A new study has found that women on online dating sites find the most attractive eye colors to be on men six feet tall and over.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sighs black Irishly*
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: That's a lot of text to avoid saying racism.


I'm a super lib and I think you're reaching on this one.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: [Fark user image 400x400]


Just for context, the original headline read:

The most attractive eye colors according to dating apps include blue, green, and your mom's
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold on a second. Purple eyes?
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to school with a girl who had blonde hair and yellow irises.

In the right light they looked like amber.

In the wrong light she looked like a possessed lioness.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rare and bright stands out.

I may love some big brown eyes, but it's the blue-eyed girl I'll spot across the room.

If it's your ultimate selection criteria (or even a serious one), the brown-eyed people you're ignoring are dodging a bullet without knowing it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my dad's favorite sayings was 'you're so full of shiat your eyes are turning brown.' Usually addressed to my or my brother when caught in an obvious lie.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what, now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
Most attractive to women:
Hazel
Purple
Black
Blue
Brown
Green

Most attractive to men:
Blue
Brown
Green
Hazel
Black
Purple

Who the hell has purple eyes and why the hell wouldn't you run in the other direction as fast as you possibly could?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the smartest things you can say to your SO when you are first dating is: "Oh wow! The colour of your eyes seems to change with the light."

You now have an excuse for never remembering the colour of their eyes.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: FTA:
Most attractive to women:
Hazel
Purple
Black
Blue
Brown
Green

Most attractive to men:
Blue
Brown
Green
Hazel
Black
Purple

Who the hell has purple eyes and why the hell wouldn't you run in the other direction as fast as you possibly could?


They're into Drow?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Martian Manhandler: Hold on a second. Purple eyes?


Miss Elizabeth Taylor had (supposedly) violet eyes.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Personally, I like a more neutral eye color...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: JessieL: That's a lot of text to avoid saying racism.

I'm a super lib and I think you're reaching on this one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: I went to school with a girl who had blonde hair and yellow irises.


scut farkus?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: She can literally see right through you.
[paintbynumberscanvas.com image 519x650]


Careful, you might summon Rule 34 like that.
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hawt.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: JessieL: That's a lot of text to avoid saying racism.

I'm a super lib and I think you're reaching on this one.


FTFA: Being so close to the equator meant exposure to high-intensity UV light. The constant harmful UV rays meant, as per natural selection, those with more melanin and, as a result, darker skin and eyes were more likely to live longer; increasing the chances of survival into adulthood and therefore the likelihood of procreation, passing on dark features to their children.

And then there was the men...
FTFA:
WHY MEN PREFER BLUE EYES

He said of lighter eye colours: 'Cultural factors often dictate the collective consciousness of what is deemed attractive. Typically, blonde hair and blue eyes were highly valued and often emphasised and portrayed in the media.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: JessieL: That's a lot of text to avoid saying racism.

I'm a super lib and I think you're reaching on this one.


Maybe you should recalibrate your libbiness
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: FTA:
Most attractive to women:
Hazel
Purple
Black
Blue
Brown
Green

Most attractive to men:
Blue
Brown
Green
Hazel
Black
Purple

Who the hell has purple eyes and why the hell wouldn't you run in the other direction as fast as you possibly could?


They exist but it's rare as hell - it's recognized possibility for blue-eyed people, the same thing that gives a few people red eyes will produce violent eyes in them.  We're talking way, way less than 1% of the world's population though - it's lottery ticket level shiat

/I knew one - which is why I know anything about it
//she had lavender eyes and blond hair so light it pretty much looked white
///if she hadn't been whiter than an Irish girl in a cave she'd have been the ultimate dark elf cosplayer
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unpredictable surveys like this are why baseball's Max Scherzer was smart to hedge his bets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought more people were into butt stuff these days
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised novelty contact lenses didn't take off in the wake of America's obsession with Mr. Benedict from Last Action Hero

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


People loved that movie! Kids couldn't get enough of Mr. Benedict

media-amazon.comView Full Size


Now with more eyes!

