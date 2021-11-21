 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Night of the living dead   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are two types of hospitals in India. The ones that are medical resorts with the latest cutting edge technology and the best staff that cater to foreign medical tourists (I actually stayed in one when my ex was there for a cardiology conference it was very nice indeed). The others are just a smidge better than a Mother Theresa "hospital". You don't want to go to those ones.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to get on the new Thriller video.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In some places "dead" and "has no money to pay the bill" are the same thing.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He was dead but got better.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The weirdest medical stories come from over that-away.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sr Singh - we investigated ourselves and discovered we weren't negligent.
 
Birnone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But Mr Kumar's sister-in-law Madhu Bala noticed he was showing signs of movement.

What are signs of improvement from being dead? "He looks less dead-ish now"?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So it begins.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dead, you say?

Truckin, got his chips cashed in...
 
