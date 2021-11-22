 Skip to content
(Tech Dirt)   Do you know how brown you were cycling, sir?   (techdirt.com)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but I know how racist and lazy cops are.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officer, your eyes look glazed.

Have you been eating donuts?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
villanueva more like villaviejo amirite
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Ocean Spray and Fleetwood Mac.
 
kindms
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cops see:
1) Illegal who cannot get a license
2) person who is serving a DUI

and thats why they stop people on bikes
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I guess they didn't get the memo that the key indicators for violence were white dudes with a bad mullet and purple pants. They are the ones you gotta stop before sh*t goes sideways

TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kindms: Cops see:
1) Illegal who cannot get a license
2) person who is serving a DUI

and thats why they stop people on bikes


Cops see:

1) someone they can harass (or brutalize) without offending their masters
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If I'm delivering weed on my bike and I keep my product in a locked box in my backpack, can the police legally stop me and search the locked box?


Just kidding.  I'm white.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kindms: Cops see:
1) Illegal who cannot get a license
2) person who is serving a DUI

and thats why they stop people on bikes


No, that's not why.

It's easier to stop people on bikes instead of cars.

That's why!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I guess they didn't get the memo that the key indicators for violence were white dudes with a bad mullet and purple pants. They are the ones you gotta stop before sh*t goes sideways

Some photos say 1000 words.
That one says Four .... "The 80s are Forever"
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's a crazy dude that rides around downtown LA and growls and is usually wearing a viking helmet an yelling nonsense and flipping people off. He also will ride in circles in the middle of an intersection doing all this shiat. He's been doing it for at least 10 years. Every time I see him I am reminded that there must be something right with the world if this crazy disassociated maniac is still alive

Update: lol someone made him a Twitter account https://mobile.twitter.com/dt​laviking
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If they're wearing bike shorts, then they have suffered enough.  Let them pass.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When a cop see's a man on a bike.

He sees a person without the resources to retaliate against his abuse of authority.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is that called CWB? Cycling While Brown?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: There's a crazy dude that rides around downtown LA and growls and is usually wearing a viking helmet an yelling nonsense and flipping people off. He also will ride in circles in the middle of an intersection doing all this shiat. He's been doing it for at least 10 years. Every time I see him I am reminded that there must be something right with the world if this crazy disassociated maniac is still alive

Update: lol someone made him a Twitter account https://mobile.twitter.com/dtl​aviking


No kidding - I saw him in West LA doing that a few weeks ago, while waiting for the bus on Santa Monica Blvd. I really was worried he might get hit by some jackoff driving a Charger with a loud-ass exhaust pipe.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: There's a crazy dude that rides around downtown LA and growls and is usually wearing a viking helmet an yelling nonsense and flipping people off. He also will ride in circles in the middle of an intersection doing all this shiat. He's been doing it for at least 10 years. Every time I see him I am reminded that there must be something right with the world if this crazy disassociated maniac is still alive

Update: lol someone made him a Twitter account https://mobile.twitter.com/dtl​aviking


You know,
By the metric that we're all supposed to live as authentically as possible,
That's a man who has it made....
 
Mcavity
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
chawco
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: There's a crazy dude that rides around downtown LA and growls and is usually wearing a viking helmet an yelling nonsense and flipping people off. He also will ride in circles in the middle of an intersection doing all this shiat. He's been doing it for at least 10 years. Every time I see him I am reminded that there must be something right with the world if this crazy disassociated maniac is still alive

Update: lol someone made him a Twitter account https://mobile.twitter.com/dtl​aviking


Ok the Twitter account is pretty good!
 
Fissile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: kindms: Cops see:
1) Illegal who cannot get a license
2) person who is serving a DUI

and thats why they stop people on bikes

No, that's not why.

It's easier to stop people on bikes instead of cars.

That's why!


I never see the cops stopping rich dudes wearing spandex who are riding bikes made out of unobtainium that cost more than a good used  car.  It's always the brown dude in work clothes riding a X-Mart special, or a shabby middle-aged white dude riding a beat to hell 70s Schwinn with flipped up handlebars.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
TheBigJerk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: kindms: Cops see:
1) Illegal who cannot get a license
2) person who is serving a DUI

and thats why they stop people on bikes

No, that's not why.

It's easier to stop people on bikes instead of cars.

That's why!


also there's a better chance than average the cyclist is a liberal.

Lotta reasons.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The those deputies were smart, they'd mark those people down as "white".

If Everybody's White, There Can't Be Any Racial Bias
 
