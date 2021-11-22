 Skip to content
(The Hill)   You wimpy Jarheads, you needle dick maggots, I've seen jellyfish with more backbone than you. Get in there and get shot. NOW, you bunch of cowardly weak little petunias   (thehill.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline is a little easy on them.
Get your shots or go to Leavenworth.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't call them Jarheads cause of the ears
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Losers and suckers decide to remain losers and suckers.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when troops did whatever the CIC told them to do? Pepperidge Farms remembers.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die choking antivaxxers.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Muscles are required, intelligence not essential seems to be panning out.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
94% compliance, with 91% already fully vaccinated is a hell of a lot better than the rest of the US.

/Still, nearly 17,000 Marines is a lot to lose in one swoop.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
If this is the worst performing branch I'd say everything is going pretty well.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a great filtering system. Discharge these people and the intelligence in the military will increase dramatically.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: 94% compliance, with 91% already fully vaccinated is a hell of a lot better than the rest of the US.

/Still, nearly 17,000 Marines is a lot to lose in one swoop.


Partial vaccination would indicate a willingness to see it through.

So 11,000 tops. And some of those might have actual exemptions. So fewer than 10,000. Bye, biatches.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I come from a family of Marines. It was my destiny.
As it turned out I'm anti-authoritarian. No military for me.
But it amazes me that the bragging-rights branch is...well, not stupid - that's a given now - but so against their own code. Semper Fi, bit only when I agree.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Partial vaccination would indicate a willingness to see it through.


But owwwww.  The next day it huuuuuuurt me *sob*.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the former marines I know are die hard Trumpers buried deep in 2020 election conspiracy theories about stolen elections and believe the vaccines are some sort of Bill Gates grand scheme at world domination. Makes sense today's Marines are probably anti vaxxers
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: I come from a family of Marines. It was my destiny.
As it turned out I'm anti-authoritarian. No military for me.
But it amazes me that the bragging-rights branch is...well, not stupid - that's a given now - but so against their own code. Semper Fi, bit only when I agree.


As a child, I had illusions about the Marines being admirable, manly men..
Fortunately, the Sunset Strip Riots cured me of that before I was old enough to enlist in anything.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be charged with disobeying a lawful order.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
91% fully vaxxed is pretty good. The bottom 9% is bound to be farkups. Hopefully they'll be let go.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: ajgeek: 94% compliance, with 91% already fully vaccinated is a hell of a lot better than the rest of the US.

/Still, nearly 17,000 Marines is a lot to lose in one swoop.

Partial vaccination would indicate a willingness to see it through.

So 11,000 tops. And some of those might have actual exemptions. So fewer than 10,000. Bye, biatches.


Religious exemption is the single worst thing that has happened in U.S. policy in the last 20 years. "I don't wanna and my pastor says it's okay" is woo, pure and simple.

I wish *I* had a magical Sky Wizard that let's me be a complete asshole whenever I so choose, consequences free, but apparently I was saddled with this, "morality" thing.

/But my religion explicitly says I can rape and murder heretics! Why are you infringing on my religious FREEDUMBS!
//Note: this is a general purpose early morning rage, and not necessarily directed at the person responded to.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Civilian population is busy drinking horse dip and screaming about how well they know their immune system.
Marines "we are struggling to get our vaccination rate up to 100% from the low 90%"
Civilian population stops drinking colloidal silver  long enough to freak out about the lack of common sense and and refusal to follow orders in the Marines.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JK8Fan: Most of the former marines I know are die hard Trumpers buried deep in 2020 election conspiracy theories about stolen elections and believe the vaccines are some sort of Bill Gates grand scheme at world domination. Makes sense today's Marines are probably anti vaxxers


Having been in close contact with military members since about age 18, it almost always boils down the exact same way:

Navy/Air Force, usually liberal/libertarian, usually intelligent. Usually somewhat anti authority, esp Navy. Usually much more worldly.

Army, mixed bag. Usually slightly conservative but not necessarily hurr durr type. Usually from poor backgrounds.

Marines: white conservatives who think they will be called on to murder all Democrats and believe they are the only true branch of the military (in fact the Marines are usually rejects from the naval/air force/army entrance exams).

Just how my experience has generally been.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Headline is a little easy on them.
Get your shots or go to Leavenworth.


They don't need arrested they need to find out what a dishonorable discharge will do to you in the future job hunting experience.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: thealgorerhythm: ajgeek: 94% compliance, with 91% already fully vaccinated is a hell of a lot better than the rest of the US.

/Still, nearly 17,000 Marines is a lot to lose in one swoop.

Partial vaccination would indicate a willingness to see it through.

