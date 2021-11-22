 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Suspect in custody on the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. In what can be described only as a shocking development, had just got out of jail last week on domestic violence charges and has past reckless endangerment cases   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
175
    More: Followup, Waukesha County, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Violence, Domestic violence, Waukesha holiday parade Sunday, ongoing domestic violence case, Waukesha, Wisconsin, Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office  
•       •       •

OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the main thread, I have a few people farkied that they were going to delete their accounts if this wasn't terrorism or politically motivated.

Hmmm.....
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: From the main thread, I have a few people farkied that they were going to delete their accounts if this wasn't terrorism or politically motivated.

Hmmm.....


Please, that never happens.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we know why they never got that Power Wheels car they wanted as a kid for Christmas.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't condone his actions, but I am slightly conflicted after seeing him turn towards the sousaphone
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These weak on crime Wisconsin judges
 
kokomo61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since Friday, my sister has already posted twice praising Kyle Rittenhouse, once praising God about Biden's vaccine mandate being in trouble, and now about how this guy is just a front for BLM and left-wing terrorism.

Thanksgiving is going to be a treat.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mug shot?
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crazy part to me was the guy was out on bail for jumping bail, how is that even a thing?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I called it!  It was terrorism or politically motivated.  My streak of calling it is unbeaten!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet Darrell Brooks, Sr. is not very pleased with his son.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: I don't condone his actions, but I am slightly conflicted after seeing him turn towards the sousaphone


Nah. No sympathy for anyone who runs over a bunch of dancing grannies.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: I don't condone his actions, but I am slightly conflicted after seeing him turn towards the sousaphone


If it's because one follows you around when you walk username checks out.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kokomo61: Since Friday, my sister has already posted twice praising Kyle Rittenhouse, once praising God about Biden's vaccine mandate being in trouble, and now about how this guy is just a front for BLM and left-wing terrorism.

Thanksgiving is going to be a treat.


Yeah, I've seen people call this "BLM terrorism" as well. Just because he's black.

But people like your sister most definitely aren't being racist!
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: No mug shot?


Here you go
c-static.smartphoto.comView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly I was kind of hoping it would be just another clueless oldster who confused the gas and brake pedals.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he is black so this story won't have legs. I hope they have the death penalty in Wisconsin.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: Well he is black so this story won't have legs.


Why?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: These weak on crime Wisconsin judges


I thought he was a minority? As long as that holds true, he's lucky there isn't a death penalty in Wisconsin. He would've gotten prison time for throwing a rock that broke the windows of a truck in the parade. He's going to spend a loonnngggg time in prison.
 
BeotchPudding [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.foxnews.com/us/waukesha-c​h​ristmas-horror-milwaukee-darrell-brook​s-bail-review

FTA: "Brooks has multiple pending cases in Milwaukee County - including a 2020 case involving two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a spokesperson for Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm. Bail was originally set at $10,000 and later reduced to $7,500, the district attorney's office said."

"But due to a court scheduling conflict that would have deprived Brooks of his right to a speedy trial his bail was again reduced, this time to just $500, which he posted on Feb. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors. "

"Earlier this month, Milwaukee authorities charged Brooks with another reckless endangering out, felony bail jumping, battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. He allegedly ran a woman over with what may have been the same SUV that wreaked havoc on the Christmas parade. He was released on $1,000 cash bail on Nov. 11. "

/Those 'Liberal' crime policies work real well...
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: BobCumbers: Well he is black so this story won't have legs.

Why?


Because the person you're replying to is a known racist.
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
democrats being democrats

https://nypost.com/2021/11/22/illinoi​s​-dem-calls-wisconsin-christmas-rampage​-karma/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: Well he is black so this story won't have legs. I hope they have the death penalty in Wisconsin.


They do, but it is unofficial. The last one was Jeffrey Dahmer, so it's been a while.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: BobCumbers: Well he is black so this story won't have legs.

Why?


Because the complicit media will bury it since he's a secret antifa BLM terrorist.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kokomo61: Since Friday, my sister has already posted twice praising Kyle Rittenhouse, once praising God about Biden's vaccine mandate being in trouble, and now about how this guy is just a front for BLM and left-wing terrorism.

Thanksgiving is going to be a treat.


I'm sorry you lost your sister to the cult.  There is no way in hell I would break bread with her and "give thanks".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kokomo61: Since Friday, my sister has already posted twice praising Kyle Rittenhouse, once praising God about Biden's vaccine mandate being in trouble, and now about how this guy is just a front for BLM and left-wing terrorism.

Thanksgiving is going to be a treat.


I never had the family who has political drama at holidays.  I feel lucky in that respect.  My only time having to experience this was at Thanksgiving with an ex-girlfriend where her uncle proclaimed that only the blacks drink Budweiser, which is still the strangest stereotype I have ever heard.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he is purple so I hope they have the death penalty in Wisconsin,
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: I guess we know why they never got that Power Wheels car they wanted as a kid for Christmas.


Or did they?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: I guess we know why they never got that Power Wheels car they wanted as a kid for Christmas.


9 Kids That Should Never Be Allowed To Drive
Youtube SLLinmJPWto
 
Calypsocookie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a video of him floating round tiktok of him trying to explain why he's not a pedophile. Seems like a really well rounded criminal.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the case this month, a woman told police Brooks purposefully ran her "over with his vehicle" while she was walking through a gas station parking lot after he had followed her there after a fight, according to the criminal complaint. The woman was hospitalized for her injuries, court records show.

Too early to discuss sensible car control

I know.  I know.  "Car control is having at least one hand on the steering wheel at most times"  - National Car Association

"The only way to stop a bad driver with a car is with a good driver with a car.  But not head-on."
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: Well he is black so this story won't have legs. I hope they have the death penalty in Wisconsin.


