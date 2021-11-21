 Skip to content
(Patheos) Neighbors stunned when 'good Christians' and upstanding pillars of the community arrested for literally locking up 12 of their kids in a home prison, for years
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have seen and have known families that act like a mini-cult. Of course, the kids suffer, especially with their educations and social skills.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why home schooling should be illegal, Exhibit #1,003,794,221-A
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also, well done young lady.  I know that fear all too well.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone tells you they're a Christian, I consider it fair warning.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The missus decided to watch the 20/20 special over the weekend. When I heard that they were Pentecostals originally from West Virginia, I think my response was "because of COURSE they are."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is that not a reasonable way to store your children?
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Honestly this has far more to do with homeschooling than faith. Isolating children from the community they live in is bad for social development and could go a long way to explain why America is so messed up.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, but now they are going to Hell.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Yeah, but now they are going to Hell.


The children or the neighbors?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If someone tells you they're a Christian, I consider it fair warning.


I've gotten that piece of advice from a man who was  the chairman of his church's board.
 
synithium
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Greedy.  Don't they know there is a labor shortage?

/Unbreakable, they alive dammit
//it's a miracle
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Yeah, but now they are going to Hell.


They've aleady been there.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bugger the "adults" sideways.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/religion sucks
//RELIGION SUCKS!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Regarding the parents - It's not religion, it's mental illness.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do you guys remember the 13 kids who were kept prisoner for years, all of their lives essentially?  They weren't even kids anymore.  I saw the oldest one on TV.  She was the one who escaped and told the police.  She looked astonishingly normal.

I don't think they were religious either.  Just crazy as hell.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The kid was lucky that the cops didn't disregard her. I saw the bodycam footage on the news and you have had someone say, "She doesn't know what medication is? Stupid loopy kid!"
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
 This story just keeps on giving to these kids..  check out how the foster system farked them over after they escaped, and how monies donated to them never made it into their hands for "reasons"...
 
strapp3r
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Regarding the parents - It's not religion, it's mental illness.


aye!
i'm not a fan of religion.
and, it is incapable of making people complete nutters.
being ignorant and mentally unwell facilitate religious nuttery.
 
Your_Midnight_Man
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Regarding the parents - It's not religion, it's mental illness.


Religious belief is a symptom of mental illness, whether we as a society want to admit it or not.
 
Bluemoons [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The missus decided to watch the 20/20 special over the weekend. When I heard that they were Pentecostals originally from West Virginia, I think my response was "because of COURSE they are."


I watched it with my wife, and had the exact same thought. About 5 minutes in, I go "ahhh pentecostal, well there ya go. One step short of snake handling". Also, the way the state dropped the ball and left these kids hanging in the wind made my blood boil. You just KNOW that the lady put in charge of their donation fund (over 400k, btw) who denied all of their requests, was using it as her personal banking account to fund her "career" in real estate.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The missus decided to watch the 20/20 special over the weekend. When I heard that they were Pentecostals originally from West Virginia, I think my response was "because of COURSE they are."


My only surprise is there's no sexual abuse reported (yet)

Religious fundies are a mental illness
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If someone tells you they're a Christian, I consider it fair warning.


It's people like that who give Christians like myself a bad name.  I can't think of the exact quote, but just before the song "What If I Stumble" by dc Talk, there is a line about atheists calling acts by so-called Christians, "what an unbelieving world simply finds unbelievable."  A quarter of a century later, that line, which was probably a wee bit controversial then, is spot on.
 
Terlis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Do you guys remember the 13 kids who were kept prisoner for years, all of their lives essentially?  They weren't even kids anymore.  I saw the oldest one on TV.  She was the one who escaped and told the police.  She looked astonishingly normal.

I don't think they were religious either.  Just crazy as hell.

[Fark user image 294x539]


Its the same family.  This is just an update to the story since the oldest girls interviewed last week.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: This story just keeps on giving to these kids..  check out how the foster system farked them over after they escaped, and how monies donated to them never made it into their hands for "reasons"...


https://ktar.com/story/4775651/abused​-​turpin-kids-now-betrayed-by-social-ser​vices-system/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-10226189/Turpin-kids-live-squalor-u​nable-access-600K-donations.html
 
freetomato
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Speaking of nutty evangelical homeschoolers, an Air Force Chief I used to work with and his wife were arrested for keeping their adoptive daughter in a chicken coop. The ugly, horrible wife was convicted to life in prison, and kept using the bible as her excuse right up to the very end.  The ugly, horrible husband (who was known as an arrogant misogynist when I worked with him) will go to trial - FINALLY - in February 2022.  A group of us females,who used to work with him, are tempted to go to the trial just so we can  watch while that SOB is sentenced.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kudayta: Why home schooling should be illegal, Exhibit #1,003,794,221-A


Every home-schooling parent I've known -- far left or right -- was a wackadoodle.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kudayta: Why home schooling should be illegal, Exhibit #1,003,794,221-A


Fix the public schools and you might have an argument.  When Baltimore has a high school with a median GPA of 0.13 with a "fark you, go here or move", I can see home schooling.