So 11,000 tops. And some of those might have actual exemptions. So fewer than 10,000. Bye, biatches.

Religious exemption is the single worst thing that has happened in U.S. policy in the last 20 years. "I don't wanna and my pastor says it's okay" is woo, pure and simple.

I wish *I* had a magical Sky Wizard that let's me be a complete asshole whenever I so choose, consequences free, but apparently I was saddled with this, "morality" thing.

/But my religion explicitly says I can rape and murder heretics! Why are you infringing on my religious FREEDUMBS!
//Note: this is a general purpose early morning rage, and not necessarily directed at the person responded to.


I don't think religious exemption to orders is a thing in the military. They'd be given an early discharge. Probably honorable but bye.

Gods say a lot of things that can conflict with orders. Service has to come first.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: Civilian population is busy drinking horse dip and screaming about how well they know their immune system.


"I trust my God-given immune system!" screeched many dumbasses right before their God-given immune system freaked out and destroyed their internal organs.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: They don't call them Jarheads cause of the ears


Kylo Ren would be the notable exception.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: ajgeek: thealgorerhythm: ajgeek: 94% compliance, with 91% already fully vaccinated is a hell of a lot better than the rest of the US.

/Still, nearly 17,000 Marines is a lot to lose in one swoop.

Partial vaccination would indicate a willingness to see it through.

So 11,000 tops. And some of those might have actual exemptions. So fewer than 10,000. Bye, biatches.

Religious exemption is the single worst thing that has happened in U.S. policy in the last 20 years. "I don't wanna and my pastor says it's okay" is woo, pure and simple.

I wish *I* had a magical Sky Wizard that let's me be a complete asshole whenever I so choose, consequences free, but apparently I was saddled with this, "morality" thing.

/But my religion explicitly says I can rape and murder heretics! Why are you infringing on my religious FREEDUMBS!
//Note: this is a general purpose early morning rage, and not necessarily directed at the person responded to.

I don't think religious exemption to orders is a thing in the military. They'd be given an early discharge. Probably honorable but bye.

Gods say a lot of things that can conflict with orders. Service has to come first.


Sadly, that's not true, at least for my branch. I've had to deal with numerous emails with, "get your vax or have your religious/medical exemptions by 22/Nov."

And locally, the vaccination rate is WELL below 90%, so Minot is way behind the curve.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Marines? The ones who stand behind the infantry and run their mouths?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ajgeek: thealgorerhythm: ajgeek: 94% compliance, with 91% already fully vaccinated is a hell of a lot better than the rest of the US.

/Still, nearly 17,000 Marines is a lot to lose in one swoop.

Partial vaccination would indicate a willingness to see it through.

So 11,000 tops. And some of those might have actual exemptions. So fewer than 10,000. Bye, biatches.

Religious exemption is the single worst thing that has happened in U.S. policy in the last 20 years. "I don't wanna and my pastor says it's okay" is woo, pure and simple.

I wish *I* had a magical Sky Wizard that let's me be a complete asshole whenever I so choose, consequences free, but apparently I was saddled with this, "morality" thing.

/But my religion explicitly says I can rape and murder heretics! Why are you infringing on my religious FREEDUMBS!
//Note: this is a general purpose early morning rage, and not necessarily directed at the person responded to.


You are thinking way too restrictivly. Claim any christian faith that isn't Catholicism. Find any wackadoo televangelist who says the thing you like. If anyone challenges you on the thing you like, just default to the grifter on the t.v..

Continue to live in your hedonistic selfish racist ways, and put your "sincerely held belief" hat back in the closet.

I've been to church more often than some of my former friends-turned-idiots claiming the jesus says. And that was due to parents forcing me to go until I was 18.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ajgeek: 94% compliance, with 91% already fully vaccinated is a hell of a lot better than the rest of the US.

/Still, nearly 17,000 Marines is a lot to lose in one swoop.


Yeah, America prefers to lose them in grinding, long-since stalemated conflicts.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: Most of the former marines I know are die hard Trumpers buried deep in 2020 election conspiracy theories about stolen elections and believe the vaccines are some sort of Bill Gates grand scheme at world domination. Makes sense today's Marines are probably anti vaxxers


It's easy to transition from one cult to another.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ajgeek: thealgorerhythm: ajgeek: 94% compliance, with 91% already fully vaccinated is a hell of a lot better than the rest of the US.

/Still, nearly 17,000 Marines is a lot to lose in one swoop.

Partial vaccination would indicate a willingness to see it through.

So 11,000 tops. And some of those might have actual exemptions. So fewer than 10,000. Bye, biatches.

Religious exemption is the single worst thing that has happened in U.S. policy in the last 20 years. "I don't wanna and my pastor says it's okay" is woo, pure and simple.

