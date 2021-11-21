 Skip to content
 
(Daily Kos)   Man trusted his immune system over science when it came to Covid   (dailykos.com) divider line
    Dumbass  
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What a coincidence, I also trust my immune system. It's called a vaccine.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trusting your immune system to fight covid without the aid of a vaccine is like choosing to go into a math exam without a calculator.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
lol
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's just so utterly depressing that i'm apparently the same farking species as these farkwits. I mean i'm, no bright spark as it is, but goddamn.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Trusting your immune system to fight covid without the aid of a vaccine is like choosing to go into a math exam without a calculator.


I can do two-column multiplication in my head. And I caught COVID (in December 2019) and had to "fight" it without a vaccine. Both are entirely possible.

I don't recommend doing either. We have science things for a reason.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At what point in the planning for the next major pandemic do US experts decide to cut off toxic social media Facebook entirely and permanently lock all conservatives in newly established Tex-ahoma?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Trusting your immune system to fight covid without the aid of a vaccine is like choosing to go into a math exam without a calculator.


Calculators were banned when I was in school, in the 80's.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alphax: Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Trusting your immune system to fight covid without the aid of a vaccine is like choosing to go into a math exam without a calculator.

Calculators were banned when I was in school, in the 80's.


So you didn't choose.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Trusting your immune system to fight covid without the aid of a vaccine is like choosing to go into a math exam without a calculator.

I can do two-column multiplication in my head. And I caught COVID (in December 2019) and had to "fight" it without a vaccine. Both are entirely possible.

I don't recommend doing either. We have science things for a reason.


Well some tests don't allow calculators, and sometimes a vaccine isn't available yet so you have no choice but to fight it out.  But when you do have the option of using a calculator on your test it seems like it'd be pretty dumb to not use it.  And if you refuse to use a calculator and end up failing the test, well that's all on you.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: At what point in the planning for the next major pandemic do US experts decide to cut off toxic social media Facebook entirely and permanently lock all conservatives in newly established Tex-ahoma?


Assuming that any of them are still alive by then, of course...
 