41% of all high school students in Baltimore have below a 1.0 GPA.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
God said to Abraham, "Kill me a son"
Abe say, "Man, you must be puttin' me on"
God say, "No, "
Abe say, "What?"
God say, "You can do what you want Abe, but
Next time you see me comin', you better run"
Abe said, "Where do you want this killin' done?"
God said, "Out on Highway 61"
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Xai: Honestly this has far more to do with homeschooling than faith. Isolating children from the community they live in is bad for social development and could go a long way to explain why America is so messed up.


Can confirm.  I was home schooled from sixth grade on, and when I was done and finally got out into the world, I lacked any social skills.  It took years to develop them.  Last year, my ex and I decided to cyber school our three due to the pandemic temporarily.  Once it seemed like they had a good handle on things, then we sent them back.  Thankfully, minimal damage was done to their social skills.  Academic skills, though, was another issue, but they've come back around.  Of course, I had arguments with my mom from day one that we needed to home school them anyhow, to which I replied, "They're not going to be like me."  She still thinks she did a good thing.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Xai: Honestly this has far more to do with homeschooling than faith. Isolating children from the community they live in is bad for social development and could go a long way to explain why America is so messed up.


All depends on the homeschool family. I've known a few, some through church, but also some in our neighborhood. One family in our neighborhood moved here and after bad experiences in the school, went the home school route. If I was going to stereotype a label, I'd call them "granola." They were far from anti-social.

Another family are religious, but chose a period of home school because of some behavior issues. Kid straightened out and they went back to public school. But again, they weren't anti-social and would have (pre COVID) holiday parties. They moved away awhile back. I miss them. The husband is an electrical engineer and would break out his Jacobs Ladder for Halloween. His dad was literally a rocket scientist.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

strapp3r: Archie Goodwin: Regarding the parents - It's not religion, it's mental illness.

aye!
i'm not a fan of religion.
and, it is incapable of making people complete nutters.
being ignorant and mentally unwell facilitate religious nuttery.


I agree, but: Pentecostal religion and mental illness are a very bad combination, because Pentecostalism places a strong emphasis on hearing from God personally as a guide to morality, eschewing the outside world because it is fallen and sinful and has nothing to offer, and on rigid/extreme discipline for children, which means it's much more poorly equipped to police this type of evil.

I was raised Pentecostal in Ohio, and I can tell you: First, Pentecostals intentionally do a really bad job at distinguishing between "an intense feeling that you assume is from God," "a half-dream that you have when you fall asleep praying," and "full-blown schizophrenic voices." Second, while Pentecostals would still be horrified at the whole starving/chaining the children thing, the outward appearance of being "a creepy family with a dozen weird kids that are homeschooled and don't really go outside and when they do they wear matching outfits" is still sort of within the envelope of almost-acceptable behavior to insular Pentecostals, (although they'd still want the whole family to go to church.)
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I just read "The bible is literally NOT a parenting manual" in a email from a religion I follow.

This story kinda makes the Pentacostals more like a  24/7 Bacchus cult where no consequences are the promise and both logic and order are considered demonic.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They don't think religion be like it is but it do.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The worst part of this article is that it's an ad. They tell you just enough to get you interested in seeing the ABC News special on Hulu - did you know it was on Hulu, and that they spoke to ABC News?

It's been four years since they were rescued, and two and a half years since their parents were sentenced to 25-to-life. This just seems grim to advertise, just before Thanksgiving...
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Prolly bragging about the abuse at church.
Yep yep I agree with everything y'all doing. Somebody needs to keep kids these days in line. Nobody doin that anymore. Just being a friend and not a parent. Y'all doin good work.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I don't think they were religious either.  Just crazy as hell.


This is literally the family from TFA, it's just getting press again because two of the oldest daughters gave an interview.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

freetomato: Speaking of nutty evangelical homeschoolers, an Air Force Chief I used to work with and his wife were arrested for keeping their adoptive daughter in a chicken coop. The ugly, horrible wife was convicted to life in prison, and kept using the bible as her excuse right up to the very end.  The ugly, horrible husband (who was known as an arrogant misogynist when I worked with him) will go to trial - FINALLY - in February 2022.  A group of us females,who used to work with him, are tempted to go to the trial just so we can  watch while that SOB is sentenced.


Do it!  Be in the gallery when the verdict is returned. Just to look him in the eye.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So according to TFA.... whenever my mom was saying that she brought me into this world, so she could take me out of it; she was just quoting Deuteronomy?
 
