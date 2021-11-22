 Skip to content
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume the cat died because that's what happens.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Given that cats are all self centered, defining this as a cat saving a family is complete bullshiat. The most a cat is capable of thinking is "open the f*cking door, you peasants so I can save myself."

A "loyal cat" is just another stupid slave to that thing thinking it has loyalty.
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The cat has small extra outer ears in front of her normal ears. I'm sure this will catch on.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Given that cats are all self centered, defining this as a cat saving a family is complete bullshiat. The most a cat is capable of thinking is "open the f*cking door, you peasants so I can save myself."

A "loyal cat" is just another stupid slave to that thing thinking it has loyalty.


I wouldn't be surprised if the cat started the fire in the first place, then realized their mistake in not making sure they had an escape route, and so then had to wake up the humans

/agreed to watch my moms cats for 6 weeks
//had those bastards for 7 months
 
