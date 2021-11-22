 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Taipei Times)   Convenience store clerk in Taiwan wasn't even supposed to be there today. But he was, and he made the mistake of asking a psycho customer to put on his mask   (taipeitimes.com) divider line
18
    More: Sad, Violence, Clerks, Question, convenience store clerk, Dagger, The Incident, Black-and-white films, English-language films  
•       •       •

632 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2021 at 12:35 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Taiwanese Stig isn't nearly as cool as any of the other ones.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
taipeitimes.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nothing good ever happens at a convenience store at 5:00 AM.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Nothing good ever happens at a convenience store at 5:00 AM.


Diarrhea?
...

Hmm, I see...
 
akede
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

puffy999: [taipeitimes.com image 787x525]


Technologic.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And we wonder why "no one wants to work any more." Who among us wants to work for like $10/hour for the opportunity to be killed because the public is populated with murderous psychos?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

austerity101: And we wonder why "no one wants to work any more." Who among us wants to work for like $10/hour for the opportunity to be killed because the public is populated with murderous psychos?


It's rare enough that having it happen to one guy in Taiwan makes for international news. Lighten up, Francis.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

puffy999: [taipeitimes.com image 787x525]


Cool, a STFU helmet!  Can we import those?  I can see a lot of use here in the U.S...
 
wxboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

puffy999: [taipeitimes.com image 787x525]


Daft Punk has fallen on hard times.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: austerity101: And we wonder why "no one wants to work any more." Who among us wants to work for like $10/hour for the opportunity to be killed because the public is populated with murderous psychos?

It's rare enough that having it happen to one guy in Taiwan makes for international news. Lighten up, Francis.


FTFA that you clearly did not read:

The stabbing was the latest in a series of violent attacks targeting convenience store clerks for requesting compliance with the government's mask mandate.
 
Sofakinbd [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


- Sofa
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe, just maaaaybe, we shouldn't be making retail businesses enforce these laws. Post signs, and if somebody chooses to ignore them, tell clerks to call the cops but otherwise don't engage. Let the authorities do the confrontations if they're so inclined.
 
wxboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Maybe, just maaaaybe, we shouldn't be making retail businesses enforce these laws. Post signs, and if somebody chooses to ignore them, tell clerks to call the cops but otherwise don't engage. Let the authorities do the confrontations if they're so inclined.


Because pathogens wait for the cops to show up...
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark anti-masker plague rats.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Maybe, just maaaaybe, we shouldn't be making retail businesses enforce these laws. Post signs, and if somebody chooses to ignore them, tell clerks to call the cops but otherwise don't engage. Let the authorities do the confrontations if they're so inclined.


But I LIKE confrontation.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Maybe, just maaaaybe, we shouldn't be making retail businesses enforce these laws. Post signs, and if somebody chooses to ignore them, tell clerks to call the cops but otherwise don't engage. Let the authorities do the confrontations if they're so inclined.


Difficulty: what if clerk is Black and asshole-customer is white? Is this one of them "shoot the hostage" types of situations?
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Nothing good ever happens at a convenience store at 5:00 AM.


That's what I'm at circle-k buying Arizona tea for my day at work.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

austerity101: And we wonder why "no one wants to work any more." Who among us wants to work for like $10/hour for the opportunity to be killed because the public is populated with murderous psychos?


I'd pay THEM for the opportunity to beat those belligerent anti-maskers to within an inch of their lives
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.