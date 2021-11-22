 Skip to content
(NBC Bay Area)   Lululemon on Santana Row raided by shoplifting gang. Police on the lookout for a flash mob of well-dressed asses   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
80 people stormed Nordstrom

Police believe they were from the north.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were clearly just tourists.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh. so what.

Wall Street d-bags steal millions every day.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smooth.

/Rob Thomas wanted for questioning
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Right? Guys? Right?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be on the lookout for Seymour Butts.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Retailers suggest rash of flash robbings are part of an organized criminal enterprise that resells the products on Amazon/other retail sites.

Of course retailers would say that.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe this is the third day in a row this kind of thing has happened.  I'm going to take a wild guess and say that they are coordinating this online.  They may not even know each other in person.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of these flash mob things are, by definition, organized crime.  Either old-school mafia or new jack city criminals.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the post-Trump world of completely shameless behavior. A Gift From Nurgle Trump.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: meh. so what.

Wall Street d-bags steal millions every day.


It's not just high end stores suffering from this kind of crap.  Several drug stores in San Francisco have permanently closed because similar actions keep happening.  As a result, people who need their medication have to travel further to get their prescriptions filled.

But hey, let's stick it to the rich.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Several drug stores in San Francisco have permanently closed


Which is still nothing compared to the millions of lost jobs and lost homes caused by financial criminals.

But hey, lets focus on a couple of small time street hoods.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My retired Dad in the Midwest is terribly concerned about retail security in northern California. It is on this hill he will stake his claim that society is collapsing -- not police murder, fascism, environmental catastrophe, the plague -- but the pillaging of retailers in and around the San Francisco area is just too much to take. He makes America-in-Distress noises about it.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Epic Yoga Pants thread? Please?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: OgreMagi: Several drug stores in San Francisco have permanently closed

Which is still nothing compared to the millions of lost jobs and lost homes caused by financial criminals.

But hey, lets focus on a couple of small time street hoods.


"A couple"?  You need to learn a little grammar school level math.  Let's start with learning how to count.  A mob of 80 people is not a couple.  This crap has happened several days in a row involving a lot more than "a couple" and is already affecting people's jobs.
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Welcome to the post-Trump world of completely shameless behavior. A Gift From Nurgle Trump.


I just noticed that Biden was the President when all of this happened.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: meh. so what.

Wall Street d-bags steal millions every day.


I have been informed multiple times on Fark that 'whataboutisms' are quite frowned upon.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: dothemath: meh. so what.

Wall Street d-bags steal millions every day.

It's not just high end stores suffering from this kind of crap.  Several drug stores in San Francisco have permanently closed because similar actions keep happening.  As a result, people who need their medication have to travel further to get their prescriptions filled.

But hey, let's stick it to the rich.


Bullsh*t, those stores were slated for closing anyways.  They are using the thefts as an excuse to shift blame.  Retail has always been a money loser after 6pm, they are shortening hours with the same BS excuses.  Let's also not forgot Walgreens was recently convicted of employee wage theft and medicare fraud. CVS just announced almost 1000 locations will be closing, going to blame all that on shoplifting too?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: OgreMagi: Several drug stores in San Francisco have permanently closed

Which is still nothing compared to the millions of lost jobs and lost homes caused by financial criminals.

But hey, lets focus on a couple of small time street hoods.


That's nice until it's you who has to walk a lot further to get food and medication.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grungehamster: Retailers suggest rash of flash robbings are part of an organized criminal enterprise that resells the products on Amazon/other retail sites.

Of course retailers would say that.


its obviously not gangs of people getting tips from store owners who's businesses are close to collapse after a shiatty year.  who are looking to unload a bunch of unsold/damaged/outdated stock by marking it as 'stolen' on an insurance form.  that would just be crazy talk.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: My retired Dad in the Midwest is terribly concerned about retail security in northern California. It is on this hill he will stake his claim that society is collapsing -- not police murder, fascism, environmental catastrophe, the plague -- but the pillaging of retailers in and around the San Francisco area is just too much to take. He makes America-in-Distress noises about it.


In his defense, those other things have been happening for a while and most people are used to them now.  He'll get used to this soon too. =)
 
DCBuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: OgreMagi: Several drug stores in San Francisco have permanently closed

Which is still nothing compared to the millions of lost jobs and lost homes caused by financial criminals.

But hey, lets focus on a couple of small time street hoods.


