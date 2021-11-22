 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   First and business class air passengers furious that the poors can use their toilets   (news.com.au) divider line
27
    More: Facepalm, Toilet, Airline, Travel class, First class travel, Qantas, Outhouse, Business class, Flush toilet  
•       •       •

751 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2021 at 6:36 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm OK with that. Do you want them to go in the aisles instead?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That might work for domestic flights on the US but international travel you'll probably get stopped and turned around.  Not that the first class toilets are any better.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a tiny room for taking a piss/sh*t or occasionally having a wank in, it don't matter
 
please
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not on international Delta flights, sorry.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Look at the first class flyers, acting as if their shiat don't stink.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can I use the toilet in first class?

No.

I really have to go.

No.

You got a bottle or a cup I can borrow then? And if you tell me no I'll use the vomit bag.

The bathroom is right over here.

Thank you!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am fine with regular folk being barred from using the first class toilets.  Yes, first class is an egregious reminder of class differences, but the ridiculous amounts they pay keeps air travel cheap.  Gotta keep them happy.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

skinink: Look at the first class flyers, acting as if their shiat don't stink.


It's a higher class of stank, the kind you can only get from expensive rich food.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

please: Not on international Delta flights, sorry.


Yean, it will vary by airline. In fact most airlines did have a policy of turning you around, and shipping you back to coach. Heck in true cattle class they often don't let you use the premium cattle class washroom, and premium cattle class is warned away from the business class bathroom. Yes women, especially attractive young women, and sometimes children can get away with it even on those airlines. However, fair warning ladies, you'd better a extremely attractive. Kids get away with it because they're usually small and not noticed until after the fact.

Realistically there isn't a difference unless you're on a carrier like Etihad where some have a shower. Although in that case you can expect even more strict adherence to bathroom class.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Annoyed that their Grooms might get their hands dirty.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
While their complaints come off as tone deaf as one might imagine, I can understand this from all sides.

When ya gotta go, ya gotta go.  And when the room's occupied, I know I've gotta try extra hard to not look for someone to blame.
 
Zenith
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
poor richy people upset the povs will work out their shiat smells the same.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The nerve! Someone is using the facilities I woukd otherwise have no other interest at the moment!

Assholes.
 
Muso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you poop on an airplane you're a monster.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When we went to Europe on American Airlines for our honeymoon (5 years ago), they would not allow regular passengers to enter the first class section at all for any purpose (including the bathroom).

But I don't know that this is a rich-poor thing - if you are "poor", you probably aren't on the airplane to begin with.  It's not really even a rich-middle class thing.

If you are flying to Europe, first class is in the $5K-10K range, while economy is in the $500-1000 range.  That's a huge difference and a first class flight for two people would dwarf the rest of your trip cost.

But if you are flying domestically, we're talking $500-1000 for first class and $200-500 for economy.  You're only talking 2x-3x as much and, if you're two adults with no kids, you're not talking about a huge difference in price in the grand scheme of things.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Compare and contrast:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It might get irritating if a lot of people think that the first class toilets are something special, and you get a lot of people making that trip up front.
I've flown first class a few times, but never had to actually pay for it. Mostly a waste on me, since I sleep through flights. Most advantage is being first on and off the plane. And larger and nicer seats. And better food. And nicer air waitress. And not being crammed 3 across in tiny seats.
Other than that, it's the same as economy.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Compare and contrast:
[Fark user image 415x276]
[Fark user image 425x226]


Ah yes, the upper image is of a complex and poignant artwork, reminiscent as much of Tracy Emin as of Marcel Duchamp, that challenges our assumptions with its playful reinterpretation of the place of ablution.

Whereas the lower image is some tacky toilet somewhere with either CDs or foil all over the walls.  Ugh!  You couldn't pay me to shiat in that!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you do have an opportunity to wander up through First Class, make sure you "crop-dust" as you go.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sometime around 1987-89 I was on a flight from St. Thomas to Hartford where I was drinking a lot, got to the point where I really had to go to the bathroom, then got up to see a long line at the back of the plane. I knew I wouldn't make it to the bathroom back there, so I went up to first class. The stewardess came running up to me and said, "You can't come up here!" I said, "I have to use the bathroom." She said, "you have to use the ones in the back in economy." I said, "You have a choice. Either you can let me use the bathroom, or I will whip it out right here and piss right now." while pointing at the floor.

She decided to let me use the first class bathroom, as I am sure she knew I would piss on her if she tried to stop me.
 
Creoena
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
johnphantom: She decided to let me use the first class bathroom, as I am sure she knew I would piss on her if she tried to stop me.

FARK is not your personal erotica site.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Compare and contrast:
[Fark user image image 415x276]
[Fark user image image 425x226]


IDGI. What do gas station bathrooms have in common with your average midwest Chinese all-you-can-eat buffet bathroom.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meh they're still pissed that we don't have to walk 3 feet behind them anymore
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It might get irritating if a lot of people think that the first class toilets are something special, and you get a lot of people making that trip up front.
I've flown first class a few times, but never had to actually pay for it. Mostly a waste on me, since I sleep through flights. Most advantage is being first on and off the plane. And larger and nicer seats. And better food. And nicer air waitress. And not being crammed 3 across in tiny seats.
Other than that, it's the same as economy.


Dude!  Sky waitress, not air waitress.

It sounds nicer that way.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Dude!  Sky waitress, not air waitress.

It sounds nicer that way.


I thought it was "air mattress."

Or "trolley dolley."
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.