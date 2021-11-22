 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   "Covid party? Sounds fun. What's the worst that could happen?"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Italy, Province of Bolzano-Bozen, Vaccination, COVID party, Veneto, region of South Tyrol, northern Italy, northern Italian province of Bolzano  
1085 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2021 at 2:35 PM



45 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Progress?
 
genner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My mom did this to me for every one of my friends who got chicken pox. I never got it.
 
squidloe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So this was supposed to be like the chickenpox parties that went around when I was a kid? Just when you think people couldn't get any more stupid they go and do something like this.

What else is there to do but to point at them as an example of what not to do? farking idiots.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
God works in mysterious ways.

Darwinism however is a well-documented phenomenon
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A less popular song for Ricky Nelson than Garden Party.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

squidloe: So this was supposed to be like the chickenpox parties that went around when I was a kid? Just when you think people couldn't get any more stupid they go and do something like this.

What else is there to do but to point at them as an example of what not to do? farking idiots.


There were and are people who trade lollipops and other things that a person infected with chicken pox or even the measles has licked so that their children can get natural immunity.
 
special20
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
haknudsen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So I have an immune disorder and got chicken pox twice as a kid, the 2nd time was so bad I wished I would die.  FARK people who do chicken pox parties.
 
hammettman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No one told them to avoid the afterparty?
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There is a school of fish-like fear of this vaccine.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You find a pube in the mashed potatoes?
 
pehvbot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
♫ It's my party and I'll choke to death on my own sputum if I wan to. ♫
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's my party, and I
Die if I want to
Die if I want to
 
Valter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Get the vaccine.

Am I losing my mind? Just get the farking vaccine!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

haknudsen: So I have an immune disorder and got chicken pox twice as a kid, the 2nd time was so bad I wished I would die.  FARK people who do chicken pox parties.


It made sense in the old days.  There was no vaccine and getting it as a child was an inconvenience, getting it as an adult could leave you sterile or dead.  Better to get it as a kid.

Now with a vaccine, it is just stupid.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My mom did this to me for every one of my friends who got chicken pox. I never got it.


Yup, same here.  Apparently we probably got it but some people have a genetic immunity so you get very minor or no symptoms and no rash. You also probably never got cold-sores right?

Covid on the other hand you're a f*ckin moran if you do that.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Valter: Get the vaccine.

Am I losing my mind? Just get the farking vaccine!


Do you really want people this dumb to vote & breed?

Let. Them. Die.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When your lungs start to shred in the ICU bed, that's a-covid
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Joke's on the libs, the dead guy will never get covid again, completely immune.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

haknudsen: So I have an immune disorder and got chicken pox twice as a kid, the 2nd time was so bad I wished I would die.  FARK people who do chicken pox parties.


It made sense before there was a vaccine because adult onset was so much worse. Now they're just being asses.

Do we not have landfills? Are the garbage dumps no longer in operation? Get your shot or Toss them in the pit.
 
Valter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Valter: Get the vaccine.

Am I losing my mind? Just get the farking vaccine!

Do you really want people this dumb to vote & breed?

Let. Them. Die.


I'm tired of people dying whether by choice or other things.

Besides whether or not they are vaccinated it harms us, too.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

special20: [memegenerator.net image 400x400]


underappreciated comment.

/get your ass back on that boat!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
trying to get COVID to acquire a Green Pass to work, go inside bars and restaurants, and ride public transportation. In Italy, proof of recovery is sufficient to get the coveted pass for six months.

How long can you get a Green Pass if you are vaccinated? *Google: 12 months*

Let's see... Get two injections 3 or 4 weeks apart, and maybe have a day of downtime after each one, and get a 12 month Green Pass...
or...
Intentionally expose myself to a potentially fatal disease that if I survive can have life-long debilitating effects, and get a pass for 6 months, after which, I have to do that shiat again, or get vaccinated anyway.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A guy I know is a nutter conspiracy theorist and thinks the vaccine injects you with something that the Rothschild family can use to kill anyone who's taken the vaccine so they'll be able to enslave the remaining survivors.

I've asked him what they're waiting for, after all, pretty much everyone who wants the vaccine has gotten it. He said they're waiting for the mandates so that even more will be killed when they "pull the trigger." I said that would leave them with practically no slaves at all. Who's going to cook all their meals, clean all their mansions, and maintain all their flying aircraft carriers if there's only a handful of conspiracy nutters like him left? "They've got their plans" is all he says.

You can't reason people out of a position they didn't reason themselves into.
 
brilett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My mom did this to me for every one of my friends who got chicken pox. I never got it.


That's because she secretly vaccinated you.
 
dready zim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Valter: I'm tired of people dying whether by choice or other things.


I have some terrible news for you. Nobody here gets out alive. Everyone, including you and me, is going to die at some point.
 
dready zim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Moose out front: You can't reason people out of a position they didn't reason themselves into.


Just tell them everything happens for a reason.

