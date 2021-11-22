 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Wack wack wack, pew pew pew   (tampabay.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been cut bad not to triple tap that.
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought this would be about masterbation
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If I ever find myself in Florida, while getting out is priority, it is especially important to avoid Pasco while doing so.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WassamattaU
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wack Wack
Youtube VF4HUKczxgg
 
anuran
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They didn't Gingham Dog and Calico Cat each other?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
(*/*****) Fark headline was very misleading.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: (*/*****) Fark headline was very misleading.


Florida + wack spells machete in my book.  That whack was wack facing a man going pew, pew, pew.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Salmon: I thought this would be about masterbation


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Salmon: I thought this would be about masterbation


Check about five posts down (guy in Walmart) if you need your daily fix.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No nunchucks...?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: No nunchucks...?


Nope. The priests drank all the wine...
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ah yes, New Port Richey. A place for people who are too trashy to live in Tampa.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: If I ever find myself in Florida, while getting out is priority, it is especially important to avoid Pasco while doing so.


Good plan. Avoid Pinellas County as well.
 
