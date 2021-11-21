 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGNTV Chicago)   2021 war on Christmas starts off with a bang   (wgntv.com) divider line
175
    More: Sad, Madison, Wisconsin, Waukesha Christmas parade, reports of gunshots, news outlets, WDJT Milwaukee, Parade, Christmas, parade route  
•       •       •

2177 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2021 at 7:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



175 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tis the season...

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the driver has to say is that they felt threatened by the reindeer pulling Santa's sleigh and it's all good.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its good to see things finally getting back to normal.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely driving over protesters blocking the street isn't a crime in Iowa, even ones protesting the War On Christmas.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not this, not now, not in Wisconsin >_<
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Funk Brothers: Not this, not now, not in Wisconsin >_<


Other than the Bucks winning the finals, its been nothing but bad news from that state this year.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: All the driver has to say is that they felt threatened by the reindeer pulling Santa's sleigh and it's all good.


To be fair, this was the reindeer in question:
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone feel threatened by Santa and Rudolph?
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just saw a video (filmed from above the parade route) that was truly horrific.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone really took the Packers loss hard.

/but really....this is horrible
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driver is going to claim self defense, and stay free
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I normally love a good round of war on Christmas jokes but this is sad.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But hey, at least a 'good boy' didn't have his life ruined by liberal slander, eh Judge?
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A word of warning.
This is truly disturbing.

remember that which has been watched cannot be unwatched

https://twitter.com/TaylorLumpkinTV/s​t​atus/1462575035042910212
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for the profile on psycho sicknuts here.

Man I bet that's at least five points against his license
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another piece of video in the immediate aftermath.

VIEWER DISCRETION STRONGLY ADVISED.

https://twitter.com/J_Woynilko/status​/​1462576296765054979?s=20
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: A word of warning.
This is truly disturbing


It really isn't
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From another article: "there were a lot of screams -- and we almost thought maybe it was Santa but it was a red SUV and it hit a lot of people," Staral said.

Well, it could have been worse. At least it wasn't Santa.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The driver will claim it was self-defense after the baby in the stroller threatened him.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is a "Wisconsin-area" parade? It's either in Wisconsin or it's not.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit Kyle!
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your Honor, there is blood on your hands
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cars and protests has evolved.
 
chipaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get used to hearing about frequent violence at mass gatherings from now on. The only surprise here is that it was THIS soon... I expected atleast another week or two before the next Scared Boy™ decided to exercise his freedoms.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Torgo_of_Manos: A word of warning.
This is truly disturbing

It really isn't


Someone driving a SUV through a bunch of people is not disturbing?
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: What is a "Wisconsin-area" parade? It's either in Wisconsin or it's not.


The car attack happened in Waukesha. It's outside of Milwaukee.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: Another piece of video in the immediate aftermath.

VIEWER DISCRETION STRONGLY ADVISED.

https://twitter.com/J_Woynilko/status/​1462576296765054979?s=20


You are, truly, a delicate flower
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying it's right, but it is still November for cryin' out loud.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Torgo_of_Manos: A word of warning.
This is truly disturbing

It really isn't



Actually, 2:20 of cellphone video that's recorded sideways really is disturbing.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not even Thanksgiving and you've got marching bands playing Christmas music through the streets. Heck, the Giant near me started stocking wreaths and ornaments before Halloween. Maybe we can start stocking up on chocolate bunnies and Cadbury eggs in December.

*chrisrock_i_understand.gif*
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why all the intersections along the Santa Clause parade in Toronto and other major cities have garbage trucks or other big rigs park nose to nose across the streets.
We learned that lesson up here sometime ago about crazies and ramming into crowds.
I am very tempted to make a joke but I can only bash 'Merica so much in one day.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Funk Brothers: ImpendingCynic: What is a "Wisconsin-area" parade? It's either in Wisconsin or it's not.

The car attack happened in Waukesha. It's outside of Milwaukee.


And are those two cities the entirety of Wisconsin?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: JulieAzel626: Another piece of video in the immediate aftermath.

VIEWER DISCRETION STRONGLY ADVISED.

https://twitter.com/J_Woynilko/status/​1462576296765054979?s=20

You are, truly, a delicate flower


Yes, yes, Mr. Stud Hardman.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens when no good guy with an assault rifle is there to protect you from violence.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandyJohnson: chitownmike: Torgo_of_Manos: A word of warning.
This is truly disturbing

It really isn't

Someone driving a SUV through a bunch of people is not disturbing?


No
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping this was going to be about a rather untimely end for Kirk Cameron involving C4 *sigh*
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Funk Brothers: ImpendingCynic: What is a "Wisconsin-area" parade? It's either in Wisconsin or it's not.

The car attack happened in Waukesha. It's outside of Milwaukee.

And are those two cities the entirety of Wisconsin?


Dane County is a part of California. Last I heard.
 
chipaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandyJohnson: chitownmike: Torgo_of_Manos: A word of warning.
This is truly disturbing

It really isn't

Someone driving a SUV through a bunch of people is not disturbing?


REAL ALPHA DADDIES ARE NOT DISTURBED BY THE HARSH REALITIES OF LIFE
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we all just get along?
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: I just saw a video (filmed from above the parade route) that was truly horrific.


Saw it (the video). That is insane, the speed this person was flooring it through the event.

Thankfully out of Schroeder's district (for the inevitable trial).

Best wishes for the victims (especially families in attendance), daggers for the driver.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send the driver to Gitmo first, ask questions later.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: From another article: "there were a lot of screams -- and we almost thought maybe it was Santa but it was a red SUV and it hit a lot of people," Staral said.

Well, it could have been worse. At least it wasn't Santa.


At least it wasn't Death dressed as the Hogfather.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheReject: It's not even Thanksgiving and you've got marching bands playing Christmas music through the streets. Heck, the Giant near me started stocking wreaths and ornaments before Halloween. Maybe we can start stocking up on chocolate bunnies and Cadbury eggs in December.

*chrisrock_i_understand.gif*


You don't have anything better to worry about? What do you do the other nine months of the year?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand that marching bands are awful, but this is going too far.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck whomever the driver was, no matter the race, creed, or reason. These things ought to shock us, they ought to outrage us, but it sure does seem like these tragedies only serve as political fodder to make stupid farking talking points out of.

I really, really wish that we could just treat each other better.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingbubbler: Torgo_of_Manos: I just saw a video (filmed from above the parade route) that was truly horrific.

Saw it (the video). That is insane, the speed this person was flooring it through the event.

Thankfully out of Schroeder's district (for the inevitable trial).

Best wishes for the victims (especially families in attendance), daggers for the driver.


MiL was apparently at the parade. Flight for life called.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: JulieAzel626: Another piece of video in the immediate aftermath.

VIEWER DISCRETION STRONGLY ADVISED.

https://twitter.com/J_Woynilko/status/​1462576296765054979?s=20

You are, truly, a delicate flower


Ok, pizza-cutter.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chipaku: Get used to hearing about frequent violence at mass gatherings from now on. The only surprise here is that it was THIS soon... I expected atleast another week or two before the next Scared Boy™ decided to exercise his freedoms.


The MAGholes are really not any different than Hezbollah or ISIS. Hell, the Proud Boobs even wear Hezbollah yellow!
 
Displayed 50 of 175 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.