(Science Alert)   Bad news: That rock you've been holding on to for years ISN'T gold like you thought. Good news: It's much more valuable   (sciencealert.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nice 👍

Although you think a prospector could figure out it was iron. Wouldn't a magnet stick to it?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sometimes it goes the other way
brobible.comView Full Size
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...but Don't mention the possible value...oh no...
 
p51d007
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not really in dollars & cents...since it will be probably given to the museum.
 
BenjaminGrimm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's probably priceless. As in zero dollars for him.  If I've learned anything from watching Aussie Gold Hunters, and I probably haven't, it's that any meteorites found are automatically presumed to be owned by the state.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
To break open his find, Hole tried a rock saw, an angle grinder, a drill, even dousing the thing in acid. However, not even a sledgehammer could make a crack. That's because what he was trying so hard to open was no gold nugget. As he found out years later, it was a rare meteorite.

This is literally to start of Giant Spider Invasion.

Quick, call up NASA and the Skipper!
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: ...but Don't mention the possible value...oh no...


At the current gold price, it would be over $1.1 million for that weight.

But no approximate value listed for that rock in the article.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He was probably hoping for a meatier appraisal.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why does a moon rock taste better than an Earth rock? Because it's a little meteor!

morbotron.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: He was probably hoping for a meatier appraisal.


Prices should have been astronomical.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Although you think a prospector could figure out it was iron. Wouldn't a magnet stick to it?


That and the oxidation.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Very cool!
I've got a vial with some potential micrometeorites that I recovered off a flat roof. I'd love a big hunk of meteorite.
 
guestguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Man Keeps a Rock For Years, Hoping It's Gold. It Turned Out to Be Far More Valuable

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
