(NBC News)   And the Lord sayeth, 'Pimpin' ain't easy'   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upgrayedd nods his approval.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a cult.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pextor: Upgrayedd nods his approval.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apollo Carreon Luggage: Space Case.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like the church is a means of power, rather than anything serving the public good.  We only have a few million examples of this.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I damn you for all eternity, if you don't let me rape you.'  At which point it becomes Hell on Earth.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Madd Head - Pimp'n Ain't Ez
Youtube p_yKjL1wies
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You mean the president who said he'd kill people for doing drugs, 'used to be' gay, etc. is friends with a sex trafficking priest, the hell you say! The only thing that might shock me less is if he was caught balls deep in a teenage boy with a white line of snot. 'conservative' strongmen politicians are pretty much the same the world over and yet certain segments of the population keeps buying their bullshiat time and time again for some reason.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cult leader has private harem - Ric Romero reports.
 