I wish *I* had a magical Sky Wizard that let's me be a complete asshole whenever I so choose, consequences free, but apparently I was saddled with this, "morality" thing.

/But my religion explicitly says I can rape and murder heretics! Why are you infringing on my religious FREEDUMBS!
//Note: this is a general purpose early morning rage, and not necessarily directed at the person responded to.


I don't think it emerged just in the last 20 years?
 
Stig2112
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Both Marines that work in my department are trumpers, antivax and currently out with COVID.  One of which has been in the hospital for three weeks.  I expect at least one of them to quit after the first of the year once our new guidelines take effect.
 
virgo47
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: vudukungfu: Headline is a little easy on them.
Get your shots or go to Leavenworth.

They don't need arrested they need to find out what a dishonorable discharge will do to you in the future job hunting experience.


Is this just a relic trope from Vietnam or do employers routinely brave the military records system to pull your DD214 before hiring you? I mean you could just keep your mouth shut when applying, and I can't see 21st century capitalism giving much of a fark about it.  Genuinely asking for a friend.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tell these idiots that both Napolian and George Washington got their farking troops vaccinated.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I don't think it emerged just in the last 20 years?


Probably not, but 20 years ago I was still a kid, and don't remember anything like this when I was serving, or in college the first time.

It just seems to be really popular recently.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, all gummint contractors have to have the shot(s).  Have to send their Covid cards to their contracting offices (mine has three, count 'em, three COVID Coordinators (plus program managers (think Office Space times as many programs you support) ) and all contractors have to have on their person a copy of their DD 3150 in case a Guppy of Suitie asks for it.

Meanwhile Milpass (citation required) is still fighting over how they'll have the military upload their certs.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 640x1021]


Hmmm. Our something somethinged cousins.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well to be fair, some of those may be on remote deployment and haven't been able to acquire the second dose yet. There are some deployments that you just aren't going to get the vaccine into and be able to administer them effectively and safely. That said those are some pretty rare instances but it happens. 
Yeah no Jarheads gonna Jarhead. Carry on.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Meanwhile, all gummint contractors have to have the shot(s).  Have to send their Covid cards to their contracting offices (mine has three, count 'em, three COVID Coordinators (plus program managers (think Office Space times as many programs you support) ) and all contractors have to have on their person a copy of their DD 3150 in case a Guppy of Suitie asks for it.

Meanwhile Milpass (citation required) is still fighting over how they'll have the military upload their certs.


While I'm fully vaccinated I carry my DD Form 214 because I am done with stupid. The military can fark up even the simplest things with endless red tape and multiple documents to do the exact same thing.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

virgo47: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: vudukungfu: Headline is a little easy on them.
Get your shots or go to Leavenworth.

They don't need arrested they need to find out what a dishonorable discharge will do to you in the future job hunting experience.

Is this just a relic trope from Vietnam or do employers routinely brave the military records system to pull your DD214 before hiring you? I mean you could just keep your mouth shut when applying, and I can't see 21st century capitalism giving much of a fark about it.  Genuinely asking for a friend.


Only if the company does a full deep dive background check or you are applying for a government or contracting job. Thats the only time I've ever seen them give a damn about your service or terms of discharge I mean unless you were convicted of a crime and you have to disclose it.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not the Crotch I remember.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ajgeek: 94% compliance, with 91% already fully vaccinated is a hell of a lot better than the rest of the US.

/Still, nearly 17,000 Marines is a lot to lose in one swoop.


Which is why a specific political party hates abortion.
Compromised opportunities = cannon fodder
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hubby & I are gay, something we cannot change. We are Americans. Me by birth & he by choice. Our Flag flies daily in our front yard. Our Faiths differ slightly: me nominally Lutheran & he an admonished Catholic who cannot receive Mass be ause we are married.

We made vows to each other, to a presumed God and to our Country. So far, our vows to Country & each other seem to be strongest. We made no vows to candidates or parties. We are Gay American men, I a Veteran. We do not follow lumps of clay. It is the Constitution we trust.

And each other, 26 years last month. We need little else.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

virgo47: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: vudukungfu: Headline is a little easy on them.
Get your shots or go to Leavenworth.

They don't need arrested they need to find out what a dishonorable discharge will do to you in the future job hunting experience.

Is this just a relic trope from Vietnam or do employers routinely brave the military records system to pull your DD214 before hiring you? I mean you could just keep your mouth shut when applying, and I can't see 21st century capitalism giving much of a fark about it.  Genuinely asking for a friend.


Eiv will show you are a vet. That is the big brother computer that takes data from all the others
 
