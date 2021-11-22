 Skip to content
(London Evening Standard)   Germans will soon be 'vaccinated, cured or dead' from Covid-19, not neccessarily in that order   (standard.co.uk) divider line
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many of the unvaccinated may die, & that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZERE VILL BE ORDER!!!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
***Poland shifts uncomfortably in seat***
 
sharbear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, stubby captioned that right. They've come to a screeching halt.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No surprise its the Germans who came up with a final solution to covid.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With Ruthless efficiency

Where's Ruth?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long-term covid19 isn't really "cured".
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Licht am Ende des Tunnels.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is what the future of endemic COVID-19 looks like, sadly.
 
Arsayalalyur
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Are they going to vaccinate the ones who are cured by dying?
 
eKonk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Many of the unvaccinated may die, & that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make.


Evidence shows that's also a sacrifice the unvaccinated are willing to make. While I wouldn't wish death upon anyone (almost, at least), I take comfort knowing that it's what they wanted.
 
meg12279 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They're a practical people.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They say vaccine uptake in Germany is 68%, which I don't think is all that far off the uptake rate in the USA?

Nice to know we don't have a monopoly on rat-lickers here in the US.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Germans will soon be 'vaccinated, cured or dead'

There's a reason the Oxford comma exists. *shoots_and_leaves.jpg*
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mmm... cured German sausage.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Licht am Ende des Tunnels.


Ist der Scheinwerfer einer nähernder Zug
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

But what if we lock down?  By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

But what if we wear a mask?  By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

But what if we wash our hands? By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

{bears repeating.jpg}
 
EbolaNYC
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Serious side question...

What the fark is going on with mobile websites these days? Every one I click anymore is just a gangbang of competing videos, popups and other garbage.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's kinda cute how subby thinks this applies to only the Germans.

Coming to an America near you soon enough.

Glad mother nature took a hand in cleaning out this place, starting with the conspiracy minded fools and antivaxxer idiots.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Die vaccine.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EbolaNYC: Serious side question...

What the fark is going on with mobile websites these days? Every one I click anymore is just a gangbang of competing videos, popups and other garbage.


Firefox and uBlock here. Loaded just fine.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Most of the Southern states already did this.  Everyone will encounter Covid-19.  You get to choose the severity of your experience.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: They say vaccine uptake in Germany is 68%, which I don't think is all that far off the uptake rate in the USA?

Nice to know we don't have a monopoly on rat-lickers here in the US.


Lately there have been several big protests in a few European countries about lockdowns and/or required vaccination passes.  I watched them on Spanish tv so I just got a quick blurb about it among other news, but I saw video of Netherlanders burning piles of their bicycles, so you know it's serious.
 
anfrind
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: DERP


Go be willfully ignorant somewhere else.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

But what if we lock down?  By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

But what if we wear a mask?  By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

But what if we wash our hands? By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

{bears repeating.jpg}


Wash your goddamn hands anyway.


Seriously.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: They say vaccine uptake in Germany is 68%, which I don't think is all that far off the uptake rate in the USA?

Nice to know we don't have a monopoly on rat-lickers here in the US.


59% of the US is fully vaccinated, per "Our World In Data" (i.e., what Google shows you).
 
palelizard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

But what if we lock down?  By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

But what if we wear a mask?  By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

But what if we wash our hands? By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

{bears repeating.jpg}


The proportions in each category change based on those actions.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EbolaNYC: Serious side question...

What the fark is going on with mobile websites these days? Every one I click anymore is just a gangbang of competing videos, popups and other garbage.


The internet sucks now?

I mean, not that it ever didn't suck in some capacity, just now it's become impossible to pretend otherwise, even for a little bit.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

But what if we lock down?  By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

But what if we wear a mask?  By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

But what if we wash our hands? By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

{bears repeating.jpg}


You're not wrong... but one of those things is not like the others.  Perhaps we want to have fewer dead people?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jclaggett: EbolaNYC: Serious side question...