Wisconsin doesn't have a death penalty, officially
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: I'll bet Darrell Brooks, Sr. is not very pleased with his son.


Yup.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kokomo61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: kokomo61: Since Friday, my sister has already posted twice praising Kyle Rittenhouse, once praising God about Biden's vaccine mandate being in trouble, and now about how this guy is just a front for BLM and left-wing terrorism.

Thanksgiving is going to be a treat.

Yeah, I've seen people call this "BLM terrorism" as well. Just because he's black.

But people like your sister most definitely aren't being racist!


It does make the "Mute for 30 days" decision a lot easier.

We're renting two houses in the Smoky Mountains for 4 families this week. I've got three rules:

1) Be Positive
2) Be Kind
3) If you can't follow 1 and 2.....Be Quiet.

Since I paid for the whole thing, I will have no issue with cutting off the conversation if it goes South. If you want to talk like that, you can do that in the other house, and if you don't like that, you can drive the 8 hours back home.
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MilesTeg: democrats being democrats

https://nypost.com/2021/11/22/illinois​-dem-calls-wisconsin-christmas-rampage​-karma/

[Fark user image 850x478]


You literally have republicans arguing that vehicular homicide should not be a crime. Posts like this are supposed to draw attention to those facts so that people might reconsider supporting people who want to make vehicular homicide harder to prosecute and easier to get away with.

It's called hyperbole.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kokomo61: Since Friday, my sister has already posted twice praising Kyle Rittenhouse, once praising God about Biden's vaccine mandate being in trouble, and now about how this guy is just a front for BLM and left-wing terrorism.

Thanksgiving is going to be a treat.


Can't you fake a major illness and claim you need to be airlifted out of wherever you are to some other country?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police have released a whole bunch of priors on this guy. And then mentioned that this high speed though a crowd may have been related to an earlier incident. What do you want to bet that the cops were currently in a chase with this guy when he turned down the street of the parade route?
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: No mug shot?


Well he's clearly black so that doesn't fit their narrative about a white supremacist doing this so...
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: only the blacks drink Budweiser, which is still the strangest stereotype I have ever heard.


let me guess this took place sometime between 1999 and 2004.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MilesTeg: democrats being democrats

https://nypost.com/2021/11/22/illinois​-dem-calls-wisconsin-christmas-rampage​-karma/

[Fark user image image 850x478]


If being a Democrat means pointing out conservative hypocrisy and plain ignorance that in turn makes conservatives look bad, which is how they are, then you would be correct.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: LarryDan43: These weak on crime Wisconsin judges

I thought he was a minority? As long as that holds true, he's lucky there isn't a death penalty in Wisconsin. He would've gotten prison time for throwing a rock that broke the windows of a truck in the parade. He's going to spend a loonnngggg time in prison.


Some jusge let him our after running over a domestic violence incident that i believe involved running someone over.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: https://www.foxnews.com/us/waukesha-c​h​ristmas-horror-milwaukee-darrell-brook​s-bail-review

FTA: "Brooks has multiple pending cases in Milwaukee County - including a 2020 case involving two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a spokesperson for Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm. Bail was originally set at $10,000 and later reduced to $7,500, the district attorney's office said."

"But due to a court scheduling conflict that would have deprived Brooks of his right to a speedy trial his bail was again reduced, this time to just $500, which he posted on Feb. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors. "

"Earlier this month, Milwaukee authorities charged Brooks with another reckless endangering out, felony bail jumping, battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. He allegedly ran a woman over with what may have been the same SUV that wreaked havoc on the Christmas parade. He was released on $1,000 cash bail on Nov. 11. "

/Those 'Liberal' crime policies work real well...


Yeah. That pesky liberal 6th Amendment thing.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps it's time to re-evaluate low/no bail, especially for people charged with repeated violent offenses and resisting arrest.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: /Those 'Liberal' crime policies work real well...


What? He had bail. I thought bail was supposed to make people behave or something. Are you saying bail doesn't work?

Keep in mind that banning bail for crimes of violence would result in a fair number white people sitting in jail until trial.

Then tell me that Republicans are going let white people, those with money, sit in jail with a straight face.
 
Liadan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kokomo61: Since Friday, my sister has already posted twice praising Kyle Rittenhouse, once praising God about Biden's vaccine mandate being in trouble, and now about how this guy is just a front for BLM and left-wing terrorism.

Thanksgiving is going to be a treat.


Jeebus, tell me about it.

I live in Wisconsin with a family that is evenly split between the sane and the anti-vaxxing, gun fetishizing, conspiracy twits. I had seasonal depression before all this.

/I'm just so farking tired.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: BobCumbers: Well he is black so this story won't have legs.

Why?


Cause ol bob here is racist trash
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are going to need this thread to be frozen for a bit.  The Narrative is in danger.  But we have a memory hole team and narrative scrubbers in route.  Everybody stay calm or keep freaking out, if that is what the narrative needs.
 
BeotchPudding [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: MilesTeg: democrats being democrats

https://nypost.com/2021/11/22/illinois​-dem-calls-wisconsin-christmas-rampage​-karma/

[Fark user image image 850x478]

If being a Democrat means pointing out conservative hypocrisy and plain ignorance that in turn makes conservatives look bad, which is how they are, then you would be correct.


She was 'so correct' she resigned her position; you are part of the problem.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: No mug shot?


He's brown and has a foreign sounding name. They showed his photo on the local news. Not much else is being shown right now.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was nice that the cops gave him his SUV back after he ran over the lady.

Maybe the SUV is Christine.  A good lawyer would play that angle.
 
Scythed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is a great example as to why we have mandatory sentences for violent/persistent offenders
 
