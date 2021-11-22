 Skip to content
(Wales Online)   Aaaaaannnnnnd...here come the giant, flesh eating ulcers   (walesonline.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*Scrolling through the article* Those are just zits. What a stupid AAAIIIEEE!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there goes my desire for lunch.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny. I suddenly have a craving for eggplant parmesan.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jesus, that certainly was a scroll into nightmare land. Hope she gets the help she needs.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I aint clickin' on that sh*it.

No.
Fuc*king.
Way.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Get back to me when she has them on her scrotum.  Amateur.
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fake
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: *Scrolling through the article* Those are just zits. What a stupid AAAIIIEEE!


It cannot be that bad...

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Oh Lawd!"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kirsten Cowell, from Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, began to notice painful boils appearing on her face three months ago but expected them to disappear on their own.

So the first sentence states that Kirsten here is a complete idiot.
 
genner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Awww...no more pouty-lipped selfies?  Why not?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Kirsten Cowell, from Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, began to notice painful boils appearing on her face three months ago but expected them to disappear on their own.

So the first sentence states that Kirsten here is a complete idiot.


Boil is britspeak for zit.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did God and Satan make another bet?

Satan:  Look at that Kristen talking monkey.  Sitting there, eating crackers like she owns the place.
God:  Ah, yes.  Kristen.  One of my most devoted talking monkeys.
Satan:  Got a bet for you, God.  Give me 5 seconds with her immune system and she'll rat you out.  Curse your name.
God:  You handsome devil, you're on.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No way some of those pictures are real.

It looks like she is trying to treat it with some hokey home remedy and... surprise... it hasn't worked.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't see the big deal. To me it just looks like karma came for yet another vapid person who put the entirety of her sense of self worth into the delusion that she thought she was attractive to begin with.
 
