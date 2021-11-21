 Skip to content
 
Monocles are being screwed in, fainting couches reinforced, smelling salts readied, and divorce lawyers put on retainer as High Society braces for the Ghislaine Maxwell trial
19
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Push the big red button, lady.
Push it hard.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, she's not going to say anything.  She's too confident, too intelligent and too comfortable.  It's not going to be like on TV - Epstein is dead, what is her motivation for ratting out all the important people she knows who might benefit her later?
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ghislaine Maxwell didn't kill herself.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
From a previous thread, where I asked how it's pronounced, I have been assured that is Gee-Lane.

You're welcome.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thick black glossy hair. A black turtleneck sweater. Grey slacks. A bottle of Poland Spring in her hand. No cuffs anywhere. A smile, even, as she talked and shared a laugh with her lawyers, who were clearly fond of her. One brushed back her hair, another rubbed her back and shoulder, a gesture of sympathy.

Was planning to stop there but it got pretty juicy afterwards.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
jizz lane...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: From a previous thread, where I asked how it's pronounced, I have been assured that is Gee-Lane.

You're welcome.


Not "Jizz-Lane". Well, I don't want to be right.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: From a previous thread, where I asked how it's pronounced, I have been assured that is Gee-Lane.

You're welcome.


Wait; is that a hard g, as in go, or a soft g, as in gee?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: jaivirtualcard: From a previous thread, where I asked how it's pronounced, I have been assured that is Gee-Lane.

You're welcome.

Wait; is that a hard g, as in go, or a soft g, as in gee?


I think It's the hard g.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All kidding aside I want to see perverts hang. I'm sure I'll be disappointed.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh no, it's the whole .gif pronunciation disaster all over again.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She won't even be convicted.  The powers that be won't allow it because with Jeffrey dead, she's their only hookup for underage playthings.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: KRSESQ: jaivirtualcard: From a previous thread, where I asked how it's pronounced, I have been assured that is Gee-Lane.

You're welcome.

Wait; is that a hard g, as in go, or a soft g, as in gee?

I think It's the hard g.


Yup.

However both pronounciations exist.

Ghislaine is usually pronounced Jizz-lane, but I have seen a few cases where it was Ghee-lane.

The alternate spelling Guylaine is more common for those who want it pronounced with a hard G.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I notice Biden and other top Democrats have yet to deny using her services and condemn her actions...
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fortunately, my pince nez retains its grip on my nose despite my raised brow.
 
Pew
‘’ less than a minute ago  
bummer, paywall.
 
indy_kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: what is her motivation for ratting out all the important people she knows who might benefit her later?


How about not sitting in prison for the next 10-15 years?

Those people won't be of any benefit to her if she out-lives them while sitting in prison.

It's to her benefit to rat them out in exchange for Witness Protection. If that means living in some split-level on a cul-de-sac in Boise, so be it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