What the fark is going on with mobile websites these days? Every one I click anymore is just a gangbang of competing videos, popups and other garbage.

Firefox and uBlock here. Loaded just fine.


Same here, although a lot of mobile shopping websites (like Belks and other stores) just don't work properly on my phone.  They put too much data and too much scripting into the pages, so the pages fail halfway through loading.  Or the scripts that allow for additional content to be loaded after scrolling down fail to fire.  It's the same issue with my work computer, the internet has unsteady and slow connections so data-heavy pages like Walmart's new website just cannot operate effectively.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: just now it's become impossible to pretend otherwise, even for a little bit.


Social media has been a disaster.
It breeds resentment, hostility and self loathing.

Every technological advance that will allegedly make our lives easier only makes us work longer and harder.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A couple of lunatic right wing sites occasionally leak into one of my news aggregators, and even more than Germany, the Plague Rat Reich Wing is foaming at the mouth about Austria.

There's a new lockdown there.  Here's CBS news on it:  Austria brings back COVID lockdown amid angry protests across Europe


The conservatives are using headlines line "Austria loses all Human rights" instead.  I won't link the story I saw with THAT.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Supadope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Kentucky, Bourbon County high school has been forced to go back to remote learning because they don't have mask mandates, and transmission rates were out control.

Here in the much more densely populated Louisville, mask mandates are in place for all public schools. And transmission is quite low.

Makes you wonder if there's something to those masks.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: ***Poland shifts uncomfortably in seat***


Lil' Hitler
Youtube 9-axJTzj0VU
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Mmm... cured German sausage.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Landjäger FTW
 
debug
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They need to get their shiat in order so they don't cancel Oktoberfest again next year.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: NM Volunteer: Mmm... cured German sausage.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 668x626]
Landjäger FTW


Some tasty tasty stuff.  Started making it myself, and damn is it good.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: A couple of lunatic right wing sites occasionally leak into one of my news aggregators, and even more than Germany, the Plague Rat Reich Wing is foaming at the mouth about Austria.

There's a new lockdown there.  Here's CBS news on it:  Austria brings back COVID lockdown amid angry protests across Europe


The conservatives are using headlines line "Austria loses all Human rights" instead.  I won't link the story I saw with THAT.


Given that Austria's government is currently right wing, right wingers calling the government's actions as fascist really are telling on themselves
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You know shiat is serious if they're closing their Christmas markets. I thought Americans were too Christmasy, then I went to Germany in December. I liked all the food though.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Now iss deh time venn vee cough a lot"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
German Bedtime Story
Youtube OiYcq_vxQt4
 
IDisME
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheReject: Germans will soon be 'vaccinated, cured or dead'

There's a reason the Oxford comma exists. *shoots_and_leaves.jpg*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EbolaNYC: Serious side question...

What the fark is going on with mobile websites these days? Every one I click anymore is just a gangbang of competing videos, popups and other garbage.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: geekbikerskum: They say vaccine uptake in Germany is 68%, which I don't think is all that far off the uptake rate in the USA?

Nice to know we don't have a monopoly on rat-lickers here in the US.

Lately there have been several big protests in a few European countries about lockdowns and/or required vaccination passes.  I watched them on Spanish tv so I just got a quick blurb about it among other news, but I saw video of Netherlanders burning piles of their bicycles, so you know it's serious.


Burning hot Dutch on bikes? OK.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thedumbone: OrangeSnapper: By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

But what if we lock down?  By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

But what if we wear a mask?  By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

But what if we wash our hands? By the end of the winter, pretty much everyone will be vaccinated, recovered or dead.

{bears repeating.jpg}

You're not wrong... but one of those things is not like the others.  Perhaps we want to have fewer dead people?


And those who get COVID and don't follow up with vaccinations are more likely to get infected again which will prolong the pandemic even more.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Many of the unvaccinated may die, & that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make.


Probably like .001% Everybody panic!!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In other words: Germany is claiming that, one way or another, this will all be over by Christmas.

/I've heard that before.
 