We're seriously apologizing for this trash and pretending this isn't a problem? And, with of all things, whataboutism? (I have been assured that only MAGA turds fall for the whatabouts). This crap needs cleaned up and now. Hopefully some of these dpshiats try this in Texas, etc. The inevitable result should squelch enthusiasm for it in at least parts of the country.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: dothemath: meh. so what.

Wall Street d-bags steal millions every day.

It's not just high end stores suffering from this kind of crap.  Several drug stores in San Francisco have permanently closed because similar actions keep happening.  As a result, people who need their medication have to travel further to get their prescriptions filled.

But hey, let's stick it to the rich.


Yes, it's the shoplifters and not the god-awful rent.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sugar_fetus: dothemath: meh. so what.

Wall Street d-bags steal millions every day.

I have been informed multiple times on Fark that 'whataboutisms' are quite frowned upon.


Yep. Stealing is wrong. It shouldn't happen. There should be a proportionate response from elected officials, retailers, and law enforcement.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: OgreMagi: dothemath: meh. so what.

Wall Street d-bags steal millions every day.

It's not just high end stores suffering from this kind of crap.  Several drug stores in San Francisco have permanently closed because similar actions keep happening.  As a result, people who need their medication have to travel further to get their prescriptions filled.

But hey, let's stick it to the rich.

Yes, it's the shoplifters and not the god-awful rent.


Fark communists will go out of their way to blame anyone but the actual criminals.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sugar_fetus: dothemath: meh. so what.

Wall Street d-bags steal millions every day.

I have been informed multiple times on Fark that 'whataboutisms' are quite frowned upon.


Wall Street criminals vs brazen, organized looting.  To most they are equally despicable, to others the differences are black & white
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caljar: Destructor: Welcome to the post-Trump world of completely shameless behavior. A Gift From Nurgle Trump.

I just noticed that Biden was the President when all of this happened.


Yes, the moment a new President takes office, all the negative effects of the previous administration instantly evaporate!
 
moike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: I believe this is the third day in a row this kind of thing has happened.  I'm going to take a wild guess and say that they are coordinating this online.  They may not even know each other in person.


They also hit the jewelry stores in the Westfield mall across Stevens Creek from Santana Row.

Since the last three days have established a pattern of little to no risk for the participants in these smash and grab robberies, this will continue to happen till it goes really bad and either a looter or innocent bystander is killed in the process.  All hell will break loose as a result... and it will be open season for the police, vigilantes, and looters.

As an surgically detached unfeeling sociopath, I don't care.  Have fun killing each other.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie...

therpf.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you live in Europe, you've seen it too.

productplacementblog.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DCBuck: dothemath: OgreMagi: Several drug stores in San Francisco have permanently closed

Which is still nothing compared to the millions of lost jobs and lost homes caused by financial criminals.

But hey, lets focus on a couple of small time street hoods.

We're seriously apologizing for this trash and pretending this isn't a problem? And, with of all things, whataboutism? (I have been assured that only MAGA turds fall for the whatabouts). This crap needs cleaned up and now. Hopefully some of these dpshiats try this in Texas, etc. The inevitable result should squelch enthusiasm for it in at least parts of the country.


I think that's the big difference that's driving the country insane: one group values people over property, and the other is either proud to say they value property over people or they call themselves Christian and are too embarrassed to say they value property over people.  You can say it's about race or whatever, but at the end of the day, some people just really like their shiat and don't care who has to suffer for them to have it.
 
Bluemoons [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: All of these flash mob things are, by definition, organized crime.  Either old-school mafia or new jack city criminals.


Hit em with the RICO statute.
 
Bluemoons [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: dothemath: meh. so what.

Wall Street d-bags steal millions every day.

It's not just high end stores suffering from this kind of crap.  Several drug stores in San Francisco have permanently closed because similar actions keep happening.  As a result, people who need their medication have to travel further to get their prescriptions filled.

But hey, let's stick it to the rich.


Armed guards?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can we just agree that this is not good.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: OgreMagi: dothemath: meh. so what.

Wall Street d-bags steal millions every day.

It's not just high end stores suffering from this kind of crap.  Several drug stores in San Francisco have permanently closed because similar actions keep happening.  As a result, people who need their medication have to travel further to get their prescriptions filled.

But hey, let's stick it to the rich.

Armed guards?


