(Metro)   Boiling lobsters alive will now be illegal in the UK as study confirms they feel pain. Feeding people British food still OK even though its considered cruel and inhumane   (metro.co.uk) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Has anyone determined if the British people feel pain?
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Brits are known for keeping a stiff upper lip mostly to keep their food down
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah you have to drive a knife through their skull first, painlessly.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Or you could just leave the underwater spiders alone and not eat them...
 
ukexpat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FM the old "British food is bad" trope again. It's really hilarious.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Of course they feel pain. All animals feel pain as a way to avoid harm. The study was stupid, and so is the prohibition on boiling lobsters, which are more or less bugs with a lot of meat.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just put them on the passenger seat and run the car in the garage for awhile.  It seems to work best.  Then I boil them.   I can tell people who just give them a bunch of pills in a public place are just looking for attention and aren't ready to be eaten.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ironically enough, feeding people lobster used to be considered cruel and inhumane.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Or you could just leave the underwater spiders alone and not eat them...


Woah, we're not considering that.

I toss them in the freezer so they're easier to handle, flip and drive that knife into their primary brain. Then into the pot and I assume their other brains scream a bit while they're boiled.

Still delicious, even with the cruelty.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Has anyone determined if the British people feel pain?


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Turns out, no, they don't
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Ironically enough, feeding people lobster used to be considered cruel and inhumane.


Lobster AND chocolate drink was the cursed life of prisoners in the past.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Or you could just leave the underwater spiders alone and not eat them...


If they don't want to be eaten they should stop being so tasty.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ukexpat: FM the old "British food is bad" trope again. It's really hilarious.


Settle down Nigel.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I mean, the end result is that the lobsters still get eaten. How far do we want to take this?

/ please pass the butter.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Ironically enough, feeding people lobster used to be considered cruel and inhumane.


That's because it was usually rotten and improperly cooked. People always forget that part.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
After a decade of work I'm *this* close to permanent residency and now this shiat. It's not just octopoodles though, it's also foei gras factories, shark arm soup feed stock, crabbles, clawkroaches and all other source of deliciousness wll be off the menu in a year. The vegan menace strikes again.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: NM Volunteer: Or you could just leave the underwater spiders alone and not eat them...

If they don't want to be eaten they should stop being so tasty.


Ironically, that's what tigers say about us.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Boiling them is barbaric! They should be roaster slowly buried in a pit you dug on the beach, surrounded by fire-heated rocks, and covered with corn, potatoes, and a lot of wet seaweed.

/has much lobster guilt.
//tasty, delicious lobster guilt
//
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ukexpat: FM the old "British food is bad" trope again. It's really hilarious.


Ever wander through international grocery stores and compare what each region is offering?  Whenever I do, I am always excited to get interesting beans and spices and pasta and jarred/canned stuff.  The India, Korea, and Japan aisles always excite me.  And the Indonesia and Thailand aisles were great this month as well.  And the snacks and pastries from all of the aisles.  The only thing the UK aisle had that caught my eye was a can of haggis.  Not sure when I'll open that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
About time.  We need to show these creatures the love and respect they deserve, and feel sadness at their passing.
i.gifer.comView Full Size

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The cruelty is what makes them so tasty though.
 
bronskrat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Yeah you have to drive a knife through their skull first, painlessly.


Actually not correct. Apparently lobsters have multiple ganglions and there's no way to destroy them all at once with a knife.
 
