(12News Phoenix)   Couple puts their Tesla into javelina mode   (12news.com)
posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2021 at 3:30 AM



Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was this before or after Tesla users were locked out of their own cars by a 500 server error on the app?
https://www.theguardian.com/technolog​y​/2021/nov/20/tesla-app-outage-elon-mus​k-apologises
 
Oneiros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I suspect that most cars could scare off wild animals.   Just set off the car alarm
 
wxboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I had to look up that particular animal.  Some goddamn ugly farkers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tkil [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/400ZEgJOVp8
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wxboy: I had to look up that particular animal.  Some goddamn ugly farkers.

[Fark user image image 595x446]


So did I. Like wild boars, I guess, only smaller.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How the other half lives
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whar plug tag, whar?
 
padraig
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
English not being my mother tongue, and being unable to access the article, I pictures these people being attacked by a gang of javelin-throwing toughs.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: wxboy: I had to look up that particular animal.  Some goddamn ugly farkers.

[Fark user image image 595x446]

So did I. Like wild boars, I guess, only smaller.


Is a squadron 30-50 of them?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Oysterman: AirForceVet: wxboy: I had to look up that particular animal.  Some goddamn ugly farkers.

[Fark user image image 595x446]

So did I. Like wild boars, I guess, only smaller.

Is a squadron 30-50 of them?


Yes, that is the correct term for a group of javelinas.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
These sound like the kind of people who call the police on the mail carrier.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Oysterman: AirForceVet: wxboy: I had to look up that particular animal.  Some goddamn ugly farkers.

[Fark user image image 595x446]

So did I. Like wild boars, I guess, only smaller.

Is a squadron 30-50 of them?


They're called a squadron because they fly in formation.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I suspect that most cars could scare off wild animals.   Just set off the car alarm


Difficulty:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: wxboy: I had to look up that particular animal.  Some goddamn ugly farkers.

[Fark user image image 595x446]

So did I. Like wild boars, I guess, only smaller.


Apparently meaner, too. Unlike boars, javelina were never domesticated.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I would totally get gored trying to pet one.
 