It's the San Francisco Bay Area.  The government doesn't like guns in the hands of civilians and using deadly force is almost always aggressively prosecuted even when it was blatantly clear it was justified - unless it's a cop doing the shooting.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

moike: OgreMagi: I believe this is the third day in a row this kind of thing has happened.  I'm going to take a wild guess and say that they are coordinating this online.  They may not even know each other in person.

They also hit the jewelry stores in the Westfield mall across Stevens Creek from Santana Row.

Since the last three days have established a pattern of little to no risk for the participants in these smash and grab robberies, this will continue to happen till it goes really bad and either a looter or innocent bystander is killed in the process.  All hell will break loose as a result... and it will be open season for the police, vigilantes, and looters.

As an surgically detached unfeeling sociopath, I don't care.  Have fun killing each other.


I really hate how this country has became a bunch of drama queens. Open season? Yeah right dude, people are going to forget about this in a couple weeks.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Grungehamster: Retailers suggest rash of flash robbings are part of an organized criminal enterprise that resells the products on Amazon/other retail sites.

Of course retailers would say that.

its obviously not gangs of people getting tips from store owners who's businesses are close to collapse after a shiatty year.  who are looking to unload a bunch of unsold/damaged/outdated stock by marking it as 'stolen' on an insurance form.  that would just be crazy talk.


I find your ideas interesting and would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: If you live in Europe, you've seen it too.

[productplacementblog.com image 850x354]


I hope we're putting on a good show for you. Sort of comedy, horror, drama all rolled into one.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Shop lifting?  Or liberating for social justice?

Listen, there are centuries of injustice this country needs to atone for.  Therefore we must slow people to express their rage and liberate stuff from the racist social structure that created capitalism.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I believe this is the third day in a row this kind of thing has happened.  I'm going to take a wild guess and say that they are coordinating this online.  They may not even know each other in person.


I think this, just like streaking in the 70's, is a fad that those wacky kids will get tired of soon enough.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: koder: OgreMagi: dothemath: meh. so what.

Wall Street d-bags steal millions every day.

It's not just high end stores suffering from this kind of crap.  Several drug stores in San Francisco have permanently closed because similar actions keep happening.  As a result, people who need their medication have to travel further to get their prescriptions filled.

But hey, let's stick it to the rich.

Yes, it's the shoplifters and not the god-awful rent.

Fark communists will go out of their way to blame anyone but the actual criminals.


Fark fascists think they can invest zero (or negative) in people and stay forever in the black simply because of The Law.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's the over/under, in days, before this mob is undone by social media posts by one of its members?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: If you live in Europe, you've seen it too.

[productplacementblog.com image 850x354]


If ever there was a pic that perfectly encapsulated why Europe sucks...
 
moike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TheJoe03:
I really hate how this country has became a bunch of drama queens. Open season? Yeah right dude, people are going to forget about this in a couple weeks.

Who's your ISP?  They must be wonderful if they can get you connectivity with your head jammed that far up your ass.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: dothemath: OgreMagi: Several drug stores in San Francisco have permanently closed

Which is still nothing compared to the millions of lost jobs and lost homes caused by financial criminals.

But hey, lets focus on a couple of small time street hoods.

That's nice until it's you who has to walk a lot further to get food and medication.


And replace your car windows.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe they were pirates looking for booty?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Yarr
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: OgreMagi: Several drug stores in San Francisco have permanently closed

Which is still nothing compared to the millions of lost jobs and lost homes caused by financial criminals.

But hey, lets focus on a couple of small time street hoods.


Don't want to get caught, do you?
 
Bluemoons [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Grungehamster: Retailers suggest rash of flash robbings are part of an organized criminal enterprise that resells the products on Amazon/other retail sites.

Of course retailers would say that.

its obviously not gangs of people getting tips from store owners who's businesses are close to collapse after a shiatty year.  who are looking to unload a bunch of unsold/damaged/outdated stock by marking it as 'stolen' on an insurance form.  that would just be crazy talk.


Oh that's absolutely rid.......wait a minute, you might actually have a valid point.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Maybe they were pirates looking for booty?

[Fark user image image 850x1133]

/Yarr


How long have you been waiting to post that.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What's the over/under, in days, before this mob is undone by social media posts by one of its members?


I would bet at least one of the participants has already posted details about the thefts, with lovely pictures that don't have the faces blurred.  Because petty thugs are stupid.  It's just a matter of time before it leaks beyond the intended audience.
 
