(BBC) Weeners Cocker Bridge crack splits Cockermouth   (bbc.co.uk)
22
    Market, Andrew Marshall, long-term thing, chairman of Cockermouth Chamber of Trade, Main Street, Street, Economics, Market Place  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weener level at max.

It's like we are in Weenerville.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.com
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cockermouth? Isn't that a bit on the nose.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Weener level at max.

It's like we are in Weenerville.


i.ytimg.com
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol CUMbria

/got nothin
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
farknozzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cockermouth?!
I barely know her!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a problem in the cockpit?
What's that?
It's a little room in the front of the plane, but that's not important
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giggity
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick!
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Cockfosters.

No, it's not a foster home for cocks.
No, I wasn't looking to adopt a cock.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ifky: kdawg7736: Weener level at max.

It's like we are in Weenerville.

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


i.kym-cdn.com
 
sleze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: [Fark user image 850x628]


That image doesn't capture the Tourettes like singing that he did.

thumbs.gfycat.com
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sleze: Foolkiller: [Fark user image 850x628]

That image doesn't capture the Tourettes like singing that he did.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 240x184] [View Full Size image _x_]


Glad I'm not the only old-fart here thinking straight!


/feelin' alright!
 
atomic-age
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
mmmmm, Jarvis Cocker.
 
Pert
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My maternal grandmother's family is from this region.  One of her great-uncles died in Cockermouth under 'queer circumstances", according to his obituary.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bondith: My maternal grandmother's family is from this region.  One of her great-uncles died in Cockermouth under 'queer circumstances", according to his obituary.


You need to breathe sometimes.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Twinned with

Fark user image
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's going on in this thread?
Fark user image
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Weener level at max.

It's like we are in Weenerville.


Wastin' away again in Weenerville
Searchin' for my long lost deluxe red fleshlight
Some people claim they know that Drew is to blame
And I know that's probably right
 
