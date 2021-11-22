 Skip to content
Put these boots on someone special
15
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
there was no way to photoshop the boots on her feet - wrong angle
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I chose the person most unlikely to wear those shoes
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
some LHF
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The only person I could think of where those boots would actually be an improvement.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is perhaps my most atrocious 'shop in a decade or so.
But she's someone special, so I was compelled to throw something together.
 
TrollingForColumbine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Only because of the story about the stolen $50k Freddy Kruger sneakers just above this.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
