(WHNT Huntsville)   For the third week in a row, AAA releases its annual travel tips for upcoming Thanksgiving holidays. Tl;dr: if you're not there already, you're farked   (whnt.com) divider line
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm torn between "its SO nice to not travel this year" and "oh God my house is going to be full of people in my space"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I-75 open in Ohio?  Yes?

Then I'll be fine.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Car travel in the early morning of Thanksgiving.  4 - 5 hour drive between 2 major metropolitan areas.  We'll see how it goes.  [rolls dice]
 
Betep
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bathroom, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room.
Lather, rinse, repeat.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm going to use AA's travel tips, thanks.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
West bound I40 outside of Albuquerque yesterday.  30mile backup

kob.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I don't think anyone is coming this year.  The roads are just too crowded. We're going to keep it quiet."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have a travel tip for you: Don't travel.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've got to drive over 4 miles to the mother in law's condo. I'm sure we'll have to park in the back lot and walk an extra 20 yards. The horror.
 
havocmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meaningless filler content, wasting your viewer/reader's time and the time of whoever had to produce and post it.
 
