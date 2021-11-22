 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Austria throws another shrimp on the barbie and locks down the entire country as COVID cases soar. Crikey   (apnews.com)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Barn door meet horse.
Horse.. Horse?
Anyone seen the horse?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh great. I'm hanging out in Italy at this time. 🇮🇹
 
Creoena
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Again?  How many times can we get 'shrimp on the barbie' headlines about this Austrian lockdown?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I am particularly annoyed by the lockdown," said Georg Huber, a lawyer on his way to the office. "One should have done more research in, I don't know, summer? One should have implemented a mandatory vaccination in the summer, when it turned out it would not be enough to hope that people get there without any coercion. I think the government just overslept."

Somebody gets it.
 
ssa5
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When the vaccine became widely available this past spring I seriously believed that by this summer we would begin to be normal again, and certainly without doubt by Fall this Covid would be in the past. Yet here we are as if we are back in 2020. Why? Because too many sub-species of homo-sapiens, call them home-stupendously-dumb did their own research and refuse to take a life saving vaccine.

Best solution at this point is to sign laws to require hospitals to refuse treatment for unvaccinated, allow insurance companies to sky rocket premiums to them, and prevent travel and other social interactions with humans. Keep these plague rat animals away from us.
 
indylaw
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The numbers are going to wax and wane for years. Is Europe going to lockdown every time there's a rise?

Locking down made a lot of sense when there was no vaccine and no treatments and anyone could get sick and spread it to huge crowds. But it's got to stop some time.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why lock down?

The unvaccinated have had at least 9 months to get vaccinated.

They've made their decisions. Time for them to reap what they've sown. My winter's going to be just fine. Theirs, perhaps less so. The rest of us can't bunker in all winter to protect them and they don't want that anyway.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know who else locked down Austria?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Creoena: Again?  How many times can we get 'shrimp on the barbie' headlines about this Austrian lockdown?


Steve Irwin would have wanted it this way.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: You know who else locked down Austria?


Steve Irwin?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Oh great. I'm hanging out in Italy at this time. 🇮🇹


Well the Austrians haven't controlled Italy since the early 1800s so you should be okay
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Creoena: Again?  How many times can we get 'shrimp on the barbie' headlines about this Austrian lockdown?


Until morale improves
 
havocmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
COVID is all over, It's in the lift, in the lorry, in the bond wizard, and all over the malonga gilderchuck.
 
freakay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Why lock down?

The unvaccinated have had at least 9 months to get vaccinated.

They've made their decisions. Time for them to reap what they've sown. My winter's going to be just fine. Theirs, perhaps less so. The rest of us can't bunker in all winter to protect them and they don't want that anyway.


Because their healthcare system gets overwhelmed?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Paul Hogan: That's not a knife. THAT's a knife.
Youtube H9_GlqRRs0s
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

indylaw: The numbers are going to wax and wane for years. Is Europe going to lockdown every time there's a rise?

Locking down made a lot of sense when there was no vaccine and no treatments and anyone could get sick and spread it to huge crowds. But it's got to stop some time.


It'll stop when enough people are vaccinated and follow prevention guidelines that waves don't threaten to outstrip hospital capacity. But no sane politician won't put a lockdown in place if it looks like they're just gunna run out of available ICU capacity.

The fatality rate of covid is highly dependent on how full the ICU is: https://www.vox.com/2021/1/13/222​24445​/covid-19-deaths-in-us-hospital-beds-i​cu

A whole bunch of people dying (and I mean a whole bunch, because it's an "out of ICU beds" amount) who wouldn't have otherwise, "just because", is political suicide - worse political suicide than lockdowns.

So they don't put lockdowns in place just because numbers are going up, the end. They put them in place because the numbers and models show that if no action is taken, they're gunna run out of capacity for treatment which leads to a huge spike in fatalities.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Why lock down?

The unvaccinated have had at least 9 months to get vaccinated.

They've made their decisions. Time for them to reap what they've sown. My winter's going to be just fine. Theirs, perhaps less so. The rest of us can't bunker in all winter to protect them and they don't want that anyway.


I didn't realize the Austrians were demanding so much of you.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Creoena: Again?  How many times can we get 'shrimp on the barbie' headlines about this Austrian lockdown?


OK, Ken.
 
