(AP News)   Residents near proposed large fish farm want company to scale back plans, call for mora-torium. Cod only knows what salmon would say about environmental risks of shellfishly building near national park   (apnews.com) divider line
32
361 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2021 at 10:35 PM (1 hour ago)



32 Comments
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby was really floundering with that headline.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kip Addotta would be proud, subby.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is your cod now?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to hold a public herring on the matter?
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WET DREAM - Kip Addotta
Youtube CZmV5pF4eNA
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Subby was really floundering with that headline.


Cod it out. These puns are a real pain in the bass.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Subby was really floundering with that headline.


Subby has a mullet and no sole, which is expected from a guy who thought he could skate through school playing bass drum.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut the lutefisk up.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Subby was really floundering with that headline.


This.

It was a crappie headline. I hope they eel ashamed.

Now everybody wait walleye come up with a better one.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Shut the lutefisk up.


I guess now people will put my head on a pike.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their motives sound fishy

/got nothing
//puns suck
///slashies
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He who would pun would pick a pocket.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of antifishes. Has anyone seen hakarl?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jaivirtualcard:

puns suckerfish

Ftfy
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Residents of a Maine town voted in favor of a moratorium on large-scale fish farms.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something goldfish down the toilet.
/whatever
//a fish called wanda
///gone fishin'
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't need no more Phish fans. Farms I mean.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plans got scuttle fished
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why would you want large scale fish ??
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're caging salmon in nets, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Residents of a Maine town voted in favor of a moratorium on large-scale fish farms.

[Gage pic]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom tried to understand that headline, but he lobster.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fish puns are stale and played out.
 
invictus2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
DarksideHalo:gone fishin'

Like  Troy McClure

Troy McClure Goes to Sea World
Youtube HFWBiRXkE9g
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
this thread has me hooked
 
Snort
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good morning.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pollack jokes haven't been allowed on Fark for awhile now
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Pollack jokes haven't been allowed on Fark for awhile now


What a load of pollacks.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I used to skate right by there on my way to school.  We had a little detour when we got to the bad area to avoid the sharks that would take our lunch money.  I don't know how much you can make per year taking lunch money from kids, but it swims like it would be less than what you need to pay for some gillf porn.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Drop the bass.
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When NIMBY meets der turk 'or jorbs.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fish.
 
