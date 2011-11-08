 Skip to content
(Penn State University)   At Penn State University you can now get course credit for listening to three upperclassmen discuss the music of Kid Cudi and how hip-hop can be fused with any music style from pop to country. In Subby's day that was just a typical Saturday Night   (collegian.psu.edu) divider line
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saturday nights used to be a lot different at Penn State...

dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted Cruz just sh*it a litter of kittens.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure you also have to read things and write papers, but nah, let's just bash English classes.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: I'm sure you also have to read things and write papers, but nah, let's just bash English classes.


Actually, I withdraw this comment. Headline wasn't snarky and I read snark into it. My bad.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STATION!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big farking whoop, I took a cult films class and got 2 credit hours for it. IT'S a FARKING ELECTIVE! My mom took soap operas in college. My dad took wrestling and got his ass kicked by Asian exchange practicing karate for everyone.

/CSB
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come To Penn State!!!
Youtube 6XDe1qa2On0
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more useless than learning how to analyze Tess of the D'Urbervilles.

/don't remember anything about the novel, still have the analysis skills.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, we used to listen to much better music on Saturday nights
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunch of kid fucjers
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was college in the early aughts I had so many bros trying to convince me the Eminem rapped iaambic pentameter. Shows the attended at least some  English classes
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, guh. Hip hop is essentially popular poetry set to music. It's not exactly alexandrines and high opera.

The rhymes and varying the rhythms are the hard part, and how hard is that for anybody with an inkling of poetry in them?

Even white people can do it, although it helps to be latino or black or even French.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the thread where we pretend no other disciplines have a "current affairs" class?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only music class I took was about electroacoustic music. Dates back to long ago for what I learned, but there were Talking Heads available.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whatever, my thesis proved the Caine-Hackman Theory
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cool. Back in my day the closest thing I had to a hip class was a guest lecture by Robert Christgau or maybe it was a different writer from the Village Voice.  Years later I think DJ Spooky was part of either a seminar or class, but these days I think the uni has gone back to boring.
 
adamatari
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I see subby either hasn't gone to college or never took any arts classes. The arts are not something that ended 50 or 100 years ago that we study from a distance.

I would also like to remind everyone that you can sum up Anna Karenina, widely considered to be the best or one of the best novels ever, as the story of a rich lady who runs away with her boy toy, gets hooked on drugs, and offs herself after her husband refuses to divorce. A pivotal scene in the book is a horse race where the horse is pushed too hard by said boy toy and dies dramatically. This is a PERFECT soap opera. The distance between popular and high art is a matter of reputation as much or more than it is content or quality.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My son wrote his undergraduate thesis for his Composition major on the relationship between Baroque and Hip Hop.
Music is all related somehow to all music.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Whatever, my thesis proved the Caine-Hackman Theory


Did you use "A Bridge Too Far" to summarize your thesis? The Parliament concert must have been awesome
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cudi is ok, I think even as a farkup college student I wouldn't have wanted to take that class. 197(c): Criticism and Kanye would have been a better class to take. He put out some great albums. But it's worth a study into the off the rails married Kanye too.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Back when I was in school there was a Summer-only 600-level Sociology class entitled "Studies of a Contemporary American Subculture".

The class followed the Grateful Dead around for six weeks and then wrote some papers about it

I never knew if I should be awed or horrified.

/Committee I'm on recently debated approving a course originally named "Assholes and Bullshiat".  Course went ahead but we did change the name since we didn't want it appearing on transcripts
//Under the section marked "Additional resources needed" the prof responded "None: the college already has plenty of assholes and bullshiat"
///Why yes, it was a Philosophy class, how did you know?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: thesis for his Composition major


Hope you don't have loans out for that.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby, I'm sorry you had courses on Saturday night.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Well, guh. Hip hop is essentially popular poetry set to music. It's not exactly alexandrines and high opera.

The rhymes and varying the rhythms are the hard part, and how hard is that for anybody with an inkling of poetry in them?



Probably harder than you think. Serious rappers keep notebooks of phrases and rhymes. You don't have to look far to find musicians of all stripes who keep notebooks or record songs that they don't release but later reuse as the basis for other songs. I'd argue that musicians may even process language differently.  Look at the song Take the A Train's lyrics, basically the directions to get to rehearsal spoken by a musician to a musician.  I'm willing to bet the original directions had a more musical quality than a non-musician would have given.  Too lazy to dig for any actual research on the matter.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I needed a humanities class during the summer to graduate.  I found The History of Rock and Roll and my advisor pitched a fit.  Why should he care?  He teaches geography.

A funny anecdote.

For a class project, we had to record one minute of our favorite song, play it to the class and, explain verbally and in writing why it was our favorite.  Can you see where this is going?  Out of a choir room full of students, about half of them brought Why Don't We Get Drunk with a smattering of I've Got Big Balls thrown in.  After listening to it three or four times, the professor asked for a show of hands of how many students recorded these songs, and when half the hands went up, he dispensed with the rest of them.

I, on the other hand, couldn't pick just one song.  I agonized over which song and ultimately decided to make a mashup of my favorites, limiting most to two to three seconds of the most recognizable parts and leaving a little time for my ultimate favorite at the time.  It was an absolute biatch to record but came out like a promo for a hard rock station.  I started with "Turn it up" at the beginning of Sweet Home Alabama, (not really a favorite but a cool way to start) and ended with Pete's windmills at the end of Won't Get Fooled Again.  I can't remember all of the songs I used but I know I had the main riff from Don't Fear the Reaper, Roger's scream (also from Won't Get Fooled Again), the refrain from Dream On, and the centerpiece was the guitar and pipe organ crescendo from Yes' Awaken, which blew the roof off the classroom.  At the end, the professor looked sternly at me and said, "You didn't follow my directions."  Then he grinned and said, "In all my years of teaching, I never had a student do that.  You must have an incredible stereo system (I didn't, just incredible patience to record and re-record until it was perfect on a descent TEAC deck).  You, my friend, get an A+"

I've skipped ahead to the lead-in to the crescendo.

Yes - Awaken . Studio Version HD Audio
Youtube 98-iBpbEbNk
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When I was up there everyone was obsessed with 70's music.  If I ever hear the first Boston album or Paradise By The Dashboard Light again it'll be too soon.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Cool. Back in my day the closest thing I had to a hip class was a guest lecture by Robert Christgau


That guy's an a**hole. But I will say he did write some entertaining zingers even if he demonstrated his total lack of musical taste in the process.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So what?  I took "Poetry and Song" in junior high in 1975 and I turned out all right*.  Sounds like pretty much the same thing.

*depending on who you ask
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GRCooper: No more useless than learning how to analyze Tess of the D'Urbervilles.

/don't remember anything about the novel, still have the analysis skills.


I majored in English lit and enjoyed doing so, but that was one novel I hated. Still do
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 minute ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Dknsvsbl: thesis for his Composition major

Hope you don't have loans out for that.


5 years out from graduation he is making a living from music, but I did invest a lot of cash.
He also won every music prize and bursary that school had, and I was clearing 6 figures working in Ft Mac at the time.
 
