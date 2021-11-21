 Skip to content
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to prepare for a fall or winter hike

Wait, is there significant overlap between the two? Or is this just for people bad at winter hikes?
 
Creoena
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sorry, subby.  Fluff makes hot chocolate a little too sweet.  A few marshmellows is all you need.

/best thing about winter hiking is the lack of bugs
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
step 1.  take one of these with you with an extra set of batteries.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You know why I call your mom Tauntaun?
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How to prepare for a fall or winter hike Place your hands under the rear of the center. Your wrists should be touching with your palms and fingers spread wide. The hand on top should be your throwing hand, either left or right whichever one you throw with, and the palm of that hand should be pointing toward the ground. Extend your arms away from your body so that you're far away from the center. This is important so that as soon as you take the ball, you can clear your feet and not get tangled in the action at the line.
You should be in a balanced, athletic stance with your knees bent. Your feet should be staggered, shoulder width apart. Your front foot should be on the foot on the same side as your throwing arm. So, if you are right handed, your right foot should be forward. This will be opposite if you're a lefty. When staggering your feet, the toes of your back foot should be even with the instep of your front foot, so only a slight stagger.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: How to prepare for a fall or winter hike

Wait, is there significant overlap between the two? Or is this just for people bad at winter hikes?


I suspect the problem with fall hikes is the changing number of daylight hours, especially after DST ends. Three weeks ago sunset around here was 5:50; now it's 4:30. Someone used to an afternoon hike starting at 2pm used to have four hours before dark and now they have two and a half.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dammit, formatting!
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: Dammit, formatting!


Is okay, you caught it from the horribly written article.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: PoweredByIrony: Dammit, formatting!

Is okay, you caught it from the horribly written article.


They used up all the line breaks.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: ArcadianRefugee: How to prepare for a fall or winter hike

Wait, is there significant overlap between the two? Or is this just for people bad at winter hikes?

I suspect the problem with fall hikes is the changing number of daylight hours, especially after DST ends. Three weeks ago sunset around here was 5:50; now it's 4:30. Someone used to an afternoon hike starting at 2pm used to have four hours before dark and now they have two and a half.


The article cited a Florida man. I just moved to CT from GA and its being much further east here has been somewhat of a mindfark for me.  I go to bed at 8 and can't even make myself sleep in, I feel like its 10am by 730 because the sun has been up so long already.  I might be tempted to go back, but for the burning stupid.
 