Sometimes that reason is that you are stupid and make bad decisions.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The area has also seen a number of no-vax, no-mask parents giving do-it-yourself vaccines to children and faking their immunization card to get a Green Pass, which is required for everyone over the age of 12 in the country.


Wait, where's THAT article?
 
kobrakai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

meat0918: squidloe: So this was supposed to be like the chickenpox parties that went around when I was a kid? Just when you think people couldn't get any more stupid they go and do something like this.

What else is there to do but to point at them as an example of what not to do? farking idiots.

There were and are people who trade lollipops and other things that a person infected with chicken pox or even the measles has licked so that their children can get natural immunity.


And then painful shingles when they're adults. What a great plan.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When it comes to things you can't see or effects that delay, trust the untrustworthy.

The news media has an effective business model that works twice for each instance.  Provide the untrustworthy info, then show the effects.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moose out front: A guy I know is a nutter conspiracy theorist and thinks the vaccine injects you with something that the Rothschild family can use to kill anyone who's taken the vaccine so they'll be able to enslave the remaining survivors.

I've asked him what they're waiting for, after all, pretty much everyone who wants the vaccine has gotten it. He said they're waiting for the mandates so that even more will be killed when they "pull the trigger." I said that would leave them with practically no slaves at all. Who's going to cook all their meals, clean all their mansions, and maintain all their flying aircraft carriers if there's only a handful of conspiracy nutters like him left? "They've got their plans" is all he says.

You can't reason people out of a position they didn't reason themselves into.


So... a Harkonnen heart plug?
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well that's some bleach into the gene pool.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Moose out front: A guy I know is a nutter conspiracy theorist and thinks the vaccine injects you with something that the Rothschild family can use to kill anyone who's taken the vaccine so they'll be able to enslave the remaining survivors.

I've asked him what they're waiting for, after all, pretty much everyone who wants the vaccine has gotten it. He said they're waiting for the mandates so that even more will be killed when they "pull the trigger." I said that would leave them with practically no slaves at all. Who's going to cook all their meals, clean all their mansions, and maintain all their flying aircraft carriers if there's only a handful of conspiracy nutters like him left? "They've got their plans" is all he says.

You can't reason people out of a position they didn't reason themselves into.


Yea it's mind boggling, if the vaccine was going to kill you why would those in power want those are left behind to be the crackpots who biatch about gold fringes on flags and conspiracies. "We want slaves so we will kill everyone who did something we told them to do willingly then force the survivors to do our bidding!"
 
TTFK
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Even after 3 shots, I think my vaccine is defective.  The 5G coverage sucks.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Moose out front: A guy I know is a nutter conspiracy theorist and thinks the vaccine injects you with something that the Rothschild family can use to kill anyone who's taken the vaccine so they'll be able to enslave the remaining survivors.

I've asked him what they're waiting for, after all, pretty much everyone who wants the vaccine has gotten it. He said they're waiting for the mandates so that even more will be killed when they "pull the trigger." I said that would leave them with practically no slaves at all. Who's going to cook all their meals, clean all their mansions, and maintain all their flying aircraft carriers if there's only a handful of conspiracy nutters like him left? "They've got their plans" is all he says.

You can't reason people out of a position they didn't reason themselves into.


More relevant to your post, tell them the Rothschilds are no longer that powerful, as powerful families go. They aren't even in the top 45. You would do better to be scared of the Waltons, who have far more money and also have multiple outlets (WalMart) selling *you* (then point at them) products, any of which could have secret devices placed in them to control or kill you.

Then say that is how you would do it. Open stores all across America selling cheap products (so no rich people would shop there) and have devices placed in those products. No individual item did anything, to avoid detection, but when you had particular combinations of them they would activate and either kill you on command or send mind control signals.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'll allow it
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did they serve salmon mousse as well?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A little off topic....Does the booster impact you similarly to the original shots?  Have my Moderna booster appointment next week and just curious what to expect.  I was down for a day after the second shot.
 
KB202
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They should have been denied hospital treatment and sent home for a live-or-die-we-don't-care-which party.
 
ongbok
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: trying to get COVID to acquire a Green Pass to work, go inside bars and restaurants, and ride public transportation. In Italy, proof of recovery is sufficient to get the coveted pass for six months.

How long can you get a Green Pass if you are vaccinated? *Google: 12 months*

Let's see... Get two injections 3 or 4 weeks apart, and maybe have a day of downtime after each one, and get a 12 month Green Pass...
or...
Intentionally expose myself to a potentially fatal disease that if I survive can have life-long debilitating effects, and get a pass for 6 months, after which, I have to do that shiat again, or get vaccinated anyway.


How do you say FREEDOOOMS!in Italian, or from what the article suggest, German?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Who will ensure that the respirators get unplugged on time?
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFA: "
In one case, the infected person was bedridden and the guests are said to have gathered around the sickbed to try to breathe in the virus."

Proof that you are a really really slow learner.
 