Seriously though, if you wear colored contacts everyone knows, they don't look real.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Van Morrison - Brown Eyed Girl (Official Audio)
Youtube UfmkgQRmmeE
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noooooo.

The most attractive colts are in the below order
1.Character
2. Personality
3. Looks
4. Money

If your girl is looking at them downside up you shrouds rethink
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: JessieL: That's a lot of text to avoid saying racism.

I'm a super lib and I think you're reaching on this one.


When it's brown people that most predominantly have brown eyes, it's pretty hard it say it's not a factor with a straight face

/white dude with brown eyes
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/let me get lost in eyes dark as the nights I spend with thee
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The future Mrs. Chronic, after we had been dating 3-4 weeks, on the phone: "what color are my eyes"?

Me: "Um, greenish? They're really nice."

Her: "They're blue."

Me: "Oh. Well, I've mostly been looking at your chest."
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pfighting Polish: A new study has found that women on online dating sites find the most attractive eye colors to be on men six feet tall and over.


*struts through room, and awkwardly bumps head on light fixture*
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: king of vegas: JessieL: That's a lot of text to avoid saying racism.

I'm a super lib and I think you're reaching on this one.

[Fark user image image 319x349]


The only thing I can agree with here on the "conditioning" aspect is how blonde hair is an absolute turn-off for me. Too many women have been conditioned to act like morons, or at the very least use the color of their blonde hair as an excuse for screwing up instead of owning up to mistakes. Ie "having a blonde moment". Likewise their mothers and others around them have taught them that men prefer them thus way, thus most blondes act like "dumb blondes".

Hair color otherwise, nor especially skin color ever made a difference to me when dating.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Say what, now?

[Fark user image image 850x1062]


I've seen a few pixels in my time.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: FTA:
Most attractive to women:
Hazel
Purple
Black
Blue
Brown
Green

Most attractive to men:
Blue
Brown
Green
Hazel
Black
Purple

Who the hell has purple eyes and why the hell wouldn't you run in the other direction as fast as you possibly could?


Elizabeth Taylor was said to have had violet eyes.
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you're a guy with hazel eyes and resting biatch face?
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Martian Manhandler: Hold on a second. Purple eyes?


violet

Elizabeth Taylor, in her youth, and depending on lighting, had "purple" eyes
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best example of this is almost every dark/black haired white woman (men as well to a lesser extent) in TV and movies will have blue or green eyes even though the vast majority of dark haired people have brown eyes.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Poor girl. Never had a chance.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finding a girl with green eyes is the key to immortality. Everyone knows that.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Pfft.
[i.pinimg.com image 736x867]
/let me get lost in eyes dark as the nights I spend with thee


What about the ankles?
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: king of vegas: JessieL: That's a lot of text to avoid saying racism.

I'm a super lib and I think you're reaching on this one.

[Fark user image 319x349]


Worth a look... the Blue Eye Brown Eye social experiments by Jane Elliott.
brown eye blue eye, Jane Elliott
Youtube jPZEJHJPwIw
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pooja Hegde has brown eyes
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: The future Mrs. Chronic, after we had been dating 3-4 weeks, on the phone: "what color are my eyes"?

Me: "Um, greenish? They're really nice."

Her: "They're blue."

Me: "Oh. Well, I've mostly been looking at your chest."


Him, during my pregnancy: "I hope it's girl with your eyes"
Me: (panting and exhausted): "Guess not, honey"

and rather glad to have a son with my mother's shifting hazel lights.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Noooooo.

The most attractive colts are in the below order
1.Character
2. Personality
3. Looks
4. Money

If your girl is looking at them downside up you shrouds rethink


Gotta be careful with character. Too much can overflow your array.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have central heterochromia and I get a lot of compliments on the gold colour around my pupils.
 
